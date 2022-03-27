Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks

Vanessa Hudgens, Rickey Thompson and Sofia Carson work for the cameras. Getty

Stars brought out all the glitz and glamour for the swankiest red carpet of the year: the 94th Academy Awards.

The 2022 Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, kicked off with great fanfare at 4 p.m. EST with the red carpet proceedings.

Last year’s show took place without a host. This time, though, the Oscars will have not one but three hosts, as Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes take over (and likely take aim at the audience, though Sykes said the show won’t be “mean-spirited”).

“We aren’t going to trash anyone,” Sykes told Deadline last week, insisting that the comedians will instead err on the side of satire ― though she said one host occasionally takes things to another level.

“Regina, we got to hold her back sometimes,” Sykes said. “She goes for the jugular.”

Schumer, meanwhile, said she’s looking to get into trouble with her first Oscars hosting gig.

“Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we’re having a blast preparing,” the “Life & Beth” star told Extra! earlier this month. “I mean, I don’t know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it’s not a good one ... because it’ll burn all bridges. I’ll burn every bridge.”

