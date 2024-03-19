Reviewers’ Favorite Drop-Proof iPhone Case Is Up To 23% Off Right Now

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Most of us, clumsy or otherwise, have dropped our phone and cracked the screen beyond repair. It can be a costly fix which makes investing in a protective case all the more essential.
Otterbox has always been a leading name in durable and reliable phone cases that actually protect your precious gadget, even when dropped from impressive heights. They are also pretty expensive as far as cases go, but right now, you can grab one of their Commuter Series cases (for standard iPhones 13 through 15) on sale for as low as $30 on Amazon.
Due to Otterbox’s truly rugged construction, a common complaint had by some is that the cases are pretty bulky and hard to slide into pockets or bags. However, the design from the Commuter Series is much slimmer, without compromising on the kind of protection that the brand is known for.
The sleek profile case still has a dual-layer design featuring a rigid outer case and an internal rubber cover that absorbs shock when dropped. The exterior also has strategically placed rubber grips to prevent your phone from slipping out of your hand or pocket.
Keep in mind that this case fits iPhones 13 through 15 (not Pro) only and though it comes in four colors, the black is currently at the steepest discount of 23%.
Keep reading to see why users only trust Otterbox with protecting their phones or grab one yourself before the sale ends.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“This is my third Commuter series Otterbox because I need to get a new one every time I get a new phone. The commuter size is less bulky than the standard and I have dropped my phone multiple times and never had an issue. I like that it is small enough to still be able to keep it in my pocket comfortably.” — Peter Nassetta
“I’ve already dropped this thing more than three times and it’s still good, of course I paired it with a screen protector. No scratches no nothing, and I even put stickers on the back sometimes and hang charms through the bottom openings. I trust Otterbox, never a stress if it falls.” — Ara
“Excellent case. Have had this on my iPhone 15 for about 2 months now with no complaints at all. Have dropped it several times from a fair height and no damage to the phone or case. Have used the commuter series cases all the way back to my iPhone 6 Plus and they don’t disappoint, would 100% recommend.” — Steve Leszczuk
“I’ve bought this same model with the last 3 phones I’ve owned. Great for pocket carry and isn’t extremely bulky or heavy. Has a good raised lip around the screen to prevent damage from drops. Don’t cheap out, this brand is well known for a reason.” — Steve P.