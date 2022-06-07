Shopping

Our Place Has Revamped Its Cast Iron Always Pan

The cast iron version of their ultra-popular Always Pan comes in beautiful colors like sage, lavender and dusty pink.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fcast-iron-always-pan%3Fvariant%3D41793891074242&sid=ourplacecastiron-KristenAdaway-060622-629e0615e4b0c184bdd38460&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Our Place cast iron Always Pan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629e0615e4b0c184bdd38460" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fcast-iron-always-pan%3Fvariant%3D41793891074242&sid=ourplacecastiron-KristenAdaway-060622-629e0615e4b0c184bdd38460&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Our Place cast iron Always Pan</a> features a sleek, matte interior perfect for broiling, braising, baking and more.
Our Place
The Our Place cast iron Always Pan features a sleek, matte interior perfect for broiling, braising, baking and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to aesthetically pleasing cookware, Our Place gets it right. The company behind the ultra-popular Always Pan is once again asking for an invite into your kitchen with the re-launch of the cast iron Always Pan.

The original Always Pan is made of cast aluminum, but a cast iron version of the pan dropped in April of this year and quickly sold out. For anyone who’s been waiting to get their hands on it, today is the first day it’s available again. It’s made of high-quality, durable enameled cast iron and can grill, sear, braise, fry, sauté and broil, just like the original pan. The best part is, you don’t need to season the pan. The ready-to-use matte interior is non-stick and develops a natural patina finish over time.

The pan set is $155, which includes the pan itself along with custom silicone grips, a beechwood spatula that fits perfectly in the spoon rest on the pan and a glass lid.

Check out more details on the cast iron pan and a few other Our Place bestsellers below.

1
Our Place
Cast iron Always Pan
Versatility meets design with Our Place's cast iron Always Pan. It’s available in six colors, including spice (dusty pink), steam (cream), char (dark gray), sage (green), lavender and blue salt (blue).
$155 at Our Place
2
Our Place
Always Pan
The original Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, including a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer and skillet. It has a non-toxic nonstick ceramic coating and is suitable for all types of cooktops. The only thing it can't do is go inside the oven, in which case you'll want a Perfect Pot instead.
$145 at Our Place
3
Our Place
Perfect Pot
Get rid of all the pots you already have now, because once you have the Perfect Pot, you definitely won't need them. It does everything, including broiling, baking, steaming and crisping. It easily replaces a Dutch oven, saucepot, braiser, stockpot and roasting rack. It comes in eight colors, including lime green, dark gray, peach and blue.
$165 at Our Place
4
Our Place
Fry Deck
Frying is a whole lot easier with Our Place's Fry Deck, which is designed to drip excess oil from your fried foods right back into the pan so you don't have to use eight rolls of paper towels to soak it up. It's custom-fitted to be placed right on top of the Our Place cookware to make cooking seamless and stress-free. Get it in gray, sage, peach, dark gray or blue.
$30 at Our Place
5
Our Place
A set of drinking glasses
These hand-blown glasses will easily be your new favorite bar cart accessories or dinner table drinkware. They're stackable to save space and made from recycled glass and sand. You can get them in a set of 4 or 8.
$50+ at Our Place
A roll-up over-the-sink drying rack for dishes

15 Items You Need If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

Popular in the Community

shoppingcookingkitchencookwarecast iron

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Eat If You’re Hungry In The Middle Of The Night

Home & Living

This Hit Sports Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Men, Here’s How To Solve All Your Summer Chafing Issues

Wellness

6 Weird Ways To Trick Your Mind Into Sleep That Actually Work

Food & Drink

The Best Milk And Worst Kinds Of Milk For Lattes, According To Baristas

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Denver

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

This New Action Drama Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

These Wearable Sleep Trackers Can Help You Unlock Better Shut-Eye

Shopping

Summer Car Essentials That'll Help Beat The Heat

Shopping

Minimal Diaper Bags That You Won't Be Embarrassed To Carry

Shopping

Rainbow Face Masks, Handmade Anklets And More Colorful Accessories For Pride

Shopping

38 Products For Toddlers That Parents Swear By

Shopping

11 Father's Day Gifts That Have Nothing To Do With Sports, Drinking Or Grilling

Shopping

26 Pieces Of Clothing That Guarantee A Minimum Of 1,000 Compliments

Shopping

These 6 Top-Rated Margarita And Slushy Makers Are The Summer Upgrade You Need

Shopping

24 TikTok-Approved Styles You’ll Need For Your Next Vacation

Shopping

14 Places You Should Probably Clean And Definitely Haven't

Work/Life

This Woman's Viral Argument For Marriage As A Career Has The Internet All Riled Up

Food & Drink

In A Battle Of Famous Scrambled Eggs, Which Chef's Technique Is The Best?

Style & Beauty

The Important Body Part You’re Probably Missing When You Apply Sunscreen

Shopping

Travel Like An Actual Professional With These Flight Attendant-Approved Suitcases And Bags

Shopping

These Sports Bras Will Do Double Duty As Tops This Summer

Wellness

Is COVID-19 Rebound Dangerous? Here's What To Expect, According To Doctors.

Travel

The Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant In America Is Officially Closed

Shopping

12 Internet-Famous Dads Share The Gifts They Actually Want For Father's Day

Style & Beauty

Lymphatic Drainage Massages Are Trending With Influencers, But Do They Even Do What They Claim?

Food & Drink

‘Knowing How To Cook Was Actually My Lifesaver In Jail’

Relationships

12 Ways You Might Be Rude At A Wedding And Not Realize It

Home & Living

15 Funny TikToks That Show Cats Being Agents Of Chaos

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Sangria, According To Bartenders

Shopping

These Portable AC Units Can Cool Your Home, Even Without Standard-Sized Windows

Parenting

Breastfeeding In Public Is Hard. For Plus-Size Women, It's Even Harder.

Shopping

You'll Never Regret Throwing These 34 Travel Items In Your Bag Last Minute

Wellness

5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Canadian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Head To Amazon To Get $59 Off The Apple AirPods Right Now

Style & Beauty

My Gel Manicure Horror Story Made Me Wonder: Is This Even Safe?

Shopping

6 All-Terrain Shoes That Actual Hikers Wear