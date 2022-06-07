Our Place The Our Place cast iron Always Pan features a sleek, matte interior perfect for broiling, braising, baking and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to aesthetically pleasing cookware, Our Place gets it right. The company behind the ultra-popular Always Pan is once again asking for an invite into your kitchen with the re-launch of the cast iron Always Pan.

The original Always Pan is made of cast aluminum, but a cast iron version of the pan dropped in April of this year and quickly sold out. For anyone who’s been waiting to get their hands on it, today is the first day it’s available again. It’s made of high-quality, durable enameled cast iron and can grill, sear, braise, fry, sauté and broil, just like the original pan. The best part is, you don’t need to season the pan. The ready-to-use matte interior is non-stick and develops a natural patina finish over time.

The pan set is $155, which includes the pan itself along with custom silicone grips, a beechwood spatula that fits perfectly in the spoon rest on the pan and a glass lid.