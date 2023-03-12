What's Hot

This Is What It Feels Like To Be A Drag King In This Increasingly Dangerous Moment

'SNL' Host Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen Tackle Chaotic Remake Of 'The Parent Trap'

Prostate Cancer Treatment Can Wait For Most Men, Study Finds

Oscars Look To Snap Back A Year After The Slap

From Wine Country To London, Bank's Failure Shakes Worldwide

NTSB Chair Says Norfolk Southern’s Safety Goals ‘Not Robust Enough’

Hailey Bieber Reflects On Her Mini-Stroke 1 Year Later

BBC Denies Pulling David Attenborough Nature Doc To Avoid Angering Right-Wingers

Christina Hendricks Announces She's Engaged

Andie MacDowell Celebrates Gray Hair: 'I'm Really Comfortable'

Harriet Tubman Monument Replaces Christopher Columbus Statue In New Jersey

Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Decadelong Battle With Endometriosis

EntertainmentThe Oscarsacademy awards red carpet

2023 Oscar Awards Red Carpet: See All The Best And Boldest Looks

Stylists and celebrities stuck to their usual playbook: glamour, glamour and more glamour.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Hollywood, California.
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Old Hollywood glamour ruled the red carpet at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Celebrities and stylists alike kept things classic, sophisticated and elevated at the Oscars pre-show, which this year featured a champagne carpet, instead of the usual red. It’s the first change to the coloring of the carpet since 1961.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” host Jimmy Kimmel said last week, alluding to last year’s “slap” incident, which is still top of mind for everyone heading to the Oscars.

Compared to the SAG Awards red carpet in February, the Academy Awards red carpet also featured considerably less snow in the forecast and exactly zero blizzard warnings.

Check out all the best and boldest looks below:

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Fan Bingbing
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Harvey Guillen
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Ashley Graham
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Monica Barbaro
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Ruth E. Carter
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Janet Yang
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Justin Hurwitz
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Alice Rohrwacher
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Lilly Singh
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Jay Ellis
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Reece Feldman
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Sandra Drzymalska
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Lewis Pullman
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Zuri Hall
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Lukas Dhont
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Daryn Carp
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Brendan Fraser
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Khaby Lame
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Loni Love
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Naz Perez
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Sherry Cola
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Jennifer Lahmers
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Mario Lopez
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Marc Malkin
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Elizabeth Wagmeister
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community