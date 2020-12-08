What Our Shopping Editors Want For The Holidays, Right This Way

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds Need some gifting inspo for those on your shopping list? Here's what our shopping editors want for Christmas.

When you online shop for a living, you rack up a pretty hefty wish list —especially if you know exactly when the best deals will drop on coveted items.

But no matter how smart of a shopper you are, there are inevitably a few must-haves set aside for your holiday wish list each year in the hopes that St. Nick himself might surprise you with something you’ve been eyeing.

So what do shopping editors who’ve tested, tried and bought everything from mattresses to fitness gear actually want in their stockings and under the Christmas tree this year?

If you need some gifting inspiration for hard-to-shop-for people, we asked our shopping editors want they’re adding to their holiday wish lists.

Their answers were as unique as the people on your shopping list. The Our Place Always Pan, which once had a 30,000-person waitlist, caught the eye of our editor who’s working on her cooking skills. These ultra-fluffy Brooklinen towels might be a treat for the person who misses spas and pampering, and these practical-but- pretty Lele Sadoughi texting gloves will be perfect for the fashionista who’s looking on the bright side of winter.