Outrageous Pink Dresses Ruled The Oscars Red Carpet

Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan, Angela Basset and more rocked the look.

It seems that everyone got the ruffled pink dress memo for the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night. 

Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan, Linda Cardellini, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson, Helen Mirren and Maya Rudolph wore some of the most over-the-top looks of the night, wowing in wild ruffles, tulle galore and bright pink realness. 

Musgraves wowed in Giambattista Valli and told E! that she needed extra room just to walk in her dress. 

“It’s an honor to be able to get to wear this dress,” the singer said, joking that “it’s like make way for the dress. I need about 10 feet!”

Chan looked stunning in a Valentino Haute Couture gown, while Bassett chose a hot-pink, ruffled Reem Acra number that her stylist loved. 

“She’s somebody that can pull off drama,” Bassett’s stylist, Jennifer Austin, told The Hollywood Reporter. “I loved the drama on the sleeve.”

Austin added, “Everybody knows Angela has amazing arms and she loves her arms, so anything that showcases that and heightens that.”

Just look at these gorgeous gowns: 

  • Linda Cardellini
    Getty
  • Sarah Paulson
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Maya Rudolph
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
  • Gemma Chan
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Angela Bassett
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Helen Mirren
    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Check out all the looks from the red carpet below: 

  • Lady Gaga
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Letitia Wright
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Mahershala Ali (right) and his wife Amatus-Sami Karim
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
  • Ashley Graham
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Serena Williams
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Rami Malek
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
  • Sarah Paulson
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Gloria Campano, from left, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Gemma Chan
    Getty Editorial
  • Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Michael B Jordan (right)
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Kasey Musgraves
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
  • Spike Lee
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Rachel Weisz
    Getty Editorial
  • Angela Bassett
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Chadwick Boseman
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Danai Gurira
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Helen Mirren
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
  • Charlize Theron
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Amy Adams
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
  • Lucy Boynton
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Glenn Close
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Tina Fey
    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
  • Jennifer Hudson
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Amy Poehler
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Maya Rudolph
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Yalitza Aparicio
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Michelle Yeoh
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Henry Golding
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

