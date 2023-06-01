ShoppinghomebackyardOutdoor Living

18 Items That Will Turn Your Concrete Backyard Into A Total Oasis

These are creative and easy ways to upgrade your drab slab.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sunjoy-S-DNC1384PST-B3-Zero-Gravity-Chair-Black/dp/B078MM3SKK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64763398e4b0047ed77dbf34%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="zero gravity chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64763398e4b0047ed77dbf34" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sunjoy-S-DNC1384PST-B3-Zero-Gravity-Chair-Black/dp/B078MM3SKK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64763398e4b0047ed77dbf34%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">zero gravity chair</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SaluSpa-Miami-AirJet-Inflatable-Hot/dp/B00HRT863U?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64763398e4b0047ed77dbf34%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="inflatable hot tub" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64763398e4b0047ed77dbf34" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SaluSpa-Miami-AirJet-Inflatable-Hot/dp/B00HRT863U?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64763398e4b0047ed77dbf34%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">inflatable hot tub</a>
Amazon
A zero gravity chair and inflatable hot tub

You wait all year to enjoy the warm weather. Through rain, sleet and snow, you sit patiently, hoping that the sun will come again. But if your outdoor space is more concrete than it is cabana, you may wonder how to maximize the summer vibes without doing any major construction or demolition.

While industrial chic is totally in, metal fences and cement don’t always make for the most restful or colorful outdoor areas. For those whose outdoor area is a drab slab, we’ve found some creative and uncomplicated ways to transform a concrete space into an oasis you’ll never want to leave.

From reclining chairs to decorative lights, they’re all easy to install, are renter-friendly and don’t require power tools or trying to lift in a thousand pounds of sand or fertilizer.

Whether you like to eat outside, entertain friends, read a book or just feel the sun on your face for a moment as you take a break from replying to emails, elevating your backyard space is a surefire way to have a great summer.

1
Amazon
Interlocking waterproof wooden deck tiles to cover concrete
Tired of looking at a boring gray floor? These interlocking wooden tiles will transform your outdoor space to look like a gorgeous deck. This set comes with 10 square 12-inch tiles made with acacia wood. They can be placed on top of most solid surfaces and are great for decks, patios, balconies or other outdoor spaces.
$67.97 at Amazon
2
Ruggable
A gorgeous outdoor rug that you can throw in the wash
An instant way to dress up concrete? Roll out an outdoor rug. This charming printed rug comes in four colors, and as both a runner and an area rug. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, each one is resistant to fading, mold and mildew.
5' x 7': $229 at Ruggable
3
Amazon
A dreamy egg chair that you can sip your coffee (or wine) in
Get into the swing of things with this hanging wicker egg chair. It has a 350-pound capacity and comes in a selection of colors and styles. The chair is 78 inches high and comes with a waterproof cushion.
$169 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A standing umbrella you can position how you please
At 7 feet high and 10 feet in diameter, this offset standing umbrella will give your outdoor space shade and an elevated look. It's made from a fade resistant, water-repellent and UV-protecting fabric and can be tilted from 90 to 180 degrees.
$119 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A wall of outdoor faux ivy to bring in some green
Tired of looking at an eyesore of a fence? Check out this faux ivy vine decoration that can add some green to your space without any gardening skills needed. Each one is a little over 13 feet long and 3.25 feet high.
$57.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A wooden bar cart for function and aesthetics
Whether you enjoy a sunset cocktail or just want to keep some snacks or gardening gear organized, this weatherproof wooden outdoor serving cart has two wheels and a push handle, making it super easy to move around. It makes for a statement piece in any yard space.
$59.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A waterproof, outdoor-friendly speaker for tunes
With music and a light show, this waterproof light-up speaker has a 30-hour playtime and connects to most devices via Bluetooth. You can get two speakers and link them to play together, giving your space a surround-sound feel.
$37.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A zero-gravity chair for relaxing and reclining
The definition of "take a load off," this zero-gravity chair is super adjustable, letting you find the perfect angle for your body. It comes pre-assembled with a padded headrest and armrests for maximum relaxation.
$87.50 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Waterproof, weatherproof outdoor pillow covers to give some warmth
Say goodbye to monotone outdoor pillows. This set of two waterproof, weatherproof pillowcases comes in a darling, colorful floral print in seven pillow-size shapes.
$11.99+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A wall of string lights to make your yard feel magical
The only thing more magical than this wall of fairy lights is the fact that it comes with a remote control. With eight different modes, these light can set the mood, brighten and totally transform your outdoor space into a dreamy wonderland.
$21.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
An inflatable hot tub to make your home a spa
It's an inflatable hot tub you can set up in your own backyard — need we say more? Fitting two to four people, this inflatable tub has 120 bubble jets with a digital control that lets you heat up the tub before you get home. It measures about 6 feet in diameter and comes with a nine-foot cord.
$371.13 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A standing hammock to sooth and swing
Get off your feet and with this compact hammock and stand set that's nine feet long and four feet wide. It holds up to 450 pounds, comes in over 35 colors and patterns and is totally adjustable so you can be as high or low as you please.
$59.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A compact fire pit for creating some ambiance
At 21 inches wide and 14 inches high, this compact fire pit is great for even super-small spaces. It has a mesh lid to contain embers and sparks and can be great for roasting marshmallows or just setting a cozy vibe.
$49.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
An outdoor bean bag chair that's super cozy
If you love the comfort and casualness of a bean bag chair, you'll drool over this outdoor vinyl slouchy chair that's totally weatherproof. It's durable and comfortable and brings a fun and inviting living room feel to your backyard space.
$79 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A standing gazebo to dress up the space
Transform your space into a vacation-worthy cabana with this 10-foot-by-10-foot portable canopy gazebo. It's easy to install and has a heavy-duty metal frame, a ventilated roof and privacy netting around the sides.
$239.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
An outdoor heater that will make your home feel like a bistro
Want to make the most of cooler summer nights? This outdoor propane patio heater comes on wheels, making it super easy to move around. It's gas-powered and has an adjustable knob to find the perfect heat.
$126.73 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A thatched-style umbrella for total tiki vibes
You can hear Jimmy Buffet playing already with this thatched-style outdoor umbrella that comes in heights of 8 or 9.5 feet. It's lined on the inside to give you protection from sun and weather and has a tilt feature in the pole, letting you find your perfect angle.
$78.88+ at Amazon
18
Amazon
A string of durable outdoor lights to set the mood
Turn your space into a beautiful, romantic setting with a string of waterproof outdoor string lights. They give off a warm color and are available in lengths ranging from 24 to 102 feet, allowing you to perfectly light your space.
$19.99+ at Amazon
