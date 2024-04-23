ShoppingFoodcookingkitchen

The Famous Always Pan Is Now 30% Off At The Our Place Spring Sale

Save up to 40% at one of Our Place's biggest sales.
The Our Place Always Pan and Perfect Pot are on sale right now for $110 and $130, respectively.
If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the Our Place Always Pan, the best time to grab one is right now because you can get one for $115 — $40 less than its regular price.

This huge discount is a part of Our Place’s spring sale, an event that is offering up to 40% off of the beloved brands entire site. This includes price markdowns on the Perfect Pot, coveted bakeware sets and stunning appliances like the newly released Dream Cooker, a meticulous multi-cooker perfect for preparing everything from fluffy rice to tender meats. You can even score sale prices on already cost-effective curated bundles.

These cookware staples are a must-have for every kitchen and recipe, especially if you’re low on storage space and are in need of a pan or pot that pretty much does it all. The Always Pan is designed to replace eight pieces of common cookware like a skillet, sauté pan, steamer and spoon rest, and the Perfect Pot serves as a replacement for a Dutch oven, stockpot, braiser, roasting rack and sauce pot.

But why have one, when you can have both? That’s where the Home Cook Duo comes in handy, which is $235 right now compared to its original price of $315. This set comes with the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot so you can live out your pro cooking dreams.

Shop some of our most beloved items in the list ahead or explore the entire sale for yourself in the link above.

Always Pan
Whether you're short on cupboard space or you just have a minimalist mindset when it comes to cookware, there's one staple you need to make life just a tad easier. The Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, including a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer and skillet. It has a non-toxic nonstick ceramic coating and is suitable for all types of cooktops. The only thing it can't do is go inside the oven, in which case you'll want a Perfect Pot instead. It comes in 11 colors, including gray, sage, red, lime green and lavender.
$110 at Our Place (originally $150)
Perfect Pot
Get rid of all the pots you already have now, because once you have the Perfect Pot, you definitely won't need them. It does everything, including broiling, baking, steaming and crisping. It easily replaces a Dutch oven, saucepot, braiser, stockpot and roasting rack. It comes in eight colors, including lime green, dark gray, peach and blue.
$130 at Our Place (originally $165)
Fry Deck
Frying is a whole lot easier with Our Place's Fry Deck, which is designed to drip excess oil from your fried foods right back into the pan so you don't have to use eight rolls of paper towels to soak it up. It's custom-fitted to be placed right on top of the Our Place cookware to make cooking seamless and stress-free. Get it in gray, sage, peach, dark gray or blue.
$21 at Our Place (originally $30)
Everyday Chef's Knife
Everyone needs a go-to durable knife for everyday cooking needs. This chef's knife has a sharp, full-tang blade capable of all your slicing, dicing and mincing needs in food prep. It's made of premium German steel and has a grooved handle for comfort and precision. Get it in blue, peach, dark gray, gray, sage or lavender.
$55 at Our Place (originally $70)
