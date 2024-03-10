Lights. Camera. Oscars.
After a whirlwind of red carpets, ceremonies and acceptance speeches, the 2024 awards season will reach its climax at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday.
Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, this year’s Oscars feature an impressive, and eclectic, cast of contenders.
Striding into the evening with 13 nominations is director Christopher Nolan’s Cold War biopic “Oppenheimer.”
Right behind with 11 nods is director Yorgos Lanthimos’ Victorian steampunk escapade “Poor Things.” Meanwhile, the Martin Scorsese oil country epic “Killers of the Flower Moon” has 10 chances to win.
Though thought to be snubbed in several key categories, such as for Margot Robbie’s performance as the titular character, the summer blockbuster “Barbie” will compete in eight categories, including Best Picture.
The ceremony will start at 7 p.m. EST, airing on ABC.
See all the nominees below and check back for an updated list of winners throughout the night.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)
Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)
Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)
Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)
Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)
America Ferrera (“Barbie”)
Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)
Animated Short Film
“Letter to a Pig” (Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter)
“Ninety-Five Senses” (Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess)
“Our Uniform” (Yegane Moghaddam)
“Pachyderme” (Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius)
“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” (Dave Mullins and Brad Booker)
Costume Design
“Barbie” (Jacqueline Durran)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Jacqueline West)
“Napoleon” (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)
“Oppenheimer” (Ellen Mirojnick)
“Poor Things” (Holly Waddington)
Live Action Short Film
“The After” (Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham)
“Invincible” (Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron)
“Knight of Fortune” (Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk)
“Red, White and Blue” (Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane)
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales)
Makeup and Hairstyling
“Golda” (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue)
“Maestro” (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell)
“Oppenheimer” (Luisa Abel)
“Poor Things” (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston)
“Society of the Snow” (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
“American Fiction” (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)
“Barbie” (Written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach)
“Oppenheimer” (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)
“Poor Things” (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)
“The Zone of Interest” (Written by Jonathan Glazer)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)
“The Holdovers” (Written by David Hemingson)
“Maestro” (Written by Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer)
“May December” (Screenplay by Samy Burch, story by Burch and Alex Mechanik)
“Past Lives” (Written by Celine Song)
Music (Original Score)
“American Fiction” (Laura Karpman)
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (John Williams)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Robbie Robertson)
“Oppenheimer” (Ludwig Göransson)
“Poor Things” (Jerskin Fendrix)
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)
Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)
Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)
Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)
Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)
Actress in a Leading Role
Anette Benning (“Nyad”)
Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)
Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)
Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)
Animated Feature Film
“The Boy and the Heron” (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)
“Elemental” (Peter Sohn and Denise Ream)
“Nimona” (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary)
“Robot Dreams” (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal)
Cinematography
“El Conde” (Edward Lachman)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Rodrigo Prieto)
“Maestro” (Matthew Libatique)
“Oppenheimer” (Hoyte van Hoytema)
“Poor Things” (Robbie Ryan)
Director
Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)
Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)
Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)
Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)
Documentary Feature Film
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek)
“The Eternal Memory” (Nominees to be determined)
“Four Daughters” (Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha)
“To Kill a Tiger” (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim)
“20 Days in Mariupol” (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath)
Documentary Short Film
“The ABCs of Book Banning” (Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic)
“The Barber of Little Rock” (John Hoffman and Christine Turner)
“Island in Between” (S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien)
“The Last Repair Shop” (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” (Sean Wang and Sam Davis)
Film Editing
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Laurent Sénéchal)
“The Holdovers” (Kevin Tent)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Thelma Schoonmaker)
“Oppenheimer” (Jennifer Lame)
“Poor Things” (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
International Feature Film
“Io Capitano” (Italy)
“Perfect Days” (Japan)
“Society of the Snow” (Spain)
“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)
“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
Music (Original Song)
“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” (Music and lyrics by Diane Warren)
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” (Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)
“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” (Music and lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Music and lyrics by Scott George)
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” (Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)
Best Picture
“American Fiction” (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, producers)
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, producers)
“Barbie” (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, producers)
“The Holdovers” (Mark Johnson, producer)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, producers)
“Maestro” (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers)
“Oppenheimer” (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, producers)
“Past Lives” (David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, producers)
“Poor Things” (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, producers)
“The Zone of Interest” (James Wilson, producer)
Production Design
“Barbie” (Production design: Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis)
“Napoleon” (Production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff)
“Oppenheimer” (Production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman)
“Poor Things” (Production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set secoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)
Sound
“The Creator” (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)
“Maestro” (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)
“Oppenheimer” (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell)
“The Zone of Interest” (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn)
Visual Effects
“The Creator” (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould)
“Godzilla Minus One” (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek)
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould)
“Napoleon” (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould)