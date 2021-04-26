Style & Beauty

33 Tweets About The Oscars Looks Everyone Was Talking About

From Questlove’s Crocs to Halle Berry's bob, these Academy Awards outfits made waves on Twitter.

The Academy Awards looked a little different this year, but as always, the nominees and presenters displayed a range of sartorial choices at the 93rd Oscars ceremony. And of course, the folks on Twitter brought their funny commentary A-game.

Plunging necklines, glam metallic hues and monochromatic menswear were the name of the game, but we can’t forget Questlove’s gold Crocs, Alan Kim’s short suit and sock combo, and Emerald Fennell’s self-described “pottery teacher” chic.

Below, we’ve rounded up 33 tweets about Sunday night’s Academy Awards looks. Enjoy!

TwitterFashionThe Oscarsred carpet