As Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for her role in “Poor Things” at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night, she also struggled with a wardrobe mishap.
The actor drew attention to an issue with her gown as she walked onstage to accept the top honor. At one point, she mouthed to the presenters as she was walking toward the stage that her Louis Vuitton gown was having some trouble.
“My dress is broken,” she later said to the audience, before she referenced Ryan Gosling’s electric “Barbie” performance. “I think it happened during ‘I’m just Ken.’ I’m pretty sure.”
During her emotional speech, Stone celebrated her fellow nominees in the category: Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Sandra Hüller and Carey Mulligan.
She gave a special shoutout to Gladstone, who made history becoming the first Native American to be nominated for an acting Oscar.
“Lily, I share this with you,” she said while looking at the “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor. “I’m in awe of you. And it has been an honor to do all of this together.”
Gladstone portrayed Mollie Burkhart in the Martin Scorsese film, which depicts the real-life strategic murders of members of the Osage Nation targeted for their oil-rich land in the early 20th century in Oklahoma.
Stone has publicly celebrated Gladstone before.
The “Poor Things” actor won viewers’ hearts when she lost to Gladstone at the SAG Awards last month in the Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category. Stone was seen on camera effusively celebrating the “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor.
Stone previously won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in 2016′s “La La Land.”
On Sunday night, she concluded her acceptance speech by pleading with the audience and viewers at home to not “look at the back of my dress.”