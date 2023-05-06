Popular items from this list include:
- An umbrella with built-in solar LEDs here to help when the sun is doing the most and the least.
- Or a triangular sail — it comes in a variety of colors and sizes if you’re looking for a more stylish and customizable approach to shade in your outdoor space this spring.
- A tall table cooler combo in case you need both a high top and somewhere to keep your beverages chilled.
An umbrella with built-in solar LEDs
Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table!Promising review:
"I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight
, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." — Dee
Or a triangular sail
The corners of the sails have D rings so you can attach them to whatever you'd like with your choice of hardware or rope.Promising review
: "Purchased this to increase privacy and provide some shade. The color is vibrant, hasn't faded, and the loops are well stitched. The sail has also faired well in winds, thunderstorms, monsoon rain, and the brutal heat of Vegas.
Shade is wonderful and one can definitely feel the temperature difference from full sun to being under this sail. The look and feel compliments our pool area and will certainly be purchasing an additional one." — VHC Media
A tall table cooler combo
Promising review:
"I have received a lot of compliments regarding this little cooler/table and for the price, I'm very happy with the purchase. We were looking for a smaller table to complement our larger patio set. After our last party, I think I may have made a couple of sales for the Keter brand. The cooler kept drinks cold for quite a while especially considering we didn't put much ice in it. The standing feature is nice too
. Just lock the table in the open position and you can use it for a tall drink stand which works well. If you're looking for a little table for a patio set OR for a little patio cooler this product can take care of both needs." — Phenom13
Anchored Northwest / Etsy
A citronella candle
This candle has a 60-hour burn time.Anchored Northwest
is a husband and wife–founded small biz based in Spokane, Washington making the most delicious-smelling candles and room sprays.Promising reviews:
"Haven't lit it yet but the candle smells great! The smell alone is so potent even without lighting it yet, we've seen a decrease in mosquitos just leaving it out!" — Michelle Gulino
"Great, light scent that sent the early spring Texas bugs packing when I lit it last night." — Jessica Booth
A high-voltage bug zapper
Promising review:
"You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are.
My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
A comfy, zero-gravity canopy swing
Promising review
: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!!
And it only took my hubby and I only 25 to 30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!
" — Marash
A flexible adjustable mister
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A fast-acting lawn repair formula
Promising review
: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!
" — Mariah
Light-up flowers
Promising review:
"The pictures don't do these justice. At night my backyard looks like a scene from Avatar.
The light itself is not bright, but the colors are very vibrant and intense. The color transition is gradual and glowing. They are hypnotic to watch. During the day they are unobtrusive and don't look too fake or artificial.
The green leaves are very bendable, the stems of the flowers are somewhat pliable, and the cloth that makes up the petals can be smoothed and manipulated a bit so you can make them look different and more realistic. I've had them for a couple of weeks and so far they are performing perfectly. They are simply beautiful and we love them!" — Zavanna
A five-piece sectional sofa and table set
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this couch! Had it for a while at this point, and it really brings my patio together. Had plenty of people come over for cookouts, and everyone compliments me on how comfortable it is and how good it looks! Super easy to assemble, and has lasted me many months so far. Definitely worth the money!" — Amazon customer
Or a three-piece chair and table set
This set includes two armchairs with seat cushions and a side table with a tempered glass top. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this set. 😍 I cannot believe the price. It shipped fast and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments." — Mrs.Mathews
A strong and bright magnetic barbecue light
Promising review:
"These grill lights are exactly what I needed! They light up the area so well. The magnets are strong, and the ability to direct the light where needed is great.
The package they came in is perfect to store them in when not in use! I have recommended these to several people who also think they are great. I was worried they would be cheap and maybe not have a lot of magnetic hold to them, but they do!!" — LC
A super satisfying-to-use electric pressure washer
Promising review:
"Power washer was delivered Monday, it’s Wednesday and I have washed two cars, cleaned driveway and sidewalks, cleaned back fence, and the work keeps piling up;
everything I see now needs to be cleaned! This little dude does not back down; plenty of power and it's surprisingly not too loud
. Soap dispensers work great, and the tips are easy to change." — MAR
A standing weeder
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
A tiny, but surprisingly loud portable outdoor Bluetooth speaker
Promising review
: "Wow. When I opened the box and pulled it out I thought it was bit small and surely wouldn't be that loud.... BOY WAS I WRONG!! This FREAKING ROCKS!!! Seriously don't hesitate BUY ONE!
The reviews were spot on! Perfect pool side! Best money I've ever spent on a Bluetooth speaker
. The wife was skeptical and then I turned it on and she was like wow excellent purchase way to go!" — RIC78
A gorgeous glassworks wind chime
Promising review:
"This is definitely the most beautiful wind chime I've ever seen
, and I love the sound too. The packaging was nice, all glass pieces were well protected. I will definitely consider buying again as gifts." — Anita J.
Some reclining zero-gravity lounge chairs with attachable cup holders
Promising review:
"Heaven in a Chair. Love everything about the zero-gravity chair! This is my first experience sitting in a chair like this... and I love it. I fell asleep outside, and it felt better than a hammock. I bought the beige... love the color. The fabric feels like a tough nylon. It has already rained on my chair, so I can attest that the chair is waterproof. The water beads off the fabric. I dried off the chair easily and effortlessly. The attachable table is adorable and fits perfectly on the frame of the chair. So happy I purchased.
" — tgi2day
An inflatable pool for anyone with a small yard
Don't forget to get an electric pump
too!Promising review:
"This pool is perfect! It was easy to inflate with a small inflater pump. After opening and laying it out, my large dog just had to walk and lie on it, so I could see it was pretty durable.
Once I filled it, which took maybe 30 minutes, it was ready for use. I would totally recommend buying this pool! Fun for kids and adults like myself who want to watch the sunset with a glass of wine and a refreshing soaking. Happy pool-buying!" — Pamela
An outdoor drink stakes set
Promising review:
"As always, my order was shipped quickly and in perfect condition. I love the bright colors and they are tall and sturdy. They are perfect for bottles, cabs, and cups... Not so good with stemmed wineglasses! No problem: I just ordered silicone stemless wineglasses
!" — LaDonna Clark
Or a collapsible outdoor table stake that holds two drinks
Faircraft USA
is aMechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop run by a husband-and-wife duo creating beautiful and functional wooden home goods. Promising review:
"Purchased this as a gift for my brother to go with his corn hole boards. It is just as pictured.
It seems like it'll be a little low to the ground for taller men standing around a corn hole board...but better than the beers sitting on the ground or in the off hand. Beautiful workmanship.
Highly recommend this product and shop!" — Hayley
A mesh raised dog bed
Remember to never leave your dog unattended outside in the summer so they don't overheat! This dog bed is great for when you and your pet are spending some time outdoors together and you're able to keep an eye on them.Promising review:
"My dog loves this! He is 11 years old and I hate for his older bones to lay on the bricks or concrete. He loves this bed and we can easily move it from the back to front yard." — Kristin M.
And a fully enclosed mesh outdoor cat tent
Promising review:
"I bought this cat tent because our two fur babies will sit in the window and cry if we are outside. I tried a leash, but they didn't like that, and they often escaped it. I came across this tent, and it was the BEST purchase I made. The quality is great! Both cats fit in it, so the size is perfect.
Very excited that this is actually a product for the cats!!!" — hgrizz
An outdoor inflatable ottoman
Just inflate the interior pouf and stick it inside the printed, water-resistant cover. Promising review:
"Love these! Ordered two more. The fabric is very nice and sturdy especially for outdoors. The inflatable part appears to be good quality.
How to: Place inflatable inside of cover before inflating it. Do not inflate to full capacity or it will look like an inflatable and will not rest in a nice flat position. Far nicer than I imagined. They look great flanking my outdoor rattan sectional." — Cali g
Some colorful flower pots with draining holes and detachable hooks
Promising review:
"Fun and versatile. These flower pots add an excellent pop of color to our deck. They are a good size and come in a variety of cheerful colors. I have been using them for about a month and they seem to be good quality. I am very happy with this purchase." — Ekie B.
Or a disco ball planter
It's featured in this TikTok
!Promising review
: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." — Phil
A powerful fan to ensure that you've got the coolest patio in town
Promising review:
"One awesome fan for our outdoor patio. We were shocked at how much air this pushes. Mounted easily. Love that it can be outside in the weather. Helps majorly in keeping cool outside in NC heat!" — kat
And an outdoor heater
Promising review:
"Looks and works great. Got these for an outdoor patio event at our home, and everyone was impressed with the warmth and look. Had many compliments, and everyone wanted to know where we got them. Easy to set up and use. Excellent patio heaters!" — Amazon customer
A reviewer-loved portable projector
Promising review:
"This was purchased to watch movies outside in the summer. The quality is excellent and for the price you can’t go wrong! I would totally recommend this projector to anyone. It’s easy to use and the remote is functional.
The speakers are actually very good when it comes to volume!" — Practical and Efficient Mom
And a big projection screen
The screen is 120-inches and made of an anti-crease material. It also comes with brackets and ropes for mounting purposes.Promising review:
"This screen is perfect for our use. We bought it for outdoor movie nights whether being on the garage door, in the backyard, camping, or inside the garage. It’s very easy to install with no wrinkles and shows a great picture
. I’ve attached pictures (above) that show how well I can still see the picture despite being surrounded by 7,000 Christmas lights in close vicinity." — Hallie H.
A compact Weber grill
Promising review:
"Affordable and reliable. Perfect for our backyard. We prefer charcoal to gas, and we've cooked about everything under the sun on this bad boy. Easy to assemble. Easy to clean. Exactly what we wanted." — Marci Manley
Connectable Edison bulb string lights
Promising review:
"I have ordered four boxes of these light sets now. I love love love these lights.
When they arrived, I plugged them in while in the package to make sure they all worked. Then I unscrewed all the bulbs to make it easy to hang. I hung them up all around my balcony using a staple gun. When I finished I screwed the light bulbs all in :) I would highly recommend these lights. They are PINTEREST perfect!
" — Cora
A cool hammock chair you'll love hangin' around in
It comes with two cushions and installation hardware, and can hold up to 500 pounds!Promising review:
"This came in great shape, it was easy to set up, and it is comfy and sturdy
. As a plus-size woman, I was a little concerned about how sturdy it would be, but it is great! I've never felt nervous about hopping into it and staying there right until the mosquitoes come out." — Mal T
Or a hammock with a steel stand and carrying case
Plus, the stand is easy to assemble, disassemble, and pack up in the included carrying case for storage or travel.Long, but worthwhile promising review:
"Features to love: The cotton fabric is sturdy and breathable. I never feel stuck to it the way I do in a nylon hammock. The setup/take down is super easy, and the frame is very sturdy
— we have definitely put 300-plus pounds in it. The ability to raise and lower the hammock with the multiple hook positions might be the best feature.
I have bad knees and like to get into the hammock from a higher position...no problem. My kids like it lower so they can reach the ground to swing it...no problem.
It works great as a traditional hammock to lie in. It works as a 'swing' to sit on. It has enough fabric that you can cover up if you're cold or want to block out light or bugs. We have accidentally left it out in the rain several times, and it dries great,
hasn't faded from the sun, hasn't had any mold, and hasn't developed any weird smell.
Things not to love: Nothing! This is a great hammock. It may not be as portable as those little nylon hammocks, but if this is for your yard and not for camping, this is hard to beat." — Mary
A roll of faux ivy
Promising review:
"This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" — soooz
Or a stylish cedar privacy screen
Promising review
: "My husband and I purchased two of these for our backyard patio so we can have some privacy from our neighbors. The height is perfect.
If you're looking for a privacy wall, I would suggest purchasing two. We added river rocks inside each of the planter boxes and filled it completely to the top to support our privacy wall in the strong winds. I plan on adding small potted flowers to place on top of the rocks in the summer. We also painted these with two coats of spar urethane
to protect the wood in all weather environments just as a precaution. Very happy with our purchase!
***Update*** It’s been over a year since I purchased this product, and this held up throughout Northeast Ohio windy lake effect snow storms without any problem!
I am so happy my river rocks worked, and I also tied this down to my deck railings during the winter as an extra precaution. As long as you weigh it down and secure it properly, you won’t have any issues." — Kristina Marie
A weather-resistant end table
Promising review
: "OMG this is cute and super easy to assemble. I got the red and kinda wish I had gotten the blue... oh but all the colors are so cute!! Debating buying a second one so each porch chair has its own table. This really is so incredibly versatile. I could see it on a porch, as a minimalist side table, in a kid's room, a place to keep plants...
I wouldn't put anything tremendously heavy on it, but as far as tables at this price go, this is the best!" — Meghan McD
A cast-iron firepit
Promising review:
"This is a great value and it was very easy to assemble! We used it recently and found it to be a great addition to our backyard and it helped keep the mosquitoes away
! As the weather has gotten colder at nights I’ve been impressed by how sturdy the fire pit is and by the wonderful heat that it provides us!" — Arthur Glauberman
Or a mini tabletop fireplace (or candle holder)
1Man1Garage
is a small business based in Nashville, Tennessee that offers a variety of cool artisan designs that are made with care.
You can order this with or without the sand and rocks. The only thing that you will need to purchase separately is the 2.6 oz. gel fuel cans, which you can get as a pack of three from Amazon for $17.41
.Promising review:
"Bought as a gift for my BFF. She loves it! Sits on her table on her patio that overlooks the bayou in Florida." — Sandy Sensat
Or a gas firepit table that comes with a glass lid
Promising review:
"My favorite purchase for our deck.
I LOVE this fire table. Good size, great value compared to what is out there. Packaged nicely. My husband put together alone in 30–45 minutes with no frustration and easy to follow directions. Puts out a decent amount of heat. Enough rocks to adequately cover. Just add your propane tank. I love that it has a lid as well. You will find sturdier fire tables, but not at this price. Excellent value." — MGF
A weatherproof outdoor beanbag chair
Fibala
is Poland-based small business that sells modern, minimalist items for your home, like trays, wooden boards, pots, bowls, hangers, and more.
Don't forget to pick up some beanbag filling
so you can use it in your chair as soon as it arrives!Promising review:
"This beanbag lounger is beautiful!! I love the simple look, soft grey color, and the vegan leather handle is super cool! The shop owner, Alicja, was so nice and helpful when I asked about a leather alternative. The lounger is everything I hoped it would be! I absolutely love it! TY!" — Amoryn Smith
A balcony bar
Best Balcony Bars
makes...the best balcony bars, whether you're looking for space-saving outdoor furniture or you want to turn your patio into the place to be.Promising review:
"Beautiful, hand-crafted, custom-fit to my railing. Creator is great to deal with on a custom piece. Everyone compliments it. I eat or have drinks on it every day and prefer it to eating at my dining room table!
The second tier is ideal serving dishes, glasses, bottles, and the main tier is ideal for main dishes, computers, and notebooks while optimizing my patio functionality and keeping me at my serene view throughout my day. Great custom piece!" — Travis Horn
A galvanized steel planter bed
Promising review
: "This raised bed is very affordable. The bed looks thin and flimsy at first, but once it is set up, it is very sturdy even though very light to carry around empty. I also appreciate that this is a foot tall and not too shallow like some other raised beds being sold
. This is an excellent product and I would recommend it highly for what you are paying for." — JT
Or a raised garden bed
Promising review
: "I’m impressed with these. Assembly was very easy and took little time. I assembled them inside my house and moved them out to the garden afterward. These are good weight to them, even when empty. They feel and look like a high quality product. I used a staple gun and lightly tacked the liner up to the edges of the bed. This made the beds much simpler to fill with soil. A few days after filling with soil and seeds, we had six days of all-day, non-stop rain. The beds held up beautifully and show no signs of wear
. I am currently growing a whole crop of gourds in the beds. These are performing beautifully. I am thinking I will buy one or two more. Highly recommended!" — Rae Ablan
A three-piece patio set
Promising review
: "Perfect size for our quaint balcony space in our condo building. The vibrant chartreuse color couples perfectly with our retro robin egg door. Lightweight, already assembled, and super easy to clean. The price makes this set a no brainer
(it's cheaper than Target and CB2, but equal in quality). Awesome summer buy." — Nouvelle Mere
Or a three-piece rocking chair set
Promising review
: "This set is beautiful, good quality — especially for the price and so sleek and bold looking! I ordered this twice because I was so thrilled with the first set I ordered!" — Amazon customer
And finally, a weather-resistant cedar pathway
Promising review:
"I've just installed these wooden garden pathway along the side of my house. Everyone just loves them. They give the entrance to the backyard a tropical resort feel. I highly recommend them. Sturdy and durable as well." — Tom Sokolowski