What Our Shopping Editors Want For The Holidays, Right This Way

Stocking stuffers from local and small businesses

Onyx Coffee Lab / Sounds / Yield Design Co. / Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store

"If the pandemic has taught me one thing, it's that I don't rely enough on all of the amazing businesses in my own backyard. Since March, I've been making a concerted effort to do more of my everyday shopping from small businesses, whether it's local brands in my neighborhood or hometown, or ones I've discovered for specialty products that I want to keep supporting. A few of my favorite small businesses right now include Onyx Coffee Lab in Northwest Arkansas, my hometown. (I can't rave about their " Southern Weather " coffee blend enough!). I'm also adding items to my wish list from local-to-me businesses like Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store (it's a great destination for decorations and stocking stuffers!) and Sounds in Park Slope, Brooklyn, for really beautiful and elevated everyday objects and gifts. I've also dropped a hint to Santa that anything from Florida-based independent studio Yield Design Co. would be welcome in my stocking, too. (After all, I've been known to light up their Avilés-scented candle when I'm feeling particularly stressed)."