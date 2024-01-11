Shoppingsalescampinghiking

Psst: Your Favorite Pricey Outdoor Gear Is Secretly On Sale Right Now

Stock up now all your camping, hiking and outdoor goods from Patagonia, REI, L.L. Bean and more.
Save up to 41% off on a pair of Salomon hiking boots, an Arc'teryx water-repelling hoodie and a Patagonia daypack.
REI, Patagonia
Lovers of the great outdoors will already know how notoriously expensive, though essential, outside gear can be. Whether if it’s a pair of waterproof hiking boots, weather-resilient tents or snowproof apparel, these items add up, which gives you all the more reason to stock up now at some of the best-known outdoor retailers that are currently having a slew of impressive winter sales.

Below is a bit more about the sale, dates and offerings from brands like REI, Patagonia and others. And if you’re curious about the goods that we’re most excited to see at a discount, you can see our fully stocked list after.

  • REI is currently offering up to 50% off, including deals on outdoor footwear, watersport essentials, camping gear and running must-haves. We don’t know for how long this sale is running.

  • Through Jan. 29, Patagonia has discounts up to 40% off on select cold weather clothing, outdoor backpacks and gear and much more.

  • For an unspecified time, L.L. Bean’s biggest sale of the year includes up to 50% off on everything from outerwear to footwear to base layers. The site is also featuring a rotating selection of markdowns that change daily.

  • At Backcountry’s winter sale, which is running for an undisclosed amount of time, shoppers can choose from a huge selection of snow gear, camping essentials, outerwear and footwear all for up to 40% off. Their clearance bin also includes items that are up to 60% off.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Backcountry

1
Backcountry
A portable camp kitchen (40% off)
A convenient addition to any campsite, this portable kitchen island provides surface space for food preparation, dishwashing and camp stoves for cooking. The design includes side-hanging storage space, hooks and even a sink with an integrated hose underneath to dispose of soiled water. Once you're done, the sturdy aluminum frame fully collapses flat for seamless storage.
$89.40 at Backcountry (regularly $149)
2
Backcountry
Women's hiking and climbing pants (up to 51% off)
Made from a durable cotton canvas material, these multi-pocketed trail pants move freely for all your hiking, climbing and other outdoor adventures, and even feature a double-layer of fabric at the knees for reinforced wear. They're available in women's sizes XS-XL and five colors, though not all colors are on sale.
$43.99 at Backcountry (regularly $88.95)
3
Backcountry
A long-distance running and hydration pack (35% off)
Great for keeping essentials handy and staying hydrated on long bike rides or runs, this lightweight pack vest by Osprey is made from a moisture-wicking and water-resistant nylon and is fully adjustable for a secure and bounce-free fit. It includes a one-and-half-liter water reservoir with a hose port for drinking as well as designated attachments to store trekking poles.
$77.97 at Backcountry (regularly $119.95)
4
Backcountry
A Solo Stove portable fire pit (55% off)
This portable pit by the buzzy Solo Stove brand burns wood to create a fully functioning and less-smokey fire for things like s'mores, backyard gatherings and other fireside needs. It's made from a ceramic-coated stainless steel to withstand heat and general wear-and-tear.
$427.50 at Backcountry (regularly $949.99)
5
Backcountry
A men's brushed base layer (40% off)
Available in men's sizes S-XXL, this popular base layer by Stoic is soft and stretchy for a movement-friendly wear that claims to offer "next-to-skin comfort and breathability."
$29.40 at Backcountry (regularly $49)

L.L. Bean

1
L.L. Bean
A men's insulated shirt jacket (29% off)
This L.L. Bean-exclusive outerwear combines the insulated warmth of a lightweight jacket, the feel of a shirt, and the all-weather protection of a rain shell. Grab this in men's sizes S-XXL and three colorways.
$69.99 at L.L. Bean (regularly $99)
2
L.L. Bean
A pair of classic insulated hiking boots (31% off)
Designed for all-weather hiking, these rugged and waterproof boots are insulated for warmth and feature a thickly cushioned dual-density EVA insole for comfort and support, plus a rubber outer-sole that provides reliable traction on a variety of terrains. Grab these in men's sizes 7-14.
$109 at L.L. Bean (regularly $159)
3
L.L. Bean
A women's knit pullover (26% off)
This all-season pullover cools when it's warm and warms when it's cold thanks to a moisture-wicking fabric that's also infused with UPF 50+ sun protection. It's available in women's sizes XS-XL and 10 colors, though only the three colorways are on sale.
$54.99+ at L.L. Bean (regularly $74)
4
L.L. Bean
A pair of men's multi-sport pants (21% off)
Be it for trail running, hiking or camping, these four-way-stretch sport pants exclusively from L.L. Bean can be an outdoor clothing essential. They feature a comfortable elastic waist and a quick-dry performance and are also UPF 50+ sun-protected. Grab these in men's sizes S-XXXL, four inseam options and nine colors, three of which are on sale.
$54.99+ at L.L. Bean (regularly $69.95)
5
L.L. Bean
A pair of women's quilted insulated boots (22% off)
Made from a quilted nylon exterior and a moisture-wicking fleece lining, these insulated snow boots keep feet warm and dry. There's also a contoured dual-density insole for a comfortable wear that lasts all day. You can purchase these in three colors and women's sizes 6-11.
$109 at L.L. Bean (regularly $139)

Patagonia

1
Patagonia
A women's down parka (40% off)
This down parka is fully insulated, including the removable three-panel hood, and has a flattering contoured fit. The design also features two welted hand warmer pockets to keep your extremities nice and toasty. Grab it in women's sizes XS-XXL in six colors, four of which are on sale.
$208.99 at Patagonia (regularly $349)
2
Patagonia
A men's reversible insulated down vest (40% off)
All five color combinations of this fleece-lined and insulated down vest are on sale. Combining warmth and functionality, the vest is fully reversible, multi-pocketed and available in men's sizes XXS-XXL.
$136.99 at Patagonia (regularly $229)
3
Patagonia
A men's fleece snap pullover (40% off)
A Patagonia bestseller, this snap pullover is made from the brand's signature famous fleece that's double-sided, heat-trapping and quick-drying. It's available in men's sizes XXS-XXL and four colors, three of which are on sale.
$88.99 at Patagonia (regularly $149)
4
Patagonia
A 30-liter daypack (41% off)
Part of Patagonia's exclusive daypack line, this 30-liter-capacity bag (also available in a 26-liter size) features tech-friendly compartments, like a removable padded laptop sleeve, and a hydration hanger. There's even a designated bike light clip for dark commutes. Grab this in five colors, three of which are on sale.
$76.99 at Patagonia (regularly $129)

REI

1
REI
A Gore-Tex 15-degree sleeping bag (up to 25% off)
Made with a highly water-resistant shell and high-performing goose down insulation, this alpine sleeping bag can keep you warm even when temperatures plummet to 15 degrees. The mummy cut, which comes in three different length options, fits close to the body for even greater warming capability and a five-star-rating ensures that this is a camping essential worth snagging now.
$287+ at REI (regularly $385+)
2
REI
An easy-pitch Futurelight tent by The North Face (30% off)
This is your last chance to grab this soon-to-be-discontinued Futurelight tent by The North Face that provides waterproof shelter for up to three people. The X-tent design means that this is a cinch to pitch and the carbon fiber poles promise strength without being too heavy to carry.
$629.93 at REI (regularly $900)
3
REI
A soft-sided pack-away bin (up to 30% off)
A top-rated REI exclusive, this pack-away bin comes in two sizes (140 liters and 100 liters) and is made with reinforced, water-repelling sides to seamlessly organize and transport all your camping and outdoor gear. Then, when the trip is over, the bin fully collapses for space-conscious storage.
$75.93+ at REI (regularly $109+)
4
REI
An Arc'teryx water- and wind-repelling woman's hoodie (30% off)
The packable and all-weather Arc'teryx hoodie is made from a Gore-Tex Infinium fabric, which has a four-way mechanical stretch and reliable windproof performance. Lined with a breathable thermal layer for moisture-regulation and comfort, you can grab this coveted piece of outerwear in women's sizes XXS-L and three colors.
$279.93 at REI (regularly $400)
5
REI
A pair of waterproof men's hiking boots (30% off)
Securely trek across snowy, wet or rocky terrain with these winter-specific boots by Salomon that, thanks to a unique insulation system, keep feet warm and dry but never clumsy. This black and brown colorway is available in men's sizes 8-13.
$125.93 at REI (regularly $180)

An insulated sleeping pad

Winter Camping Goods From Amazon

