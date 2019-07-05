Otto Warmbier's Parents File Claim For North Korean Ship Seized By The U.S.

The claim denounces North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and “his cronies” for showing “no regard for human life.”

“We are committed to holding North Korea accountable for the death of our son Otto, and will work tirelessly to seize North Korean assets wherever they may be found,” the Warmbiers said in a statement.

The family’s court action contrasts sharply with President Donald Trump’s warm behavior toward Kim last month when the two leaders met at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea. Trump has called Kim his “friend” and says he believes the dictator’s assertion that he played no role in Warmbier’s condition.

“I really believe something very bad happened to him,” Trump said of Warmbier after meeting with Kim in February. Kim “tells me that he didn’t know about it and I will take him at his word,” Trump added. “He felt badly about it. He knew the case very well, but he knew it later. Gotta lot of people, big country, lotta people.”