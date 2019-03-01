Otto Warmbier’s Parents: Kim Jong Un Is Responsible For Death Of Our Son

The parents of student Otto Warmbier, who was imprisoned in North Korea and died after being returned to the U.S. in a vegetative state in 2017, have spoken out after President Donald Trump’s comments about their son earlier this week.

“Kim [Jong Un] and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuses or lavish praise can change that,” Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement.

Otto Warmbier’s parents speak out after President Trump believed the North Korean dictator when he said he didn’t know about the treatment of their son. pic.twitter.com/DyM4Qro1nP — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) March 1, 2019

Ending his Hanoi, Vietnam, summit with Kim on Thursday during which no denuclearization deal was reached, Trump made a stunning decision to back the ruler’s claim that he was unaware of what happened to Warmbier before he returned home in a vegetative state with severe head trauma. Instead of standing up to the regime’s treatment of the student, Trump suggested his death was the result of prison conditions and said he believed Kim’s story.

“Those prisons are rough, they’re rough places and bad things happened. But I don’t believe he knew about it,” Trump said. “He tells me he didn’t know about it and I will take him at his word.”