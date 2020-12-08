What Our Shopping Editors Want For The Holidays, Right This Way

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
When you online shop for a living, you rack up a pretty hefty wish list —especially if you know exactly when the best deals will drop on coveted items.
But no matter how smart of a shopper you are, there are inevitably a few must-haves set aside for your holiday wish list each year in the hopes that St. Nick himself might surprise you with something you’ve been eyeing.
So what do shopping editors who’ve tested, tried and bought everything from mattresses to fitness gearactually want in their stockings and under the Christmas tree this year?
If you need some gifting inspiration for hard-to-shop-for people, we asked our shopping editors want they’re adding to their holiday wish lists.
Their answers were as unique as the people on your shopping list. The Our Place Always Pan, which once had a 30,000-person waitlist, caught the eye of our editor who’s working on her cooking skills. These ultra-fluffy Brooklinen towels might be a treat for the person who misses spas and pampering, and these practical-but- pretty Lele Sadoughi texting gloves will be perfect for the fashionista who’s looking on the bright side of winter.
For more inspo, here’s what our shopping editors have on their holiday wish list this year. Take a look:
1
Supremely fluffy towels from Brooklinen
Brooklinen
"I haven't purchased new towels in years mostly because I didn't feel like they were necessary. But after a recent stay at a hotel upstate that supplied Brooklinen's Super Plush towels, I was immediately convinced we needed to ditch our old towels for these supremely fluffy ones. I still dream about the towels from that hotel (seriously, ask my boyfriend, it's all I talk about!), so I'm hoping Santa brings me a new set this Christmas." — Brittany Nims, head of HuffPost Finds
2
A pan that does it all
Our Place
"This pan has been following me across the internet for months, and now I'm seriously wondering if I can cook another meal without it. The Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware so you can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve and store food all in one pan. I've been getting into cooking lately and love one-pan recipes, so this is definitely at the top of my holiday wish list." – Danielle Gonzalez, associate editor, HuffPost Finds
3
A pair of washable gloves for these strange times
Free People
"It's getting colder and gloves are must-haves this time of year and especially in the year of social distancing. Not only are these Lele Sadoughi gloves pretty to look at, decorated with little flowers, they're washable with an antimicrobial coating. You can scroll through your phone with them since they have conductive fingertips. Here's to not having freezing fingers." — Ambar Pardilla, writer, HuffPost Finds
4
Books from diverse authors
Huffington Post
"I'll say one good thing about all this time at home: I've read more books this year than I have in years. I blew past my Goodreads reading challenge for the year back in the summer, and I've been adding new books to my "to read" list almost weekly from our guides to books by Black authors and books by Latinx authors. This Christmas, I'm hoping to be gifted a few new reads by diverse authors to broaden my bookshelf." — Nims
5
Activewear sets for workouts and work
Nike
"Working from home has allowed me to prioritize exercise into a part of my daily routine. I usually do at-home workouts or run, so I never really cared about what I was wearing. However, more and more I find myself going straight from a workout to a morning video meeting without time to change. These Nike High Waisted Leggings and Nike Dri-Fit Crew Top are perfect for pushing through a workout but comfortable enough to feel put together for work." – Gonzalez
6
A set of bookends that any bibliophile would love
Amazon
"Over the years, I've gathered up enough books to say that I have a little library in my room. To read more during recent months, I joined Book of the Month and have novels just all over the place. I'm hoping to find some more space for all these titles and spotted these absolutely adorable bookends shaped like books — including copies of "Alice in Wonderland" and "Jane Eyre." Any literary lover would love them." — Pardilla
7
Stocking stuffers from local and small businesses
Onyx Coffee Lab / Sounds / Yield Design Co. / Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store
"If the pandemic has taught me one thing, it's that I don't rely enough on all of the amazing businesses in my own backyard. Since March, I've been making a concerted effort to do more of my everyday shopping from small businesses, whether it's local brands in my neighborhood or hometown, or ones I've discovered for specialty products that I want to keep supporting. A few of my favorite small businesses right now include Onyx Coffee Lab in Northwest Arkansas, my hometown. (I can't rave about their "Southern Weather" coffee blend enough!). I'm also adding items to my wish list from local-to-me businesses like Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store (it's a great destination for decorations and stocking stuffers!) and Sounds in Park Slope, Brooklyn, for really beautiful and elevated everyday objects and gifts. I've also dropped a hint to Santa that anything from Florida-based independent studio Yield Design Co. would be welcome in my stocking, too. (After all, I've been known to light up their Avilés-scented candle when I'm feeling particularly stressed)." — Nims
8
Cute cocktail glassware
West Elm
"I'm expecting to have more happy hours at home this season and have been wanting a set of fun cocktail glasses for a while now. These West Elm Jupiter Old Fashioned Glasses feature a cool bubble texture in clear and pastel colors — plus they're dishwasher safe." – Gonzalez
9
A snuffer and trimmer to make candles last longer
West Elm & Nordstrom
"There have been lots of us feeling burned out now and of course, we're turning to candles to get lit (at home). I'm a big fan of having a candle burning throughout the day to keep my mind (and mood) at ease. While I'm pretty much set with candles this year, I've really wanted to get a wick trimmer to make sure a candle burns correctly each time and snuffer so that the wax stays intact. With these two, I can burn away safely. If you know a candle lover but don't want to get them just another candle, a trimmer and snuffer just might do the trick." — Pardilla
10
New slippers, because real shoes are canceled
Everlane
"I not-to-subtly sent my boyfriend a link to Everlane's ReNew Slippers as a Christmas gift idea. Some days, you just want something warmer than Birkenstocks with socks (though Birks + socks are my ride or die all year round). What I like in particular about these slippers is that they have a rubber sole, so they're ideal for padding into the hallway to check the mail or grab a package delivery. They're also a great gift idea for the person who's always cold, like me." — Nims
11
A deck of cards to help with quarantine boredom
Free People
"At some point in the last few months, the "quarantine boredom" has probably set in. There's only so much to scroll through on Twitter (and I'm trying to not "doomscroll" into the late hours of the night). I'm looking for other ways to stay entertained, especially as winter arrives, that don't include my laptop or phone. That's why I'm hoping to get this colorful deck of cards, which would make the perfect under $20 stocking stuffer. Once I can master blackjack, I'll try my hand at learning how to read tarot cards." — Pardilla
12
Airbnb gift cards, to use on future staycations
Airbnb
"My family lives in Arkansas, while my boyfriend's family is in the U.K. Suffice to say, we haven't yet been able to see our families during these difficult months and have instead found some respite in local staycations instead. We've done a mix of staying in local hotels, motels and B&Bs, but also like to splurge on the occasional Airbnb when the mood strikes. This Christmas, I'm asking for Airbnb gift cards we can use on future (local) getaways." — Nims