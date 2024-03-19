Reviewers’ Favorite Drop-Proof iPhone Case Is Up To 23% Off Right Now

“This is my third Commuter series Otterbox because I need to get a new one every time I get a new phone. The commuter size is less bulky than the standard and I have dropped my phone multiple times and never had an issue. I like that it is small enough to still be able to keep it in my pocket comfortably.” — Peter Nassetta

“I’ve already dropped this thing more than three times and it’s still good, of course I paired it with a screen protector. No scratches no nothing, and I even put stickers on the back sometimes and hang charms through the bottom openings. I trust Otterbox, never a stress if it falls.” — Ara

“Excellent case. Have had this on my iPhone 15 for about 2 months now with no complaints at all. Have dropped it several times from a fair height and no damage to the phone or case. Have used the commuter series cases all the way back to my iPhone 6 Plus and they don’t disappoint, would 100% recommend.” — Steve Leszczuk

“I’ve bought this same model with the last 3 phones I’ve owned. Great for pocket carry and isn’t extremely bulky or heavy. Has a good raised lip around the screen to prevent damage from drops. Don’t cheap out, this brand is well known for a reason.” — Steve P.