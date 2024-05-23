Amazon An insulated cooler end table and an adjustable chaise lounge set.

Establishing a backyard haven where you can sit back, kick up your legs and enjoy a chilled beverage or two may be on your list of priorities at the moment — and scoring some outdoor furniture can be a good place to start.

It can be even better, however, if your seating and dining pieces also double as places to store things like extra blankets, pool toys or gardening gear. This is especially true in cases where outdoor space is limited or lacking designated storage areas.

If your two favorite words happen to be “functional” or “multi-use,” gaze upon the upcoming list of hidden storage furnishings, all made of weather-resistant materials to withstand the outdoors.

You’ll find pieces like a versatile high-top bar that hides two shelves’ worth of storage inside and a canopied daybed with ottomans perfect for stashing.