Oscars 2022: See The Complete Winners List

The ballots are in, Rachel Zegler got her invite and basically everyone in Hollywood is angrier than Lady Gaga fans after her Best Actress snub: Let the 94th annual Academy Awards officially commence.

Largely returning to its pre-pandemic form at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles after last year’s sized-down show, the 2022 ceremony will air Sunday night to bring a protracted and strange award season to a notably messy finish.

In an attempt to attract more eyeballs to the festivities after record low ratings, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has instituted a variety of changes for this year’s telecast, which in turn have drawn swift criticism from many within the industry.

Eight below-the-line and short film categories ― film editing, sound, original score, production design, makeup and hairstyling, live-action short, animated short and documentary short ― have been relegated to a nontelevised portion of the show. The winners will instead be announced hours before the ceremony begins, with highlights edited later into the live broadcast. The move has been fiercely criticized by top filmmakers, including Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg, who are both up for Best Director this year. Members of the industry’s sound community are reportedly planning to stage a silent protest at the ceremony.

Further inflaming tensions, producers will make time to unveil the winners of two new categories, #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment, on stage. The fan-voted awards were created to attract more casual viewers to the show and anoint films with a broader appeal ― presumably including the box office juggernaut “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ― with some Oscars shine.

Somehow, COVID-19 protocols are among the least controversial elements of the broadcast. This year’s attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and at least two negative PCR tests, while performers and presenters will only be required to undergo testing. However, after a string of positive cases following the parties and celebrations in the lead-up to the Oscars, the ceremony might be down a few famous faces. Nominee and potential EGOT winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has already announced he will not be in attendance out of an abundance of caution after his wife tested positive for COVID.

For the first time since 2018, the chaos will be managed by official Oscars hosts, with comedians Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer overseeing the proceedings. The trio teased that they plan to bring the fun back to the show, while also acknowledging current events ― Schumer said she pitched having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear during the ceremony via satellite.

As for which films are up for Oscars glory, the tense (and yes, Sam Elliott, queer) Western “The Power of the Dog” leads the field with 12 nominations, including nods for Campion and star Benedict Cumberbatch in the best directing and leading actor categories, respectively.

The Netflix film was at one point a clear front-runner to win the coveted Best Picture prize, which would give the streaming service a long-awaited trophy in the category after years of near misses. But in recent weeks, “CODA,” a heartwarming Apple TV drama about a deaf family and their hearing daughter, has pulled ahead in the betting after scoring top honors at the Producers Guild and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The ceremony could also go down in the history books for some major milestones. The supporting actor and actress races are especially noteworthy, with “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose poised to become the first openly LGBTQ performer to take home an acting Oscar, while Troy Kotsur of “CODA” is a virtual lock to become the first deaf man to win an acting trophy from the Academy.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA,” Sian Heder

“Drive My Car,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune,” Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, Story by McKay and David Sirota

“King Richard,” Zack Baylin

“Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best Animated Feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Animated Short

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Best Live Action Short

“Ala Kachuu- Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Best Cinematography

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Costume Design

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing with Fire”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

WINNER: “The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Best Editing

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick... Boom!”

Best International Feature Film

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Best Production Design

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Best Sound

“Belfast”

WINNER: “Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Visual Effects

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”