31 Problem-Solving Products For Anyone Who Isn't A Big Fan Of The Outdoors

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A sand-removal powder bag
Shakalo
is a small business based in San Diego.Promising review:
"We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives!
It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week.
And I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill and another baggie to have exclusively in the car.
" — Gabbs Uresti
An oil-absorbing face roller made using absorbent volcanic stone
Promising review:
"I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next.
I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." — Jennifer Helseth
A weed puller with a long handle
Based in Oregon, Grampa's Gardenware Co.
is a family-run small business dedicated to helping you while gardening. Promising review:
“Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given my husband and I bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard and boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time.
In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get.” — JG
An outdoor drink stakes set
Promising review:
"These are great. They are large enough to hold large drink tumblers like a Yeti, they will hold a beer with a thick foam koozie, they will hold a giant Fosters can, and yes, it is large enough to hold a bottle of wine. They are made out of metal and seem pretty durable. Each one is two pieces that screw together and they have a small tab to help you push them into the ground with your feet. The only thing I would improve is to make the foot tab a little larger, otherwise they have my stars." — Jamawama
A super roomy wide-leg jumpsuit
Promising review:
"So comfy and cute. You can wear them for running errands or anything casual yet it has style. This is a lightweight cottony fabric that fits perfectly.It’s easy to wash
and I let it hang to dry so it won’t shrink, which some reviewers had reported." — Amazon Customer
An anti-nausea acupressure bracelet
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
.Promising review:
"I recently came back from a three-day cruise and I feel amazing. No nausea and no seasickness all because of these sea bands. I wish I found out about them sooner." — Eve
A wide-brim straw fedora
Promising review:
"When I tell you I have been looking for a cute sun hat for YEARS….I mean years! I took a chance and ordered this hat praying it would look good on me and it did! Woohoo! I have a very round face and a small head and it has been so hard finding a cute sun hat! I really feel like this hat would look great on everyone!" — Michelle
A Burt's Bees after sun lotion formulated with coconut, aloe, and antioxidants
Promising review:
"I’m happy to say this product works!
I purchased this product due to my inability to provide my skin with appropriate sun protection one day this summer. I proceeded to spend a night wishing that I could safely freeze myself into an ice cube. Midnight discomfort lead me to this product. The initial use was a day or two after the day of regret, but it eased the discomfort and moisturized my reddened skin, helping to soften the leather layer I had started to form. Of course this review would not be complete without me faulting myself a second time. Two times in one summer I proved my inability to adult well. I applied this lotion the MINUTE I realized that I had experienced another exposure to the sun for too long a period. To my absolute joy, this product relieved my discomfort. It left a layer that stayed cool for a few hours
(at which time I reapplied it), it was a little tacky to the touch (not sticky or oily), and my skin did not experience the crocodile and subsequent peeling experience it had earlier in the season. The scent is soft and not overpowering. I have experienced skin sensitivity in the past to products, but I had no issues with Burt’s Bees products. Thank you for providing me with such a helpful product." — Meghan
A set of heel caps
Promising review:
"I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a mushy grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic.
My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies, and everyone loved the look of them." — J L D
Seamless bra liners made from a cotton and bamboo blend
Promising review:
"This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65° outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there!
To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
A flexible adjustable mister
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A Scumbug sponge
Promising review:
"Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better, but smells better too!
Highly recommended!" — Mickey D.
A high-voltage bug zapper
Promising review:
"You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding their way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are.
My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
Some vented wine covers
Promising review:
"My husband and I love to enjoy a glass of wine on our back porch at the end of the day. Unfortunately, so do the bugs. These tops work wonderfully. The silicone outside kind of sticks to the glass to keep them in place, and the metal mesh part lets the wine breathe but keeps the critters out.
The only better thing would be if they had some kind of sippy spot where you wouldn't have to remove them to drink the wine, but I'm not sure how that would work anyway. I'd buy these again, and probably will if we lose any of them.
" — DKF
A mom-made bug bite suction tool from Shark Tank
Promising review:
"I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) and immediately after use, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bite = gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but that is a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: It’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" — Rebecca
A cruelty-free cooling body lotion
Promising reviews:
"It has this slightly cooling menthol-y effect and feels really lightweight. It's great in the summer." — Shihk1
"Keeps my skin from getting dry, especially in the summer months." — Christian R Reed
A water-resistant SPF 50+ Neutrogena sunscreen stick
Promising review:
"This line of sunscreen is my holy grail. The fact that this is a stick makes it perfect for packing in a carry-on bag. It will last through an entire trip and won't fill up your liquid bag. I used this in heavy smog in LA in late summer and in Hawaii for eight days. Never got burnt once. Buy this!" — Angela
A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides
Promising review:
"This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with a exfoliating sponge TWICE and they are noticeably smaller and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews but had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems.
NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY" — Taymcg
A tiered maxi dress
Promising review:
"I have bought MANY maxi style dresses on here. I want something in the Florida heat that is pretty, comfortable, and can be just as easily worn to church or around town. This dress hit the mark for all! It is my favorite of many styles I've tried on that are similar. It is so incredibly cute and is incredibly comfortable too.
I know it will be just as useful to wear to church and then even head straight to the beach afterward with it. I am ordering more!" — Kayla Danelle
An anti-blister balm
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I wore heels that always give me blisters for eight hours, and I didn't get a single one when using this balm. It really worked! I plan on getting it again and again. I always have it in my bag at work just in case. I did find it necessary to reapply if I took my shoes off and put them on again." — Donna
A hypoallergenic Aveeno SPF 60 moisturizing face sunscreen
Promising review:
"I use it every day during the summer. I water walk Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m.–9 a.m. and take a water Zumba class from 9 a.m.–10 a.m. then just swim until 11 a.m.. I use Aveeno every morning before I start and haven't had a sunburn yet, and I'm in Oklahoma where it's 100 degrees before noon." — Teri
A cute and powerful citronella candle
La Jolíe Muse
is a small business making cute home products!Promising review:
"These candles look nice outside with our patio furniture. They do a good job of keeping flying insects off the patio and pool area in both day and evening." — Goss
A patio table mosquito net enclosure
Promising review:
“We bought this for a rather large umbrella over our table in the backyard, and used it for the first time last night. We were less concerned about mosquitoes because we have a service to eliminate them — it's the bees that were disturbing our outdoor meals and events. My wife hosted a few friends last night, and they all fell in love with this. They've all been fighting with bees lately, and they were not bothered once by any bugs
. Every friend bought the netting on the spot – you're welcome to the company that manufactures this product. Also, when you're inside the netting sitting on chairs, it's almost as if the netting is invisible; most of the time you can't tell whether it's even there, especially at night.” — Sara Olshansky
An eyeshadow primer
Promising review:
"This product is magical.
I have very oily skin that tends to mess with my makeup as a whole. I have hooded eyes and a little extra skin. This is all perfect for mascara on eye socket bone, shifting shadows, terrible eyeliner — this fixes it all. It holds my eyeshadow in place, no mascara gets on the bone, eyeliner stays on all day. It’s so great. For reference, I have tried all the drug store options plus Urban Decay. Highly recommend and will be repurchasing." — TheGooGooMuck
An ice roller
Promising review:
"This is by far the best addition I have ever made to my morning routine. This ice roller wakes me up, makes my skin glow, and has been great helping me fight the Texas heat!" — Elizabeth
A Gold Bond anti-friction stick
Promising review
: “This is a thick-thighed person's dream! If you suffer from the dreaded 'chub rub' as I do, you need this stick in your life! I have always struggled with chafing between my thighs during warmer months when wearing dresses or shorts. This stick is a game changer. I was able to apply a bit on my inner thighs and wear a dress to DISNEYLAND ALL DAY!
I didn't even reapply it throughout the day. One application and I walked like 25,000 steps in a dress with NO chafing at all! Magic. A true miracle.
Also, the stick seems to last quite a while. I wear dresses a lot and it took me several months to run out. I will be buying this for the rest of my life!” — LilDevil1828
A pair of portable chairs
Promising review:
"My husband and I were looking for small/light folding chairs as we often bike to the park (and carrying the traditional size is no fun on a bike). These chairs are PERFECT. I chose them for the design of the legs; the square format seemed stronger. They're a little bit lower to the ground than others we've been seeing around, but that doesn't bother us at all. I LOVE how they fold up; once you know how to do it, it basically folds itself. Overall would highly recommend!" — Gabriela
A pair of polarized aviator sunglasses
Promising review
: "These black aviator sunglasses are flawless! I was hesitant buying these sunglasses because I have a nonexistent nose bridge so I thought these wouldn't stay on my nose, but they do! Go ahead and buy yourself a pair! Definitely worth it!" — Jerolyn
A hands-free portable neck fan
Promising review
: "I had never seen these before but was introduced to them by my daughter-in-law. As we live in Florida, we go to Disney World often and the heat here is unbearable sometimes. I purchased these and used them at the park and was surprised how comfortable they were to wear and the wonderful breeze it put out.
Also, saw these worn by several others and had people ask me how they were and where I got them. Plus, I think these are an exceptional value. LOVE them!" — Catherine
A pack of three Arm & Hammer deodorizers
You can also use these in your laundry, fridge, closets, and more!Promising review:
"Exactly what I was looking for. I needed something to store in my gym shoes and these are great! Nice fresh laundry smell." — Amazon Customer
Allergy relief eye drops
Read more about allergy treatment options at Mayo Clinic
. Promising review:
“I live in the mid-Atlantic region where pollen is bad April through June. Despite having an air purifier, washing my hands regularly, changing and washing my linens regularly, etc., I still struggle with itchy, watery eyes and blurry vision. This eye drop is THE BEST! One drop in each eye is plenty. Best for severe allergies.” — ESB