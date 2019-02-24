Outrageous Pink Dresses Ruled The Oscars Red Carpet

It seems that everyone got the ruffled pink dress memo for the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night.

Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan, Linda Cardellini, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson, Helen Mirren and Maya Rudolph wore some of the most over-the-top looks of the night, wowing in wild ruffles, tulle galore and bright pink realness.

Musgraves wowed in Giambattista Valli and told E! that she needed extra room just to walk in her dress.

“It’s an honor to be able to get to wear this dress,” the singer said, joking that “it’s like make way for the dress. I need about 10 feet!”

Chan looked stunning in a Valentino Haute Couture gown, while Bassett chose a hot-pink, ruffled Reem Acra number that her stylist loved.

“She’s somebody that can pull off drama,” Bassett’s stylist, Jennifer Austin, told The Hollywood Reporter. “I loved the drama on the sleeve.”

Austin added, “Everybody knows Angela has amazing arms and she loves her arms, so anything that showcases that and heightens that.”

Just look at these gorgeous gowns:

Linda Cardellini Getty

Sarah Paulson Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Maya Rudolph Rick Rowell via Getty Images

Gemma Chan Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Angela Bassett Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Helen Mirren Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Check out all the looks from the red carpet below: