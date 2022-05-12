Always Pan

Whether you're short on cupboard space or you just have a minimalist mindset when it comes to cookware, there's one staple you need to make life just a tad easier. The Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, including a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer and skillet. It has a non-toxic nonstick ceramic coating and is suitable for all types of cooktops. The only thing it can't do is go inside the oven, in which case you'll want a Perfect Pot instead. And now that it comes in two new vibrant colors, you have even more of a reason to buy one.