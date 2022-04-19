Shopping
Our Place Sale: Get The Always Pan And Perfect Pot On Massive Discount

Be sure to nab the famed Our Place Home Cook Duo — an Always Pan and Perfect Pot — while they're heavily discounted.

The Our Place <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan%3Fvariant%3D32876763054155&sid=ourplacesale-KristenAdaway-041822-625d7a03e4b066ecde15d467&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Always Pan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="625d7a03e4b066ecde15d467" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan%3Fvariant%3D32876763054155&sid=ourplacesale-KristenAdaway-041822-625d7a03e4b066ecde15d467&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Always Pan</a> and <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fperfect-pot%3Fvariant%3D41786091700418&sid=ourplacesale-KristenAdaway-041822-625d7a03e4b066ecde15d467&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Perfect Pot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="625d7a03e4b066ecde15d467" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fperfect-pot%3Fvariant%3D41786091700418&sid=ourplacesale-KristenAdaway-041822-625d7a03e4b066ecde15d467&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Perfect Pot</a> are on sale right now for $115 and $125, respectively.
Our Place
Our Place

The Our Place Always Pan and Perfect Pot are on sale right now for $115 and $125, respectively.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the Our Place Always Pan, the best time to grab one is right now. From April 19-May 8, you can get one for $115, which is $30 less than its regular price.

This huge discount is a part of Our Place’s spring sale, which also includes price markdowns on the Perfect Pot and 20% off utensils and accessories like the newly released Fry Deck. The only things not included in the sale are bundles, but you’ll get a better deal on the sum of these items with the 20% off discount anyway.

These cookware staples are a must-have for every kitchen and recipe, especially if you’re low on storage space and are in need of a pan or pot that pretty much does it all. The Always Pan is designed to replace eight pieces of common cookware like a skillet, sauté pan, steamer and spoon rest, and the Perfect Pot serves as a replacement for a Dutch oven, stockpot, braiser, roasting rack and saucepot.

But why have one, when you can have both? That’s where the Home Cook Duo comes in handy, which is $225 right now compared to its original price of $250. This set comes with the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot so you can live out your pro cooking dreams.

Check out some of the standout items from the sale below and shop everything on fromourplace.com.

Our Place
Always Pan
Whether you're short on cupboard space or you just have a minimalist mindset when it comes to cookware, there's one staple you need to make life just a tad easier. The Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, including a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer and skillet. It has a non-toxic nonstick ceramic coating and is suitable for all types of cooktops. The only thing it can't do is go inside the oven, in which case you'll want a Perfect Pot instead. It comes in 11 colors, including gray, sage, red, lime green and lavender.
Get it for $115 (originally $145).
Our Place
Perfect Pot
Get rid of all the pots you already have now, because once you have the Perfect Pot, you definitely won't need them. It does everything, including broiling, baking, steaming and crisping. It easily replaces a Dutch oven, saucepot, braiser, stockpot and roasting rack. It comes in eight colors, including lime green, dark gray, peach and blue.
Get it for $125 (originally $165).
Our Place
Fry Deck
Frying is a whole lot easier with Our Place's Fry Deck, which is designed to drip excess oil from your fried foods right back into the pan so you don't have to use eight rolls of paper towels to soak it up. It's custom-fitted to be placed right on top of the Our Place cookware to make cooking seamless and stress-free. Get it in gray, sage, peach, dark gray or blue.
Get it for $24 (originally $30).
Our Place
A set of Main Plates
Upgrade your dinnerware with a set of Main Plates, made of hand-painted porcelain ceramic. They're stackable and also dishwasher- and microwave-safe. You can get them in a set of four or eight, and in gray, peach or dark gray.
Get a set of four for $40 (originally $50).
Our Place
Everyday Chef's Knife
Everyone needs a go-to durable knife for everyday cooking needs. This chef's knife has a sharp, full-tang blade capable of all your slicing, dicing and mincing needs in food prep. It's made of premium German steel and has a grooved handle for comfort and precision. Get it in blue, peach, dark gray, gray, sage or lavender.
Get it for $56 (originally $70).
A Microplane rasp grater

Chefs Reveal Their Favorite Cheap Kitchen Tool Under $25

