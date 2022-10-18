Amazon A Cuisinart tabletop heater, a mountable infrared heater and a classic standing heater with wheels by Amazon Basics.

Nothing puts a damper on an outdoor evening like the biting chill of the elements. I love the idea of an outdoor heater to bring up the surrounding temperatures without needing to pile on layers or move the party inside.

Prior to my research, patio and outdoor heaters always seemed expensive and something exclusive to sidewalk cafes or elegant outdoor restaurants. Plus, the idea of screwing in a heavy propane tank or trying to ignite some intimidating gadget felt well out of my comfort zone.

If you also share in my preconceived notion, please keep scrolling to explore all of the toasty options the world of outdoor heaters has to offer. Find portable table-side heaters that run on electricity, easy-to-ignite standing heaters, and even overhead heaters that function like lamps.