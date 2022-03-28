The Oscars' Attempt To Be Fresh And Cool Got Roasted On Twitter

“Army of the Dead” took home the first-ever #OscarsFanFavorite prize at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night, in a moment that spliced some “People’s Choice Awards” DNA into the usual proceedings ― albeit not without some viewer confusion.

The new “Fan Favorite” initiative is one of two categories being introduced for the first time this year, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences attempts to revive the show’s low ratings and try out something new. (The other initiative is the #OscarsCheerMoment category.)

But just to make things a tad more muddled, the #OscarsFanFavorite category isn’t recognized as an official Oscars award. It’s seemingly just there to get people to engage with the award show ahead of time, and to tune in when the winner is announced. Participants voted for their favorite movie by tweeting their pick with the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite, or by going to OscarsFanFavorite.com and making their selection.

Submissions closed earlier this month, and the Academy released its top 10 nominees via Twitter: “Army of the Dead,” “Cinderella,” “Dune,” “Malignant,” “Minamata,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Sing 2,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Tick, Tick... Boom!”

“Army of the Dead,” a heist movie that takes place in the middle of a zombie outbreak, ended up winning. But all the confusion and anti-climatic buildup led to a lot of reactions (and roasting) on Twitter, as one might expect:

Army of the Dead did it. It won the Oscars. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 28, 2022

Just now found out that 'Army of the Dead' was a movie. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 28, 2022

The #OscarsFanFavorite is without question the worst thing the Oscar have ever, ever done — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) March 28, 2022

I’m so glad they didn’t present a real award for these #OscarsFanFavorite categories, and hope they never open an award up to ‘who can tweet the most’ in future. — James (@jameswerty) March 28, 2022

The #OscarsCheerMoment didn’t fare much better:

Thought this said TOP 5MOST CHER WORTHY MOVIE MOMENTS and I thought



FINALLY #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lBrTaw4qrp — Heather Bucha Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) March 28, 2022

The Oscars must stop trying to be the MTV Movie Awards. https://t.co/tIiTkgW4dM — Guy Branum (@guybranum) March 28, 2022

ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE at the Oscars I’m passing away — Damon Beres 🦇 (@dlberes) March 28, 2022

it says here “the flash enters the speed force" pic.twitter.com/W8MXFPJSz0 — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) March 28, 2022

Rosebud.



I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.



The Flash enters the Speed Force. — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) March 28, 2022

