Our Place Just Launched A New Collection With Selena Gomez

The Always Pan and Perfect Pot are available in two new colors as a part of the limited edition collection.

The new <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fcollections%2Fselena&sid=selenagomezourplace-KristenAdaway-051022-627aa172e4b03ca83647d1fb&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Our Place collection with Selena Gomez" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627aa172e4b03ca83647d1fb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fcollections%2Fselena&sid=selenagomezourplace-KristenAdaway-051022-627aa172e4b03ca83647d1fb&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Our Place collection with Selena Gomez</a> launched May 12 and includes two new colorways.
Our Place
The new Our Place collection with Selena Gomez launched May 12 and includes two new colorways.

If you haven’t gotten your hands on an Always Pan from Our Place, now is the perfect day to do so. On May 12, Our Place teamed up with singer and actress Selena Gomez to launch a limited-edition collection, which includes two new colors: azul and rosa. And if you’re wondering why this collab came to be, Gomez is no stranger to the kitchen. She has a cooking show on HBO Max called “Selena + Chef,” in which she learns new recipes and techniques from master chefs in hopes of upping her own cooking skills.

The two new colors were selected by Gomez. Azul is an electric blue that provides a bright splash of color to any kitchen, and rosa is a berry pink inspired by Gomez’s favorite bold lip shades. These two colors are new options for several of Our Place’s products, including the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, knife trio, drinking glasses, main plates and side plates. The launch also includes a new combo set called the “Dinner at Selena’s” bundle, which contains the Always Pan, drinking glasses and main plates for $215.

When you buy an item from the new collection, you can feel good knowing that 10% of net proceeds will go to the Rare Impact Fund, the nonprofit sector of Gomez’ beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which is committed to expanding mental health services for young people.

Shop the new collection or check out the products below.

1
Our Place
Always Pan
Whether you're short on cupboard space or you just have a minimalist mindset when it comes to cookware, there's one staple you need to make life just a tad easier. The Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, including a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer and skillet. It has a non-toxic nonstick ceramic coating and is suitable for all types of cooktops. The only thing it can't do is go inside the oven, in which case you'll want a Perfect Pot instead. And now that it comes in two new vibrant colors, you have even more of a reason to buy one.
$145 at Our Place
2
Our Place
Perfect Pot
Speaking of the Perfect Pot, get rid of all the pots you already have now, because once you have it, you definitely won't need them. It does everything, including broiling, baking, steaming and crisping. It easily replaces a Dutch oven, sauce pot, braiser, stockpot and roasting rack.
$165 at Our Place
3
Our Place
A set of three knives
This set includes the Our Place everyday chef's knife, serrated slicing knife and precise pairing knife. The chef's knife has a sharp, full-tang blade capable of all your slicing, dicing and mincing needs in food prep. The serrated slicing knife is ideal for cutting through both soft and crunchy textures, while the precise pairing knife is for smaller slicing tasks.
$145 at Our Place
4
Our Place
A set of drinking glasses
These hand-blown glasses will easily be your new favorite bar cart accessories or dinner table drinkware. They're stackable to save space and made from recycled glass and sand. You can get them in a set of 4 or 8.
$50+ at Our Place
5
Our Place
A set of main or side plates
Upgrade your dinnerware with a set of main plates or side plates, made of hand-painted porcelain ceramic. They're stackable and also dishwasher- and microwave-safe. The main plates are slightly larger in diameter (9.75 inches) compared to the side plate (7.5 inches). You can get both sizes in a set of 4 or 8.
Side plates: $40+ at Our PlaceMain plates: $50+ at Our Place
