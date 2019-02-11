Oscars To Snub These 4 Categories By Awarding Them During Commercial Breaks

In what critics are calling major disrespect to filmmakers, Academy Awards officials announced Monday that four award categories ― cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, film editing and live action short ― will be presented during the Oscars’ commercial breaks.

While news broke last August of the plan to present some awards during breaks and then air them after the show wraps, this is the first time the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is revealing which categories will be affected.

The switch-up ― one of several the academy has attempted this year to the chagrin of many viewers ― riled critics who said the decision discredits the work of people behind the camera and will give less attention to some underrepresented voices, especially in the female-dominated category of makeup and hairstyling.

This is a failure of stewardship, a failure of nerve, a failure of producing, a failure to understand television, a failure of network custody of the Oscars, and a failure of Academy governance. https://t.co/STW1Wza4kM — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 11, 2019

4 Oscars categories will be awarded during commercial breaks with speeches to be aired later, to tighten up the show. But there's no arguing the move de-emphasizes wins in a couple categories which have been BTL havens for women working in a male-dominated arena — Katie Hasty (@katiehasty) February 11, 2019

Having been part of a short that won an Oscar and also someone that likes to go to bed before 1am, I maintain my disappointment in this news. How about less commercials? Academy Confirms Four Oscar Presentations Set for Commercial Breaks – Variety https://t.co/ts9AvvSPZX — Ryan Silbert (@RyanSilbert) February 11, 2019

The awards that will air after the main broadcast will cut out the winners’ walks to the stage and possibly part of their speeches, those familiar with the situation told The Hollywood Reporter.

As entertainment reporter Rhett Bartlett pointed out, the snubbed categories were the source of some of the awards’ shows most touching and important moments last year. When Roger Deakins won for cinematography after 13 losses, he received a standing ovation. When actress and screenwriter Rachel Shenton won the live-action short award for “The Silent Child,” she gave her speech in sign language so that the 6-year-old deaf actress who co-starred with her could understand it.