This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

Oui The People Oui The People founder Karen Young sought to build a sustainable razor brand that reconstitutes the idea of beauty.

Shaving as we know it typically involves disposable plastic razors wrapped in highly gendered packaging and the possibility of skin irritation. For Oui The People founder Karen Young, this was a sign to start a company that offered a superior shave by creating a razor that pays homage to the old school safety razors of the past, while also challenging the antiquated beauty ideals of the same era.

According to Young, weighted metal razors, which haven’t historically been marketed towards women, are the best solution for avoiding post-shaving conditions like ingrown hairs and razor burn. “It’s a process that’s kinder to the skin and will significantly reduce hyperpigmentation and inflammation as a result of shaving,” the small business owner said.

A dermatologist previously told HuffPost that the lightweight and flimsy designs typical of plastic razors means they don’t stay on the skin in a steady motion and require added pressure to effectively cut hair. The result is unnecessary tugging and stretching of the skin.

Young explained that metal razors, on the other hand, house a double-edged blade inside a stable, immobile head and require no additional pressure in order to achieve a close shave.

Oui The People’s weighted razor is part of its greater mission to “help [customers] feel great about the skin [they’re] already in.”

As the daughter of a Caribbean immigrant, Young was kept away from beauty magazines growing up. When she finally ventured into the world of beauty on her own, she was disappointed with its tactics.

“Beauty shapes culture in a way that few other categories do, and it does so for generations of people. And for generations it has been made and marketed to prey on our insecurities, pushing terms like ‘flawless’ and ‘anti-aging’ through the use of products,” she said.

Young believes that we’re in a new age that values life-enhancing products rather than those that deplete us emotionally, and she’s made it Oui The People’s mission to “reconstitute beauty.”

In addition to its classic metal razor, Oui The People’s product line consists of body care formulations that provide a better shave and target universal skin concerns. Cheat Sheet works to resurface rough and bumpy skin using a blend of chemical exfoliants, for example, and Featherweight is a deeply nourishing body gloss that combats extreme dryness.