Grab This Expensive-Looking Outdoor Furniture From Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Before The Deals Are Done

Way Day ends tonight. Get up to 80% off firepits, outdoor rugs, yard chairs, outdoor storage and more.
Wayfair
If you’ve been meaning to update your outdoor space, you’ll be glad to know the 2024 Wayfair’s Way Day sale is filled with super chic outdoor options. Today only, enjoy up to 80% off across their whole site — including firepits, outdoor rugs, yard chairs and water-resistant storage to make your patio into your dream oasis. They’re items that only look high-end but come at a much nicer price.

Because there are so many great options on sale, it can be challenging to find the best items for your home. To help you save the most money and make the most of your outdoor space this summer, we curated a selection of historically top-selling and highly-rated outdoor items that currently come at some delightful deals.

The Way Day sales are some of Wayfair’s biggest sales of the year, giving you savings without any promo codes or coupons. You’ll likely score finds for your entire home, including your patio, terrace, deck, yard, rooftop or any other outdoor space you enjoy all summer long.

1
Wayfair
A two-person bistro set (40% off)
If you have a small terrace or deck, you'll love this compact bistro set that's simple and modern but still easy to style. It's made with weather- and rust resistant aluminum that's built to last and comes with machine-washable cover cushions to keep your seat neat.

Promising review: "Beautiful comfortable patio set! Makes a big change in our small patio. It is Easy and fast to build." —Stephanie
$184.99 at Wayfair (regularly $223.99)
2
Wayfair
A wood burning fire pit, grill and table (43% off)
Get the most from your fire with this incredibly versatile pit. It can be used as simply a fire for marshmallows and good vibes, a barbeque (pictured) to cook food or fully as an outdoor table when you put the top on. It comes with two cooking grates and an attached tabletop to ensure the best outdoor cooking.

Promising review: "We have enjoyed using this beautiful fire pit. The two platforms to cook food on are also an added plus. We look forward to times around it for many more seasons to come." — Anonymous
$124.99 at Wayfair (regularly $219.99)
3
Wayfair
A complete set with chairs and a fire pit (20% off)
Get your backyard ready in one purchase with this six-piece conversation set from Kelly Clarkson's home collection. It includes a loveseat, two chairs, two ottoman and a firepit with a textured weave that's chic but inviting.

Heads up: Per the reviews, this set is lovable but given the number of pieces in the set, it is a lot to put together. This may be a set that's worth investing in the $109 professional assembly service.

Promising review: "My family and I lived on this set all summer on our front porch. I kept saying over and over what a great buying decision this set was. Sturdy and comfortable." — Deborah
$690.99 at Wayfair (regularly $859.99)
4
Wayfair
Blackstone 28-inch griddle (33% off)
Take your outdoor cooking to the next level with this portable, two-burner propane griddle. It has two adjustable heat controllers and a built-in igniter with a removable cooktop for easy cleaning.

Promising review: "This is such a great cook grill that I bought another. The second one is just like the first but with an included rack and awesome cover for the same amount. It was delivered on-time from Wayfair and in great condition. I really am considering buying another for a friend." — Kris
$199.99 at Wayfair (regularly $299.99)
5
Wayfair
A six-person outdoor dining set (78% off)
Pairing a structured shape with a welcoming texture, this outdoor dining set comes with six stools, to host all your friends. It has a glass top that's easy to clean and plush cushions to make the seats extra comfy.

Promising review: "This is sturdy, well-built and is exactly as the photos show. Very very pleased with this purchase." — BeachnBayou
$399.99 at Wayfair (regularly $1,827.21)
6
Wayfair
Outdoor tabletop fireplace (30% off)
Sophisticated and fun, this tabletop fireplace has a removable cylindrical glass body and burns bio-ethanol, saving you from ash, smoke and soot. You can use it indoors and outdoors to bring warmth and ambiance.

Promising review: "Great little fire place, love being able to use inside, no smoke!" — Allison
$48.99 at Wayfair (regularly $69.99)
7
Wayfair
A 32-gallon lockable deck box (16% off)
Another basic item that just looks good, this water-resistant resin storage box will be a welcome addition to any outdoor space. It's symmetrical and attractive, while being super useful and can even be locked for extra security.

Promising review: "Rated 5 out of 5 stars.04/28/2024Color: BlackExactly as pictured. Easy to use and durable so far. We are putting our pool cleaning robot in there and it’s a perfect size to keep our space looking neat." — Nicole
$37.05 at Wayfair (regularly $44.27)
8
Wayfair
A chicken coop with a nesting box (29% off)
Your chickens deserve an upgrade too. This coop measures 18.65 square feet and includes two nesting boxes plus a pull-out tray, ramp and roosting bar. It comes with wheels to make it extra mobile. Made from 100% natural thicker fir wood and rain-resistant asphalt, it's meant for longevity and style.

Promising review: "First of all this assembly should be the national standard. Everything is explained in simple terms and diagrams. I have never had something assemble so easily. Absolutely love the coop. It is actually larger than I thought. We were considering purchasing another and joining them together at one of the nesting boxes. I ended up painting mine with left over exterior paint so it looks different than the actual product. Can't wait to finish up and bring the chickens home to their new castle." — Amy
$239.99 at Wayfair (regularly $339.99)
9
Wayfair
A pair of solar-powered LED outdoor lanterns (8% off)
These solar-powered LED outdoor lanterns look amazing when they're illuminated or just hanging out in the daytime. They emit a warm yellow glow with a floral and dragonfly pattern. The lanterns are also are waterproof, heat- and frost-resistant and made of corrosion-resistant metal.
$33.99 at Wayfair (regularly $36.99)
10
Wayfair
Outdoor chaise lounge chairs (24% off)
Comfortable and sturdy, this pair of outdoor chaise lounge chairs has five adjustable reclining settings. Set them by your pool or just enjoy them on the ground or deck to soak up the sun reclined or sitting up.

Promising review: "Fantastic! My girls and I were excited to put these together in anticipation of summer days spent by the pool. Very easy to assemble and very sturdy. The adjustment for the back is easy to operate and gives a wide range of comfortable positions." — Elizabeth
$129.99 at Wayfair (regularly $169.99)
11
Wayfair
A rustic propane fire pit (66% off)
Rustic but still modern, this square propane firepit creates a natural place to congregate outside. It comes with a built-in space to conceal the propane gas tank and comes with a cover to protect it from rain and storms.

Promising review: "Awesome quality and product. We've cooked smores and hot dogs on this and it's been great. Big size and feels quality, unlike others I've used." — Joel
$169.99 at Wayfair (regularly $509.99)
12
Wayfair
A solid wood folding Adirondack chair (28% off)
Watch the sunset or enjoy a warm breeze in this classic solid wood Adirondack chair. It folds, making it easy to store in the off-season, and can hold up to 300 pounds.

Promising review: "Love that these fold up for easy storage. For years I kept buying and replacing plastic Adirondacks and finally decided to invest in a quality product and I'm glad I did! They look fantastic around my fire pit. I entertain at my home weekly so these are perfect!" — Megan
$117.99 at Wayfair (regularly $164.99)
13
Wayfair
A sea-themed stain-resistant outdoor rug (43% Off)
Wipe your sandals before getting in the house with this stain-resistant polypropylene indoor/outdoor rug. The sea stairs have a higher pile, making them pop up against the background.

Promising review: "Love this rug! Rich water colors but comfortable and cool to walk on. Great find for outdoors at a good price." — Anonymous
$39.99 at Wayfair (regularly $73)
14
Wayfair
A four-person wooden set with cushion (64% off)
Stay comfy and cozy as you enjoy the outdoors with this four-piece wooden set with all-weather cushions. It comes with two chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table that's perfect for enjoying a glass or wine or just quality time together in the sun.
$389.99 at Wayfair (regularly $1,084.39)
15
Wayfair
Wood outdoor rocker (26% off)
This solid poplar wood chair has a natural finish, making it a neutral accent piece you'll use all the time. The armrests give you comfort and stability and the slatted back makes it super airy.

Promising review: "I purchased two rocking chairs in white for my front porch. Both arrived before the expected date in good condition. Exactly as pictured. Easy to put together and comfortable." — Janine
$95.99 at Wayfair (regularly $129.99)
16
Wayfair
Coated steel side table (70% off)
How chic is this tapered indoor/outdoor side table? The thin legs make it super eye-catching and the weather-resistant steel makes it rust-resistant and durable. Best of all, this baby comes fully assembled and can be used indoors when the weather turns.

Promising review: "Love the color! Well-made and sturdy. Much bigger than I thought it would be, thank goodness!" — Kristi
$81.97 at Wayfair (regularly $270)
17
Wayfair
A 70-gallon storage bench (31% off)
You'll love the look and feel of this dreamy outdoor bench so much, you may forget that it's also a 70-gallon storage container that's water- and weather-resistant.

Promising review: "Very easy to assemble. I love that I can store supplies and also add extra seating to my patio with this piece. I am very happy with this bench." — Kristy
$138.30 at Wayfair (regularly $199.99)
18
Wayfair
A pair of rocking Adirondack chair (43% off)
Sway your blues away with this pair of rocking Adirondack chairs. They offer a classic shape with some modern elements, making them easy to fit into all design styles.

Promising review: "The 3 rockers are beautiful snd the colors are richer than expected. We will definitely use by firepit." — Jerry
$230 at Wayfair (regularly $405.98)
