Shopping
home and gardenbackyardcold weather

The Best Outdoor Heaters For Your Backyard

These electric and gas outdoor heaters are available at every price point, can fit a variety of environments and are easier to use than you think.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A Cuisinart <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cuisinart-COH-500-Portable-Tabletop-Heater/dp/B09MYDGFZY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347386de4b0e376dc08804d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" tabletop heater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6347386de4b0e376dc08804d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Cuisinart-COH-500-Portable-Tabletop-Heater/dp/B09MYDGFZY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347386de4b0e376dc08804d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> tabletop heater</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Infrared-Heater-infrared-outdoor-ceiling/dp/B077JM5PB9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347386de4b0e376dc08804d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mountable infrared heater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6347386de4b0e376dc08804d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Infrared-Heater-infrared-outdoor-ceiling/dp/B077JM5PB9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347386de4b0e376dc08804d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mountable infrared heater</a> and a classic <a href="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-Commercial-Patio-Heater-Slate/dp/B010VFKZEO?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347386de4b0e376dc08804d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="standing heater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6347386de4b0e376dc08804d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-Commercial-Patio-Heater-Slate/dp/B010VFKZEO?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6347386de4b0e376dc08804d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">standing heater</a> with wheels by Amazon Basics.
Amazon
A Cuisinart tabletop heater, a mountable infrared heater and a classic standing heater with wheels by Amazon Basics.

Nothing puts a damper on an outdoor evening like the biting chill of the elements. I love the idea of an outdoor heater to bring up the surrounding temperatures without needing to pile on layers or move the party inside.

Prior to my research, patio and outdoor heaters always seemed expensive and something exclusive to sidewalk cafes or elegant outdoor restaurants. Plus, the idea of screwing in a heavy propane tank or trying to ignite some intimidating gadget felt well out of my comfort zone.

If you also share in my preconceived notion, please keep scrolling to explore all of the toasty options the world of outdoor heaters has to offer. Find portable table-side heaters that run on electricity, easy-to-ignite standing heaters, and even overhead heaters that function like lamps.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A bestselling standing heater with wheels
Amazon's top-selling propane patio heater emits heat up to a 9-foot radius and uses a user-friendly ignition that starts the heater with one push of a button. Available in six powder-coated colors, this wheeled heater also features a temperature adjustment knob, a safety auto shut-off valve and an anti-tip mechanism.
$164.95 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A table-side electric heater
This double-sided infrared heater is complete with a 20-layer tungsten heating element that doesn't require any pre-heating to provide efficient 360-degree heat. You can choose between three temperatures using an included remote control, and its lightweight design is both waterproof and dust-proof.
$229.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A portable tabletop heater
Cusinart’s small but mighty propane heater is highly portable and can sit atop tables or other secure surfaces to provide 11,000 BTUs of heat, which can be controlled using a dial. The top shield protector even distributes heat, and a tilt-protection switch automatically shuts off the heater if knocked over.
$129.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A mountable overhead heater
Enjoy clean, instant and constant infrared heat with this carbon heater that can be easily mounted on a wall using the included brackets, or on a tripod. It's made with a waterproof and weather-resistant anodized aluminum, great for use all year round, and can be conveniently operated with a remote control.
$99.64 at Amazon (originally $126.99)
5
Amazon
A pyramid flame standing heater
This pyramid-style propane heater emits flames safely encased within a quartz glass tube to deliver 40,000 BTUs of heat, as well as ambiance. A reliable ignition system makes powering on and adjusting the temperature worry-free, while integrated wheels make the heater easier to move around.
$313.13 at Amazon (originally $499)
6
Amazon
A hanging electric lamp heater
Designed with all of the functionality of an overhead lamp, this electric-powered hanging heater uses two thickened halogen heating tubes as well as infrared to transfer heat efficiently. You can leave this up all year round thanks to its durable and waterproof construction.
$105.99 at Amazon
7
West Elm
A chic standing heater lamp
Cleverly disguised as a standing lamp, this chic matte black heater easily plugs into a power outlet to deliver 51,000 BTUs of heat up to 86 square feet.
$499 at West Elm
8
Amazon
An extra-strength hammered bronze heater
When you really want to bring the heat, this high-powered propane standing heater has you covered. It has an output of 48,000 BTUs and 10 hours of burn time on a 20-pound tank. Its durable hammered bronze construction promises to stand up to all weather conditions, and a weighted base keeps the heater from tipping.
$121.35 at Amazon (originally $299)
9
Amazon
A propane top attachment heater
Great for camping or outdoor grilling in the winter, this compact heating element attaches directly to the top of your propane cylinder to offer multi-directional heat for up to 9.5 hours with a 20-pound tank.
$79.99 at Amazon
10
Pottery Barn
An adjustable standing heater
Crafted from weather-resistant stainless steel and aluminum, this heater stands on a pole that can be adjusted to varying heights depending on your needs. It uses 1,500 watts of electric-based heat and has automatic overheat protection.
$139 at Pottery Barn
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Design Within Reach Womb chair and ottoman

This Is The One Home Decor Piece You Should Be Splurging On, According To An Interior Designer

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Best Pre-Made Pie Crust You Can Buy, According To Chefs And Food Scientists

Wellness

What To Expect If You Need A Breast Biopsy

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Distressing Study On Long COVID-19 Reveals Just How Enduring It Can Be

Food & Drink

Chili Cook-Off Winners Share Their Secrets To The Best Chili

Travel

How To Take A More Mindful Vacation In Tulum

Wellness

Too Cold Or Dark Outside To Walk? Try This Instead.

Relationships

Just 36 Funny Tweets For Anyone Who's Sick Of Dating

Parenting

I Lied About Where My Baby Slept At Night — And I’m Not The Only One

Home & Living

This True Crime Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A New Halloween Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

Shopping

Where To Find Bras When You Have Different-Sized Boobs

Shopping

34 Products To Help You Care For Yourself, Your Pets, Home Your Kids And Your Life

Shopping

Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including At Target)

Shopping

25 Stylish Fall Things From Amazon Your Wallet Just Might Love As Much As You Do

Shopping

43 TikTok Personal Care Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Shopping

35 Products With Results More Dramatic Than The Cast Of "Don't Worry Darling"

Shopping

19 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

Shopping

32 Fall Fashion Finds From Amazon You'd Swear Were From A High-End Boutique

Shopping

These Target Poufs Look Like Perfect Flea-Market Finds

Style & Beauty

More And More Women Are Shaving Their Faces. Here's Why.

Shopping

The Best Fall Fragrances, According To PerfumeTok

Shopping

38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Shopping

This Trendy Autumnal Ingredient Might Be Missing From Your Skin Care Routine

Wellness

People With Bipolar Disorder Are Sick Of Fans Making Excuses For Kanye West

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Drag Fox Business Guest For His $28 Taco Bell Lunch

Food & Drink

The Best Healthy Canned Chili That Nutritionists Swear By

Parenting

The Way Parents Talk About Halloween Candy Is A Harmful, Toxic Mess

Shopping

Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

Wellness

Study Reveals A Major Benefit To Lifting Weights During Your Workouts

Shopping

22 Boots That Reviewers Actually Swear By

Parenting

7 Relationship Mistakes That Parents Model To Their Kids

Shopping

This Powerful Air Purifier Is Almost Half Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

Target's Really Good Deal On a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Actually Better Than Amazon's

Shopping

Get Up To 51% Off These Popular Espresso Machines During Early Access Prime Day

Travel

33 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Airport Security

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day