Oscars 2020: See All The Best Dressed Stars At The Academy Awards

Hollywood's biggest night means major red carpet fashions.

Everyone in Hollywood except for Jennifer Lopez ― yes, we’re still fuming over that snub, but we’ll soldier on anyway ― is hitting the red carpet for the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. 

Dripped in diamonds, couture gowns and hopefully a harness if you’re Timothée Chalamet, the stars started arriving on the red carpet in full force ahead of the 92nd annual ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to close out awards season with a bang. 

The consistently well-dressed nominees ― including Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and Charlize Theron ― and other famous types like Keanu Reeves, Mindy Kaling and Sandra Oh who will present awards, are all expected to stun on the red carpet in a parade of high-end fashions.

But only time will tell if they’ll earn a spot in the Oscar looks history books alongside Angelina Jolie’s leg-baring Versace number, Michelle Williams saffron-colored Vera Wang dress, Billy Porter’s tuxedo gown or Halle Berry’s see-through Elie Saab show-stopper. Yes, it’s been nearly 20 years since Berry’s memorable moment, and we’re still not over it. 

Past Academy Awards ceremonies have also given stars the opportunity to make statements of the non-fashion variety, as political symbolism has become more common on the carpet ― see the ACLU pin on Constance Wu’s clutch or Spike Lee iconic “Love” and “Hate” knuckle rings.

So expect celebrities this year to talk about who they’re wearing and what issues matter to them, as they arrive at the festivities. 

Check out all the best looks from the red carpet below. 

 

Billy Porter 

Laura Dern

Janelle Monae

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Beanie Feldstein 

Olivia Colman

Kelly Marie Tran

Billie Eilish 

Kaitlyn Dever

Zazie Beetz

Regina King

Mindy Kaling

Idina Menzel

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

Sigourney Weaver

Chrissy Metz

Julia Butters

America Ferrera

Bong Joon-ho

Kelly Ripa

Kristin Cavallari

Brad Goreski

Lilly Singh

Lily Aldridge

Kerri Higuchi and John Cho

Blac Chyna

