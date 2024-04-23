Our Place The Our Place Always Pan and Perfect Pot are on sale right now for $110 and $130, respectively.

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the Our Place Always Pan, the best time to grab one is right now because you can get one for $115 — $40 less than its regular price.

This huge discount is a part of Our Place’s spring sale, an event that is offering up to 40% off of the beloved brands entire site. This includes price markdowns on the Perfect Pot, coveted bakeware sets and stunning appliances like the newly released Dream Cooker, a meticulous multi-cooker perfect for preparing everything from fluffy rice to tender meats. You can even score sale prices on already cost-effective curated bundles.

These cookware staples are a must-have for every kitchen and recipe, especially if you’re low on storage space and are in need of a pan or pot that pretty much does it all. The Always Pan is designed to replace eight pieces of common cookware like a skillet, sauté pan, steamer and spoon rest, and the Perfect Pot serves as a replacement for a Dutch oven, stockpot, braiser, roasting rack and sauce pot.

But why have one, when you can have both? That’s where the Home Cook Duo comes in handy, which is $235 right now compared to its original price of $315. This set comes with the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot so you can live out your pro cooking dreams.

