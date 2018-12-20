11 Of Our Favorite Face Masks, The Ultimate Self-Care Symbol

Photo by kevin laminto on Unsplash

A face mask might not be the answer to all of your problems, but then again, it certainly won’t add to them.

There’s something deliciously rejuvenating about unwinding by settling in for a Netflix sesh while a soothing mask soaks in and work its magic. Though the efficacy of face masks has been questioned by professionals, we can’t deny that they’ve become a sheet mask-shaped symbol of the ultimate form of self care.

When it doubt, mask it out.

Therapist: Let’s talk about your treatment and self care plan



Me: Face... mask



Therapist: That’s not a legitimate form of-



Me: ʞsɐɯ ǝɔɐℲ



Therapist: We talked about this it’s a distraction that feeds off consumerism and the internalized value of appearance



Me: ʄǟƈɛ ʍǟֆӄ



:) — Gina (@ginadivittorio) November 27, 2018

With the holidays in full swing, we’re thinking about how we’ll maintain our skin and sanity during all of the travel, family time and sometimes stressful situations. Cue: face mask.

There are so many face masks out there that it can — ironically — be overwhelming to find the right one to use as a form of self care. From detoxifying charcoal ones that deep clean, to hydrating overnight creams for ultra-dry winter skin, doing a different mask single every day wouldn’t even be enough time to try all of the ones you want.

To narrow it down, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite face masks, from an Instagram famous face mask with 60,000 loves on Sephora to a budget-friendly $11 clay mask with over 19,000 reviews on Amazon.

Instead, don’t stress — it will only cause breakouts — because below we’ve rounded up our favorite face masks that will solve your life, er, your skin problems.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

When a product has 90,000 loves and over 1,000 reviews on Sephora — you know it’s life-changing. GLAMGLOW THIRSTYMUD Hydrating Treatment uses hyaluronic acid to give you an instant glow for $59.

Sephora

Peel this activated black charcoal mask to reveal fresh, poreless skin for $34. The Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask has 70 reviews and a 4.25-star rating on Ulta.

Ulta

This Instagram famous face mask is filled with amazing ingredients proven to hydrate your skin for $48. If that’s not enough, Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask has 60,000 loves and over 800 reviews on Sephora.

Sephora

This clay-based mask combines blue tansy oil, fruit enzymes and white willow bark Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask to tackle impurities and clarify skin. It has 73 reviews and a 5-star rating on Dermstore for $48.

Dermstore

With over 19,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay just might be the most popular pore-cleansing face mask on the internet. Find it on Amazon for $11.

Amazon

Made with avocado, honey, and PHA Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask moisturizes dry, dull skin overnight for $45. Perfect for all skin types, this mask has 30,000 loves and 137 reviews on Sephora.

Sephora

This Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask purifying mask detoxes and nourishes skin for $34. It has 828 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Ulta.

Ulta

The natural earth clays and botanicals in SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Masque unclog pores and balance oil production for a smooth complexion. Find it on Dermstore with a 5-star rating and 90 reviews for $52.

Dermstore

This lightweight and hydrating My Real Squeeze Green Tea Mask is made from 100 percent biodegradable Eucalyptus fibers that are soaked in a Jeju Green Tea Extract. Find it for $10 at Walmart.

Walmart

This purifying Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask draws out dirt and oil while hydrating skin. It has 10,000 loves and over 400 reviews on Sephora, $58.

Sephora

Extract toxins, absorb excess oil and remove dead skin cells with the Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask that will even your skin tone. Find it on Amazon for $19 with a 4.5-star rating and over 2,000 reviews.