ShoppingBeautySustainabilityblack history month

This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

How Oui The People's refillable metal razor helps customers feel comfortable in their own skin.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=97841&afftrack=63f69a37e4b0a1ee1497df20&urllink=www.ouithepeople.com%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Oui The People" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f69a37e4b0a1ee1497df20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=97841&afftrack=63f69a37e4b0a1ee1497df20&urllink=www.ouithepeople.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Oui The People</a> founder Karen Young sought to build a sustainable razor brand that reconstitutes the idea of beauty.
Oui The People
Oui The People founder Karen Young sought to build a sustainable razor brand that reconstitutes the idea of beauty.

HuffPost’s Small Business Spotlight is a series aimed at highlighting the small businesses that are making a positive difference while forging new and significant futures in commerce. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Shaving as we know it typically involves disposable plastic razors wrapped in highly gendered packaging and the possibility of skin irritation. For Oui The People founder Karen Young, this was a sign to start a company that offered a superior shave by creating a razor that pays homage to the old school safety razors of the past, while also challenging the antiquated beauty ideals of the same era.

According to Young, weighted metal razors, which haven’t historically been marketed towards women, are the best solution for avoiding post-shaving conditions like ingrown hairs and razor burn. “It’s a process that’s kinder to the skin and will significantly reduce hyperpigmentation and inflammation as a result of shaving,” the small business owner said.

Shop Oui The People

A dermatologist previously told HuffPost that the lightweight and flimsy designs typical of plastic razors means they don’t stay on the skin in a steady motion and require added pressure to effectively cut hair. The result is unnecessary tugging and stretching of the skin.

Young explained that metal razors, on the other hand, house a double-edged blade inside a stable, immobile head and require no additional pressure in order to achieve a close shave.

Oui The People’s weighted razor is part of its greater mission to “help [customers] feel great about the skin [they’re] already in.”

As the daughter of a Caribbean immigrant, Young was kept away from beauty magazines growing up. When she finally ventured into the world of beauty on her own, she was disappointed with its tactics.

“Beauty shapes culture in a way that few other categories do, and it does so for generations of people. And for generations it has been made and marketed to prey on our insecurities, pushing terms like ‘flawless’ and ‘anti-aging’ through the use of products,” she said.

Young believes that we’re in a new age that values life-enhancing products rather than those that deplete us emotionally, and she’s made it Oui The People’s mission to “reconstitute beauty.”

“Beauty shapes culture in a way that few other categories do, and it does so for generations of people. And for generations it has been made and marketed to prey on our insecurities, pushing terms like flawless and anti-aging through the use of products."”

- Karen Young

In addition to its classic metal razor, Oui The People’s product line consists of body care formulations that provide a better shave and target universal skin concerns. Cheat Sheet works to resurface rough and bumpy skin using a blend of chemical exfoliants, for example, and Featherweight is a deeply nourishing body gloss that combats extreme dryness.

Below, explore Oui The People’s thoughtfully crafted items.

1
Oui The People
A rose gold safety razor made for sensitive skin
Young developed her rose gold single-blade safety razor specifically with sensitive skin in mind. She paid specific attention to the head angle, blade exposure and balanced weight to provide an ideal pressure to the skin. The razor comes with 10 stainless steel German-designed replacement blades; however, you can also get a pack of 10 razor refills.

If you're new to shaving with a weighted razor, Young suggested approaching it as if you were shaving a feather.

"Let the razor do the work, and use short, slow strokes for the smoothest shave," she said. "I also don't suggest shaving dry; there should be a layer of protection and moisture between your razor and your skin."
$85 at Oui The People
2
Oui The People
A moisturizing gel-to-milk shave gel
Sugarcoat is the brand’s take on a shaving gel to helps to facilitate an effortless glide of razor against skin. The cushiony gel-to-milk formula combines a blend of antioxidant-rich vitamin C, aloe vera, conditioning dandelion root extract and marula oil, a nourishing ingredient that mimics the skins' natural barrier.
$64 at Oui The People
3
Oui The People
A resurfacing body serum
"Cheat Sheet is a miracle worker, helping to smooth rough, bumpy skin overnight. It's shocking how fast it gets the job done," Young said of this potent chemical exfoliant that contains a thoughtful blend of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids to target a variety of conditions like keratosis pilaris and ingrown hairs. The formula's skin-supporting amino acids can encourage collagen formulation, and it also contains regenerative sea kelp for calming irritation and promoting hydration.
$45 at Oui The People
4
Oui The People
An intensely hydrating body gloss
Featherweight is one of Young's favorite products. She calls this multi-talented body gloss "a stunning hydrator for the body that's a pleasure to use. It sinks in between dry skin cells and helps to fill in the gaps, leaving you with hydrated, glowing skin," Young said.

Not just an instant relief for post-shaven and flaky skin, this fast-absorbing and non-greasy serum uses soothing avocado oil, brightening rosehip oil and skin barrier-mimicking squalane, which is rich in antioxidants.
$65 at Oui The People
5
Oui The People
A retinol-containing melting body balm
This rich and multi-functional body balm contains plant-derived retinol, an essential skin care ingredient that promotes cellular turnover for plump and younger-looking skin. This emollient post-shaving and everyday hydrator also contains an adaptogenic mushroom for managing skin discomfort and a sunflower seed wax to help keep skin hydrated.
$75 at Oui The People
6
Oui The People
A cream microdermabrasion body polish
Different from the hyper-abrasive exfoliators that you might be most familiar with, this body polish comes in a nourishing cream that's been packed to the brim with exfoliants suitable for even sensitive skin; it's the perfect product for pre-shaving exfoliation. There's lactic acid, which can brighten skin, super-fine bamboo powder to address pore congestion and olive-derived squalane to nourish and hydrate.
$48 at Oui The People
7
Oui The People
A detoxifying body soak
This tension-relieving and aromatic bath soak contains a blend of magnesium, potassium, and calcium. There's also the addition of skin-softening aloe and dead sea salt to stimulate blood flow and boost circulation.
$28 at Oui The People
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Washable and reusable bamboo rounds to replace your single-use ones

13 Sustainable Swaps For Your Beauty Routine

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The Perimenopause Symptom We Don’t Talk About Nearly Enough

Food & Drink

Why Are People Eating Oranges In The Shower On TikTok?

Home & Living

How To Get Rid Of The Ads That Follow You Around Online

Parenting

The Part Of A Mom’s Mental Load That We Don’t Talk About Enough

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Teen Girls Are Being Sexually Assaulted In Record Numbers. Here’s What We Can Do About It.

Style & Beauty

Should Beauty Products For Black Consumers Be ONLY For Black Consumers?

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Teen Mystery Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

The Power Of A Black Barbie

Shopping

These Skin Care Ingredients Are Actually Worth The Money, According To A Cosmetic Chemist

Shopping

34 Inexpensive Products You Probably Want In Your Home This Winter

Shopping

Under-The-Radar Beauty Brands Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Shopping

Everyone Is Surprised At How Much They Love These $34 Walmart Jeans

Shopping

38 Products That Are Flawless Dupes For More Expensive Versions

Shopping

44 Amazing TikTok Products With Reviews To Prove It

Shopping

34 Practical Products That Are So Pretty You'll Love Using Them

Shopping

30 Items With Reviews About Embarrassing Problems That Are Very Normal

Shopping

Under-$10 Beauty Buys That Will Offer An Instant Pick-Me-Up

Shopping

These Target Vases Look Like They Cost Hundreds More Than They Actually Do

Shopping

TikTok’s ‘Skin Flooding’ Trend Is The Secret To Juicy, Hydrated Skin

Shopping

10 Reviewer-Approved Tools That Actually Remove Pet Hair From Your Stuff

Relationships

This Viral Relationship Ritual Could Help You Fight Less And Connect More

Parenting

Black Midwives Are Pillars Of Pregnancy Care. Here’s What We Can Learn From Them.

Work/Life

Very Few Veterinarians In America Are Black. This Is What It's Like To Be One Of Them.

Wellness

The Most Unexpected Sign Someone Is Having Suicidal Thoughts

Shopping

‘Cloud Skin’ Is TikTok’s Dreamiest Beauty Trend

Food & Drink

5 Cardiologists Share Exactly What They Eat And Drink In A Day

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In March

Shopping

The Best Steam Mops To Give Your Floors The Deep Cleaning They Need

Wellness

Why Do People Love Watching Apocalypse Shows And Movies?

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In March

Relationships

The Most Common Sex Issues In Your 50s (And How To Handle Them)

Shopping

The KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer Is 38% Off Right Now At Target

Food & Drink

Cardiologists Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Shopping

44 Useful Things You May Want To Buy, Considering They Have 10,000+ 5-Star Ratings

Style & Beauty

The Biggest Problem On The Red Carpet Is Actually The Smallest

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On 'Love Bombing'

Home & Living

Snubbed By The Oscars, This Hit Film Is Now The Top Movie On Netflix