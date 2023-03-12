Read Live Updates On The 2023 Oscars

The 95th annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, and top names in the film industry flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the celebration.
“Everything, Everywhere All at Once” is the film with the most 2023 Oscar nominations, followed by “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The pre-show for the event had an unusual twist this year, with attendees walking along a champagne-colored carpet rather than the traditional red.
A Few Thoughts From Our Senior Culture Editor
I'm HuffPost's senior culture editor and we have finally reached the Oscars. A few thoughts before the night gets started:
- I'm still salty about "The Woman King" being snubbed. So that will be on my mind all night, especially after this Entertainment Weekly post with some thoughts from anonymous academy voters.
- I also suddenly have this overwhelming feeling that tonight will be boring and unsatisfying. I hope I'm wrong!
- Cate Blanchett was incredible in "Tár." I will not be shocked if she wins Best Actress.
- However, I'm hoping for an "Everything Everywhere All at Once" sweep with a surprise win for Stephanie Hsu for Best Supporting Actress; the film simply doesn't work without her. Michelle Yeoh should win for Best Actress, and Ke Huy Quan should nab the Best Supporting Actor award. And it better win Best Picture.
- So this will counter my previous note, but if Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress, I will be ecstatic. I will also consider it a retroactive win for her unforgettable performance as Tina Turner in "What's Love Got To Do With It?" She lost out to Holly Hunter in "The Piano" in 1994.
- I'm really dreading any and all slap jokes. But this is the deadline for any references to it, so Jimmy Kimmel better get them in during his opening monologue. But speaking of hosts, I would have loved for Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Janelle James to have hosted the ceremony.
- Very excited for Lady Gaga's and Rihanna's performances.
- Even more excited to see Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan on stage together to present an award. What a stunning press run they've had for "Creed III" in the past several weeks.
- "Top Gun: Maverick" was one of my favorite films of last year so I hope it nabs a couple of awards.
Sarah Polley Gives A Very Relatable Reason For Her Fashion Choice
Oscar-nominated "Women Talking" director and writer Sarah Polley is wearing this badass suit tonight. When asked on the ABC red carpet show why she chose it, she said: "I don't ever like to be cold, and I always want my feet to feel comfortable." Relatable. I respect that.
Angela Bassett Did The Thing!
You knew this joke was coming. But seriously, an A+ dress.
Pugh Shows Up In Shorts
Florence Pugh made it to the champagne carpet on Sunday wearing Valentino couture.
One Year Since That Moment...
Tonight's ceremony marks the first since actor Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock. The Associated Press reports on how the Academy Awards is hoping to snap back one year after what's now referred to as "the slap."
Read more here.
