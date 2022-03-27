Entertainment

Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks

Stars showed up and showed out for the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Vanessa Hudgens, Rickey Thompson and Sofia Carson work for the cameras.
Getty

Stars brought out all the glitz and glamour for the swankiest red carpet of the year: the 94th Academy Awards.

The 2022 Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, kicked off with great fanfare at 4 p.m. EST with the red carpet proceedings.

Last year’s show took place without a host. This time, though, the Oscars will have not one but three hosts, as Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes take over (and likely take aim at the audience, though Sykes said the show won’t be “mean-spirited”).

“We aren’t going to trash anyone,” Sykes told Deadline last week, insisting that the comedians will instead err on the side of satire ― though she said one host occasionally takes things to another level.

“Regina, we got to hold her back sometimes,” Sykes said. “She goes for the jugular.”

Schumer, meanwhile, said she’s looking to get into trouble with her first Oscars hosting gig.

“Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we’re having a blast preparing,” the “Life & Beth” star told Extra! earlier this month. “I mean, I don’t know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it’s not a good one ... because it’ll burn all bridges. I’ll burn every bridge.”

See all the Oscars red carpet looks below:

Vanessa Hudgens
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Rickey Thompson
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Lily James
David Livingston via Getty Images
Eva Von Bahr
David Livingston via Getty Images
Diane Warren
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Saniyya Sidney
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Anina Pinter, Theo Green, Ann Mangini and Mark A. Mangini
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Anna Dzieduszycka and Tadeusz Lysiak
David Livingston via Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Stephanie Lai and Pawo Choyning Dorji
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Reece Feldman
Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images
Naomi Scott
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Tati Gabrielle
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Nyle DiMarco, Amaree McKenstry-Hall, Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Julia Vernon and Nadia Stacey
David Livingston via Getty Images
Heather Packer and Will Packer
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Brad Goreski
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Zuri Hall
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Karamo Brown
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
