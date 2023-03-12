Oscars Roasted Before It Begins Due To 'Champagne Carpet' Pivot

The 95th annual Academy Awards tried something a bit different ― and viewers had trouble swallowing it.

For the first time in more than six decades, the red carpet wasn’t red, but champagne-colored (supposedly).

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel joked Thursday at the unveiling ceremony, in what will probably be one of many references to last year’s infamous slap.

The carpet pivot is among an array of big changes for this year’s ceremony, including an updated dress code and the addition of an Academy Award “crisis team.”

Oscars organizers said the color was supposed to evoke a beach at golden hour and was meant to be “soothing” and neutral so as not to clash with the orange tent erected over the area to protect attendees from the weather.

According to Variety, the carpet was getting dirty already long before the big names had arrived. And even before that, many viewers were not picking up the “sunset” vibe. (The word “beige” was getting thrown around a lot.)

As for any celebrities who were dressed in champagne? You can only respond the way Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis did:

Apparently, at the @TheAcademy Oscars, their carpet is going to match my drapes. pic.twitter.com/4hCBXnvz6H — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 11, 2023

See some of the other reactions below:

remember it’s only a Champagne carpet if it’s made in a specific region in France, otherwise it’s just a sparkling rug — Oliver Gettell (@ogettell) March 12, 2023

Champagne? The #Oscars carpet looks like the color of the carpets you find in a model home. https://t.co/ScqnWoRJPm — Brian Perry (@Road2Oscars) March 12, 2023

I HATE the "champagne" carpet. Cute rebrand but be real, it's beige, and it looks like it was ripped out of a 1980s office refurb. It's ruining so many outfits. #Oscars — Petra Starke 🌟🗝 (@petstarr) March 12, 2023

Y’all I don’t know about this champagne carpet instead of the traditional red carpet …. #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/gMSWghmvXE — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) March 12, 2023

There is a fancy gentleman protester outside the #Oscars demanding the carpet be changed back to red from champagne colored. I love this weekend. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) March 11, 2023

Me watching the glitz and glamour on the, uh, beige carpet #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tkQTyQ6fDM — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) March 12, 2023

I feel like this would have looked so much better in any bright color, and the beige carpet is sabotage on all these muted tones. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1smgNjX6WP — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) March 12, 2023

Y’all. That carpet is dingy beige.#Oscars — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) March 12, 2023