“I’ve had SO MANY beach chairs and I can say this one is definitely my favorite. VERY sturdy with nice material that doesn’t stretch out when you lay in it and can I just say the padded face area for laying on your stomach is AWESOME! Definitely a good buy and I can see myself using this for a good long while! Can’t wait to take it to the beach next month!” — Brandy

“I got so many questions/compliments on [this] from strangers! It’s versatile, lightweight, comfortable and easy to fold up/carry. I was looking at getting other versions of ostrich brand chairs, but I’m sooooo glad I landed on this one because the full body leg rest is an absolute game changer. It’s basically an entire bed/cot you can sleep on the beach, and who doesn’t want that?!” — Ashlyn

“I really don’t know why I never bought one of these before. I have always hated laying on my stomach in the sun. This is perfect. Easy to use phone or read a book.” — Target Lover