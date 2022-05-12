If you haven’t gotten your hands on an Always Pan from Our Place, now is the perfect day to do so. On May 12, Our Place teamed up with singer and actress Selena Gomez to launch a limited-edition collection, which includes two new colors: azul and rosa. And if you’re wondering why this collab came to be, Gomez is no stranger to the kitchen. She has a cooking show on HBO Max called “Selena + Chef,” in which she learns new recipes and techniques from master chefs in hopes of upping her own cooking skills.
The two new colors were selected by Gomez. Azul is an electric blue that provides a bright splash of color to any kitchen, and rosa is a berry pink inspired by Gomez’s favorite bold lip shades. These two colors are new options for several of Our Place’s products, including the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, knife trio, drinking glasses, main plates and side plates. The launch also includes a new combo set called the “Dinner at Selena’s” bundle, which contains the Always Pan, drinking glasses and main plates for $215.
When you buy an item from the new collection, you can feel good knowing that 10% of net proceeds will go to the Rare Impact Fund, the nonprofit sector of Gomez’ beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which is committed to expanding mental health services for young people.
Shop the new collection or check out the products below.
