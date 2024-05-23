ShoppingsummerFurniturebackyard

All Of These Outdoor Furniture Pieces Actually Double As Hidden Storage

No one would have a clue that this end table is secretly a beverage cooler.
An insulated cooler end table and an adjustable chaise lounge set.
Establishing a backyard haven where you can sit back, kick up your legs and enjoy a chilled beverage or two may be on your list of priorities at the moment — and scoring some outdoor furniture can be a good place to start.

It can be even better, however, if your seating and dining pieces also double as places to store things like extra blankets, pool toys or gardening gear. This is especially true in cases where outdoor space is limited or lacking designated storage areas.

If your two favorite words happen to be “functional” or “multi-use,” gaze upon the upcoming list of hidden storage furnishings, all made of weather-resistant materials to withstand the outdoors.

You’ll find pieces like a versatile high-top bar that hides two shelves’ worth of storage inside and a canopied daybed with ottomans perfect for stashing.

1
Amazon
A popular lifting cooler end table
Available in graphite or espresso brown, this end table has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon and an insulated interior meant to chill up to 40 12-ounce cans ice cold. The exterior is a woven and weather-resistant wicker and the table top (or cooler lid, whichever way you look at it) raises up to 10 inches so you can rest opened drinks while your other ones stay cool down below.
$74.99+ at Amazon$74.99 at Home Depot
2
Target
A versatile patio bar and table
Made from solid teak, this extendable table top bar can fully open to reveal a generous interior for storing bottles, outdoor glassware and more. The table portion also folds open for more surface space and the entire design has a slight U-shape so you can sit bar-side.
$521.99 at Target
3
Amazon
An adjustable chaise set
Adjust this five-piece set into a variety of configurations from upright sun chairs to relaxed chaise loungers using the movable ottomans that can slide neatly underneath the chair seats and feature an empty interior for storage. The set also includes a glass-topped middle table and there are collapsible side tables on each arm of the chairs. Find this wicker set in three cushion colors, which can be removed for easy cleaning.
$279.99+ at Amazon
4
Target
A pair of cushioned ottomans
Available in six cushion colors like cream, poppy red and slate, each of these ottomans house an empty interior for storage beneath a hinged lid. If you don't want to use the high-density foam cushions, they can easily be removed as well as the zippered covers for easy cleaning.
$84.99+ at Amazon$129.99 at Target (regularly $199.95)
5
Amazon
A wicker loveseat set
This two-piece set comes with a cushioned loveseat and a cushioned coffee table that can double as a footrest or slide seamlessly beneath the seat for winter storage. The coffee table also boasts ample interior storage for housing additional cushions, blankets, outdoor games and more. All of the cushions are fitted with water-repelling and removable covers, which come in four colors like beige and seafoam green. You can apply a $10 coupon for a limited time and the discounted price will show up at checkout.
$169.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A center deck table
Made from an all-weather resin, with built-in handles and using a tool-free assembly, this Keter deck bin can be used as a coffee table or an ottoman for impromptu seating. It features a 37-gallon capacity interior for storing towels, pool toys, gardening tools and whatever else is adding to your backyard clutter.
$122.99 at Amazon$109.99 at Target
7
Amazon
An insulated end table
The Veradek end table is a sleek cooler-in-disguise that hides a 40-liter that's double-walled to help beverages chilled for longer. Also available in black and gray it's made from a unique stone-plastic composite material that's all-weather-ready and resistant to scratching and fading. The table bottom also has drainage holes so you don't have to tip the entire table over to rid it of melting ice.
$113.99 at Amazon$108.98+ at Wayfair$113.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
8
Amazon
A 31-gallon storage chair
This bench-style chair promises a sturdy construction that can support up to 250 pounds and is made from an all-weather hard plastic. Lift up the seat to reveal a 31-gallon capacity storage, perfect for storing extra cushions.
$99.29 at AmazonTwo chairs: $198 at Target
9
Amazon
A rattan outdoor bar set
This elevated five-piece dining set comes with four cushioned bar stools and a bar table, each one made from a weather-resistant rattan woven over a rust-resistant steel frame. The center of the table opens up to reveal cabinet-like storage and it also comes in a gray option and a couple of other cushion colors.
$278+ at Amazon
10
West Elm
A discreet wooden end table
Perfectly rustic and capable of elevating any patio or deck area, this outdoor end table is made of kiln-dried solid mahogany and eucalyptus wood and has interior storage beneath the non-hinge lid. It comes in three wood finishes and an option to purchase the tables in a pair.
$319.20+ at West Elm (regularly $399)
11
Amazon
An outdoor bar with interior storage
Also available in gray, this outdoor bar features two steel shelves and two hanging glass racks beneath a spacious tabletop. Although the bar is lightweight so it's easy to move around, it's made from a strong steel frame and weather-resistant wicker.
$164.99 at Amazon
12
Home Depot
An acacia wood storage bench
Made from corrosion-resistant acacia wood, this storage bench has a lifting lid topped with foam cushion and a pneumatic rod to help keep the lid up and not slamming shut on errant fingers. The 43-gallon interior storage is lined with a weather-resistant tarp for neatly housing dirty yard tools or gardening gear.
$209.99 at Home Depot
13
Home Depot
A canopied and adjustable day bed
Adjust this canopied seating into a number of configurations like a chaise lounge or a fully flat day bed while still enjoying shade from the sun. Also available in beige, this multi-functional design has a storage ottoman that tucks away beneath the seat and slides out fully to extend the length of the day bed or offer a surface to rest your feet.
$439 at Home Depot
