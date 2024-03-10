EntertainmentThe Oscarsacademy awards red carpet

See All The Glamorous Looks From The 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Stars showed up in their very best at the Academy Awards.
Carly Ledbetter
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The stars pulled out their most glamorous looks Sunday for the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

E! News helmed the red carpet pre-show as celebrities showed off their elegant looks before taking their seats for the show, hosted again this year by Jimmy Kimmel.

One major change to the red carpet is that it’s indeed a red carpet again. Last year, the Oscars show went with a “champagne carpet” ― the first color change since 1961 ― to very mixed results.

Kimmel, who also hosted last year, took the champagne color as a good sign, saying at the time that it meant the organizers were “confident” that “no blood [would] be shed,” a reference to actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

See all the dazzling looks below:

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
John Shearer via Getty Images
Brittany Snow
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
John Shearer via Getty Images
DJ Kiss
John Shearer via Getty Images
Laura Karpman
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
Nazrin Choudhury
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Liza Koshy
Marleen Moise via Getty Images
Mamoudou Athie
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Juliet Donenfeld
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot