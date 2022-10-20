Amazon

A TENS muscle stimulator unit

The use of TENS devices — providing transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation — was listed by nearly all of our experts as a safe and effective pain management method. According to Landry, these muscle stimulators are a noninvasive, affordable and medicine-free option that can be worn discreetly under clothing, and they have done wonders for her patients.



"TENS involves attaching electrodes to the painful areas on your abdomen or lower back. The electrodes deliver small electrical currents to the body, which you’ll feel as a tingling, vibrating or muscle-twitching sensation," Landry said. "We believe that the device works by altering the body’s ability to receive and perceive pain signals, rather than having a direct effect on uterine contractions."



With over 7,000 five-star Amazon ratings, this particular unit offers 10 levels of intensities and six stimulation patterns, such as massaging and kneading functions. People with certain cardiac and health conditions may not be able to use a TENS device and should speak with their doctor first.