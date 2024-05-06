Wayfair

A chicken coop with a nesting box (29% off)

Your chickens deserve an upgrade too. This coop measures 18.65 square feet and includes two nesting boxes plus a pull-out tray, ramp and roosting bar. It comes with wheels to make it extra mobile. Made from 100% natural thicker fir wood and rain-resistant asphalt, it's meant for longevity and style.



Promising review: "First of all this assembly should be the national standard. Everything is explained in simple terms and diagrams. I have never had something assemble so easily. Absolutely love the coop. It is actually larger than I thought. We were considering purchasing another and joining them together at one of the nesting boxes. I ended up painting mine with left over exterior paint so it looks different than the actual product. Can't wait to finish up and bring the chickens home to their new castle." — Amy