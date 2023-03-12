Read Live Updates On The 2023 Oscars

Long-Overdue Accessibility Measures Are In Place

If you've been watching the ABC red carpet show, you might have noticed the American Sign Language interpreters on screen. Their inclusion is one of several long-overdue accessibility measures the academy has incorporated into the show and red carpet for the first time, as HuffPost's Shruti Rajkumar reported on Friday. Some other measures include audio transcriptions, live captions and guidance for reporters covering the red carpet. Read Shruti's piece to learn more!