Issa Rae Calls Out The Lack Of Women Nominated For Best Director Oscar

Despite a wealth of formidable contenders, the Academy Awards on Monday once again nominated zero women for Best Director, and nominations presenter Issa Rae noticed immediately when announcing them, quipping: “Congratulations to those men.”

The total female shutout follows a similar result at the Golden Globes, even though a number of acclaimed 2019 films were directed by women, including Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers,” Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Mati Diop’s “Atlantics.”

Rae’s pointed dig mirrored that of Natalie Portman two years ago. Portman, at the Golden Globes ceremony in 2018, presented that year’s slate of all-male nominees by announcing: “And now, here are the all male nominees.”

Only one woman has ever won the Best Director Oscar: Kathryn Bigelow for 2009′s “The Hurt Locker.”