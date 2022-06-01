We 'Arrrr!' Getting A Second Season Of ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi and as Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard. Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

We may just get to see the Gentleman Pirate waltz into Blackbeard’s Bar & Grill and Other Delicacies and Delights and Fishing Equipment on a very busy Sunday night.

HBO Max announced Wednesday that it has renewed its series “Our Flag Means Death” for a second season. The news comes almost three months after the queer-friendly pirate comedy starring Taika Waititi (Blackbeard) and Rhys Darby (Stede Bonnet/The Gentleman Pirate) debuted its first season in March.

The show follows Stede Bonnet, a wealthy 18th-century gentleman living a comfortable life, after he abandons his wife and children to become a wannabe swashbuckling buccaneer by buying a ship called the Revenge. As he struggles to lead a hired crew of misfit pirates, he meets the infamous Captain Blackbeard. To both of their surprise, the two develop a deep bond as they embark on adventure on the high seas. The show is also very loosely based on the real-life Stede Bonnet.

“We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet,” the show’s creator said in HBO Max’s press release, thanking the streaming platform, the show’s executive producers and “our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.”

Enthusiastic audience may be a bit of an understatement. Fans on Twitter have been praising, meme-ing and creating fan art for the show ever since its debut. Check some out below, and here’s hoping all of these fans are celebrating with a few swigs of grog tonight.

i've succesfully made three ppl watch our flag means death i feel so powerful — vilho 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈❤️ (@vilbbit) March 17, 2022

I love telling people that the only straight representation in ofmd are two seagulls — han 🐇 @ Dokomi K72!! (@hansoeii) April 24, 2022

hbo please #RenewOurFlagMeansDeath or I WILL find a way to animate the next season...#OurFlagMeansDeath #ofmd pic.twitter.com/SJznybjcM5 — finn draws pirates | PRINTS UP! (@fiinyuu) May 23, 2022

Sorry i just found out that all of the actors in OFMD had to improv their characters' backstories in their auditions and I am simply on the fucking floor imagining Vico Ortiz pitching "they were raised by a knife wielding nun" — Rosiee Thor (@RosieeThor) April 26, 2022

POC/LGBT People watching Our Flag Means Death: this show makes me feel represented, loved, and respected for the first time as a viewer



Cishet people watching OFMD: I could tell it wasn’t filmed on a real historical ship in the ocean so I stopped watching after 10 minutes — bea ☻ (@beelovid) May 31, 2022

if our flag means death has taught me anything its that if you give queer people good representation they’ll start making renaissance-painting level fanart like they need it to breathe air — Em 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 (@magicstranges) March 31, 2022

Our Flag Means Death and Abbot Elementary understand the fundamental thing that tv shows have been missing: we just want to see characters we like having a pretty good time — laynie rose 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 (@thelaynierose) April 21, 2022

