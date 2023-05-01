ShoppingFoodkitchen

Get Up To 25% Off During Our Place's Spring Sale

Don’t miss this chance to nab the Always Pan 2.0, Perfect Pot and other bestselling items while they’re majorly marked down.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan%3Fvariant%3D43075227091138&sid=644fb54ce4b0d840388fc366&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Always Pan 2.0" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644fb54ce4b0d840388fc366" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan%3Fvariant%3D43075227091138&sid=644fb54ce4b0d840388fc366&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Always Pan 2.0</a>, <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fovenware-set%3Fvariant%3D42000765714626&sid=644fb54ce4b0d840388fc366&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ovenware set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644fb54ce4b0d840388fc366" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fovenware-set%3Fvariant%3D42000765714626&sid=644fb54ce4b0d840388fc366&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ovenware set</a> and <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fmidi-bowls%3Fvariant%3D42456342593730&sid=644fb54ce4b0d840388fc366&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="midi bowls" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644fb54ce4b0d840388fc366" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fmidi-bowls%3Fvariant%3D42456342593730&sid=644fb54ce4b0d840388fc366&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">midi bowls</a>
Our Place
Always Pan 2.0, ovenware set and midi bowls

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the new and improved Our Place Always Pan 2.0 (which is now oven-safe!), the best time to grab one is right now. Through May 15, you can get one for $115, which is $35 less than its regular price.

This huge discount is a part of Our Place’s spring sale, which offers customers up to 25% off sitewide and includes markdowns on the Perfect Pot, kitchen goods, tableware and bundles like the Home Cook Duo, which includes the Always Pan 2.0 and Perfect Pot.

The Always Pan 2.0 is designed to replace several common pieces of cookware, including a skillet, sauté pan, steamer and spoon rest, while the Perfect Pot serves as a replacement for a Dutch oven, stockpot, braiser, roasting rack and saucepot.

These cookware staples are a must-have for every kitchen, especially if you’re low on storage space and are in need of a pan or pot that pretty much does it all.

Check out some of the standout items from the sale below or just click here to shop everything at Our Place.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Our Place
Always Pan 2.0
The new and improved Always Pan 2.0 has the same useful features as the original model, including a design made to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, including a frying pan, sauté pan, steamer and skillet. But the new version is also oven-safe up to 450 degrees. Plus, it has a longer-lasting ceramic nonstick coating. It comes in multiple colors, including gray, sage, red, lime green and lavender.
$115 at Our Place (originally $150)
2
Our Place
Perfect Pot
Get rid of all the pots you already have now, because once you have the Perfect Pot, you definitely won't need them. It does everything, including broiling, baking, steaming and crisping. It easily replaces a Dutch oven, saucepot, braiser, stockpot and roasting rack. It comes in eight colors, including lime green, dark gray, peach and blue.
$132 at Our Place (originally $165)
3
Our Place
Home Cook Duo set
This convenient set comes with the Always Pan 2.0 and the Perfect Pot so you can live out your pro cooking dreams. You can choose from a variety of color combinations so you can match them or choose two different hues.
$236 at Our Place (originally $315)
4
Our Place
A cutting board
Our Place's “daily” cutting board is designed for everyday meal prep and has a double-sided cutting plane with a textured surface to lessen the appearance of knife marks. It comes in sage green, dusty pink, purple, blue and beige.
$32 at Our Place (originally $40)
5
Our Place
A pleat trivet
Present your piping hot pans and bowls (up to 425 degrees) in style with this 10-inch pleated trivet that comes in lavender, blue and cream. The design also allows for increased airflow between hot food and surfaces.
$28 at Our Place (originally $35)
6
Our Place
An egg poacher set
Get perfectly poached eggs with this nylon egg poacher that fits conveniently in the Always Pan. It comes with four removable silicone cups that create a bath water effect for poaching. It comes in multiple colors, including beige, dark gray, dusty pink and lavender.
$36 at Our Place (originally $45)
7
Our Place
A set of drinking glasses
These hand-blown glasses will easily be your new favorite bar cart accessories or dinner table drinkware. They're stackable to save space and made from recycled glass and sand. You can get them in a set of 4 or 8. The set comes in multiple colors, including golden yellow, blue, beige, green and pink.
$38 at Our Place (originally $50)
8
Our Place
A set of midi bowls
This set comes with four ceramic stone bowls that are hand-glazed and have a scratch-resistant interior. Plus, each one is stackable to help you save space. The set comes in white, dark gray, dark orange and dusty pink.
$48 at Our Place (originally $60)
9
Our Place
A cast iron Always Pan
Versatility meets design with Our Place's cast iron Always Pan. It’s made of high-quality, durable enameled cast iron and can grill, sear, braise, fry, sauté and broil, just like the original pan. The best part is, you don’t need to season the pan. The ready-to-use matte interior is non-stick and develops a natural patina finish over time. It’s available in six colors, including dusty pink, cream, dark gray, sage green, lavender and blue.
$124 at Our Place (originally $155)
10
Our Place
A knife trio set
This set includes the Our Place everyday chef's knife, serrated slicing knife and precise pairing knife. The chef's knife has a sharp, full-tang blade capable of all your slicing, dicing and mincing needs in food prep. The serrated slicing knife is ideal for cutting through both soft and crunchy textures, while the precise pairing knife is for smaller slicing tasks.
$127 at Our Place (originally $170)
11
Our Place
An ovenware set
Upgrade your baking and roasting experience with Our Place's ovenware set, which includes a versatile oven pan, two baking dishes and a reusable oven mat. It’s available in six colors, including dusty pink, cream, dark gray, sage green, lavender and blue.
$156 at Our Place (originally $195)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A "Bread Buddy" dispenser to keep sandwich bread fresh

44 Cool Kitchen Products You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The 10 Most-Loved Instagram Recipes From April

Parenting

How To Tell Your Child That They Have ADHD

Food & Drink

The Best Brands Of Store-Bought Salsa, According To Mexican Chefs

Work/Life

Could The Shenanigans On ‘Jury Duty’ Happen In Real Life? Legal Experts Weigh In

Women

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Wellness

A Rare Tick-Borne Disease Is On The Rise. Here’s How To Tell If You Have It.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

If You Have A Pet, Try These Animal Groomer-Favorite Shampoos

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Shopping

Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Shopping

Target’s Affordable Kids Home Decor Is Cool Enough For Adults

Travel

Here's Why You Should Travel By Yourself

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Shopping

These Are The Beard Trimmers Barbers Actually Use In Their Shops

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Money

7 Ways The New Interest Rate Hike Can Affect You

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Shopping

These 35 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Wellness

Allergy Season Is Getting Worse And Lasting Longer. Here's What Doctors Want You To Know.

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Say Your Skin Has 'Winter Gunk.' Here's How To Spring Clean Your Face.

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin

Home & Living

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Does Taking Magnesium Really Help With Sleep And Brain Fog?

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Shopping

My Favorite Camping Tent Is 50% Off For A Very Limited Time

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

6 Things Parents Of Kids With ADHD Need To Understand

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Wellness

This Is Your Body And Brain On Artificial Sweeteners