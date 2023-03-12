2023 Oscar Awards Red Carpet: See All The Best And Boldest Looks

Old Hollywood glamour ruled the red carpet at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Celebrities and stylists alike kept things classic, sophisticated and elevated at the Oscars pre-show, which this year featured a champagne carpet, instead of the usual red. It’s the first change to the coloring of the carpet since 1961.
“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” host Jimmy Kimmel said last week, alluding to last year’s “slap” incident, which is still top of mind for everyone heading to the Oscars.
Compared to the SAG Awards red carpet in February, the Academy Awards red carpet also featured considerably less snow in the forecast and exactly zero blizzard warnings.
Check out all the best and boldest looks below: