33 Tweets About The Oscars Looks Everyone Was Talking About

The Academy Awards looked a little different this year, but as always, the nominees and presenters displayed a range of sartorial choices at the 93rd Oscars ceremony. And of course, the folks on Twitter brought their funny commentary A-game.
Plunging necklines, glam metallic hues and monochromatic menswear were the name of the game, but we can’t forget Questlove’s gold Crocs, Alan Kim’s short suit and sock combo, and Emerald Fennell’s self-described “pottery teacher” chic.
Below, we’ve rounded up 33 tweets about Sunday night’s Academy Awards looks. Enjoy!
fennell described this look herself as "susan, your pottery teacher who is roping you into a pyramid scheme" and i honestly cannot do better than that pic.twitter.com/DxlW5DFo4r— rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 25, 2021
Laura Dern is going as the duster from Beauty and the Beast. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GHuvRQUulC— Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) April 25, 2021
why is Halle Berry rocking Josh Harnett's hair from the 2000's? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5QffKazTx3— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 25, 2021
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/8QMyO5S0TH— Pía (@pia_dmn) April 26, 2021
He’s trying to take Chadwick’s place as most versatile Black biographical actor. First Fred Hampton, now he’s studying for the role of Lori Lightfoot. Range. https://t.co/fdGxhh0NyL— #SaveSheikhJarrah (@telushk) April 25, 2021
I am so incredibly totally very excited about Men Should Dress Interestingly On Red Carpets too! https://t.co/jYZEVXTAiQ— Linda Holmes Thinks You're Doing Great (@lindaholmes) April 25, 2021
Inject Brad Pitt and his lil man bun into my veins #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SPqXb51ZMG— Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) April 26, 2021
Lakeith really said sure you can wear a tux but how silly are you gonna look standing next to THIS https://t.co/ch6II8mjbs— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) April 25, 2021
Laura Dern showed up as Moira Rose pic.twitter.com/cjAPMq20Wc— Coconut Party Cone (@bymatthewk) April 25, 2021
absolutely don’t talk to me unless it’s about alan kim’s short suit pic.twitter.com/qF4zBymOFc— lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) April 25, 2021
POV you just spent $75 at Charlotte Rouse in 2003 pic.twitter.com/uZCZLYuZU6— Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) April 26, 2021
Me: I don't feel like tweeting about the #Oscars red carpet.— Samantha Powell (@sdpowell1) April 25, 2021
Colman Domingo: Hmm, we'll see about that. pic.twitter.com/tk6WPcp9RX
I can’t believe Halle Berry wore this to the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/zYsKJBsw0l— Moist Owlets💪📚✏️ (@30andAlone) April 25, 2021
Nothing says “this shit is serious” like Laura Dern putting on her glasses at an awards show. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/U2UbytGkVi— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 26, 2021
"oscar attendees will not wear face masks during telecast"— . (@cousinmilla) April 26, 2021
frances mcdormand: pic.twitter.com/8nkNPYAKTD
why brad pitt got the same hair as vanessa kirby— prash (@littlechirons) April 26, 2021
SOMEONE WANNA EXPLAIN TO ME WHY HALLE BERRY'S HAIRDRESSER GAVE HER A LORD FARQUAAD CUT pic.twitter.com/R4wuhZdusR— ɯɐᴉɹᴉɯ (@rascao_m) April 26, 2021
folks— grail boss feminist (@theprophetpizza) April 25, 2021
this is ***pants history*** unfolding before our eyes
after years of tiny
tight
overly tailored pants
BIG TROUSERS return to the red carpet
on director Mikkel E.G. Nielsen pic.twitter.com/Ig8TZcjoU1
did anyone else pass away watching riz ahmed tenderly fix his wife’s hair— yohana desta (@yohanadesta) April 25, 2021
Me, standing next to my tall friend at a party #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Mcca1f44ji— Monica Castillo (@mcastimovies) April 25, 2021
so far the color story of the night is neon pink, neon red, and yellow gold...like a valentines display at CVS— rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 25, 2021
SHOWING UP TO MY THIRD EX-HUSBAND'S FUNERAL LIKE pic.twitter.com/C8WpY3dYmC— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) April 25, 2021
Incredible photo of Reese Witherspoon standing next to Laura Dern on this red carpet! pic.twitter.com/f4slIm4q3V— Margaret H. Willison (@MrsFridayNext) April 25, 2021
zendaya out here about to lose a guy in 10 days pic.twitter.com/iCJmXF4sy4— Melissa Rosenberg (@melroseee) April 26, 2021
if they sold shalwar kameez at chico’s https://t.co/Sf7h14qDs1— sonia (@soniasaraiya) April 25, 2021
I am distracted by the enormous skirts of Carey Mulligan and Amanda Seyfried, which are visible in every camera pan. Presume they were saved from having to change for the sitting-down part of the #oscars evening by the current social distancing rules.— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) April 26, 2021
i had already intended only to wear sneakers to formal events due to my busted-ass post-car crash back/legs, but now chloe zhao is my patron saint of the best and smartest style choices— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) April 25, 2021
Really hoping that Björk is hiding under Laura Dern’s dress and pops out for a showstopper— Charlie Nash (@ctnash91) April 25, 2021
Fun Fact: Laura Dern is wearing the bottom half of the Wampa costume from Empire Strikes Back #Oscars pic.twitter.com/alACsifmPv— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 26, 2021
regina king’s blunt bob can slice me— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) April 26, 2021
absolutely screaming at this shrimp purse that Erica Rivinoja (screenwriter on 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm') rolled up with to the #Oscars lolll pic.twitter.com/uIvPCeXwfG— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) April 26, 2021
I did a hair mask in the shower today, took a “glow” vitamin, and I still don’t think my hair looks as nice and shiny as Brad Pitt’s low key man bun.— Sarah (@SayWalters) April 26, 2021
halle berry pic.twitter.com/jpum17SyC2— kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) April 26, 2021