We found patio tables and chairs, benches, gardening equipment and grills for small outdoor spaces on sale at Wayfair right now.
If you’re lucky enough to have a balcony, patio or backyard to escape to while social distancing, you might be feeling like sprucing it up as warm weather approaches and decorating like you’re on vacation somewhere exciting.

Fortunately, Wayfair and its sister brands AllModern and Joss & Main have a “Save Big, Give Back” event going on now through April 29. During the sale, you’ll find up to 80% off furniture, decor and more across the three sites.

It’s a sale you can feel good about, too, because 10% of profits from it will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund.

The sale is a good opportunity to score excellent deals on outdoor furniture for small spaces. We found benches with storage, tiny bistro tables and even cozy hammocks that will elevate a small backyard.

If you’re looking to flex your green thumb and grow your own herbs and veggies at home, there are also plenty of wall planters and raised garden beds on sale. We even spotted compact, portable grills on sale, so you can enjoy the fruits of your labor by firing up for a backyard barbecue.

To help you comb through the sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds for small outdoor spaces on sale right now.

Take a look:

1
Rothstein 3 Drawer Wood Storage Bench
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $205 at Wayfair.
2
6-inch Portable Charcoal Grill
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $89 at Wayfair.
3
Kaul Resin Wall Planter
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $56 at Wayfair.
4
Bushnell 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $244 at Wayfair.
5
Holliston 3 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $416 at Wayfair.
6
Parker Woven Cotton Chair Hammock
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $30 at Wayfair.
7
40-inch Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Portable Electric Grill with Side Shelves
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $170 at Wayfair.
8
Duval Steel Propane Fire Pit Table
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $279 at Wayfair.
9
Claughaun Half Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $138 at Wayfair.
10
Pagel 5-Level Ladder Zinc Vertical Garden
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $134 at Wayfair.
11
Latorre Spreader Bar Hammock with Stand
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $145 at Wayfair.
12
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $106 at Wayfair.
13
Brisbane Wooden Storage Bench
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $275 at Wayfair.
14
Lattin Outdoor 25 Bulb Globe String Light
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $27 at Wayfair.
15
Uriel Wicker Storage Bench
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $205 at Wayfair.
16
Brasfield Lightweight Folding Camp Table Drape Umbrella
Wayfair
Find it on sale for $147 at Wayfair.

