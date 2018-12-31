Our Favorite Fashion Finds of 2018

When your main job is scouring the Internet for the best products, deals, and trends to shop, you’re bound to make a few purchases yourself.

Whether you’re looking for tights that won’t rip or a pair of winter boots that go with everything, we’ve got you covered on finding the best products to shop. We asked our team what their favorite purchases were this year and the results ranged from high-waisted flare jeans that hug in all the right places to the most comfortable Chelsea boots ever worn.