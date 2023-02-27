This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

HuffPost’s Small Business Spotlight is a series aimed at highlighting the small businesses that are making a positive difference while forging new and significant futures in commerce. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Shaving as we know it typically involves disposable plastic razors wrapped in highly gendered packaging and the possibility of skin irritation. For Oui The People founder Karen Young, this was a sign to start a company that offered a superior shave by creating a razor that pays homage to the old school safety razors of the past, while also challenging the antiquated beauty ideals of the same era.
According to Young, weighted metal razors, which haven’t historically been marketed towards women, are the best solution for avoiding post-shaving conditions like ingrown hairs and razor burn. “It’s a process that’s kinder to the skin and will significantly reduce hyperpigmentation and inflammation as a result of shaving,” the small business owner said.
A dermatologist previously told HuffPost that the lightweight and flimsy designs typical of plastic razors means they don’t stay on the skin in a steady motion and require added pressure to effectively cut hair. The result is unnecessary tugging and stretching of the skin.
Young explained that metal razors, on the other hand, house a double-edged blade inside a stable, immobile head and require no additional pressure in order to achieve a close shave.
Oui The People’s weighted razor is part of its greater mission to “help [customers] feel great about the skin [they’re] already in.”
As the daughter of a Caribbean immigrant, Young was kept away from beauty magazines growing up. When she finally ventured into the world of beauty on her own, she was disappointed with its tactics.
“Beauty shapes culture in a way that few other categories do, and it does so for generations of people. And for generations it has been made and marketed to prey on our insecurities, pushing terms like ‘flawless’ and ‘anti-aging’ through the use of products,” she said.
Young believes that we’re in a new age that values life-enhancing products rather than those that deplete us emotionally, and she’s made it Oui The People’s mission to “reconstitute beauty.”
In addition to its classic metal razor, Oui The People’s product line consists of body care formulations that provide a better shave and target universal skin concerns. Cheat Sheet works to resurface rough and bumpy skin using a blend of chemical exfoliants, for example, and Featherweight is a deeply nourishing body gloss that combats extreme dryness.
Below, explore Oui The People’s thoughtfully crafted items.
A rose gold safety razor made for sensitive skin
Young developed her rose gold single-blade safety razor specifically with sensitive skin in mind. She paid specific attention to the head angle, blade exposure and balanced weight to provide an ideal pressure to the skin. The razor comes with 10 stainless steel German-designed replacement blades; however, you can also get a pack of 10 razor refills
If you're new to shaving with a weighted razor, Young suggested approaching it as if you were shaving a feather.
"Let the razor do the work, and use short, slow strokes for the smoothest shave," she said. "I also don't suggest shaving dry; there should be a layer of protection and moisture between your razor and your skin."
A moisturizing gel-to-milk shave gel
Sugarcoat is the brand’s take on a shaving gel to helps to facilitate an effortless glide of razor against skin. The cushiony gel-to-milk formula combines a blend of antioxidant-rich vitamin C, aloe vera, conditioning dandelion root extract and marula oil, a nourishing ingredient that mimics the skins' natural barrier.
A resurfacing body serum
"Cheat Sheet is a miracle worker, helping to smooth rough, bumpy skin overnight. It's shocking how fast it gets the job done," Young said of this potent chemical exfoliant that contains a thoughtful blend of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids to target a variety of conditions like keratosis pilaris
and ingrown hairs. The formula's skin-supporting amino acids can encourage collagen formulation, and it also contains regenerative sea kelp for calming irritation and promoting hydration.
An intensely hydrating body gloss
Featherweight is one of Young's favorite products. She calls this multi-talented body gloss "a stunning hydrator for the body that's a pleasure to use. It sinks in between dry skin cells and helps to fill in the gaps, leaving you with hydrated, glowing skin," Young said.
Not just an instant relief for post-shaven and flaky skin, this fast-absorbing and non-greasy serum uses soothing avocado oil, brightening rosehip oil and skin barrier-mimicking squalane, which is rich in antioxidants.
A retinol-containing melting body balm
This rich and multi-functional body balm contains plant-derived retinol, an essential skin care ingredient that promotes cellular turnover for plump and younger-looking skin. This emollient post-shaving and everyday hydrator also contains an adaptogenic mushroom for managing skin discomfort and a sunflower seed wax to help keep skin hydrated.
A cream microdermabrasion body polish
Different from the hyper-abrasive exfoliators that you might be most familiar with, this body polish comes in a nourishing cream that's been packed to the brim with exfoliants suitable for even sensitive skin; it's the perfect product for pre-shaving exfoliation. There's lactic acid, which can brighten skin, super-fine bamboo powder to address pore congestion and olive-derived squalane to nourish and hydrate.
A detoxifying body soak
This tension-relieving and aromatic bath soak contains a blend of magnesium, potassium, and calcium. There's also the addition of skin-softening aloe and dead sea salt to stimulate blood flow and boost circulation.