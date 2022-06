34 Outdoor Products For Anyone Who Wants To Get Outside More

Or Beat That, a game with 160 ridiculously silly challenges

It's for ages 9+ and two to eight players. Each game has 10 rounds of challenges, and at the beginning of each round you draw a challenge card and read it out loud. Everyone then places a bet on their own ability to complete the challenge. Once bets are placed, you go around in a circle attempting the challenge. Players who succeed bank their points. The player with the most points at the end of 10 rounds is the champion!"OMG soooo much fun! I played it with a bunch of friends and some of their teenage kids and we loved it. The betting is a great added concept and total mind f-er. We kept lowballing or overestimating ourselves. Highlight: our seven-months-pregnant friend won the “lay down with a cup face up on your forehead — the first person to get up without letting it fall wins the challenge.” No idea how she did it but she was up in less than five seconds. Point is, it’s fun for EVERYONE. It’s not inappropriate and the challenges are unique. (It does require a lot of dexterity and fine motor skills so I wouldn’t recommend for young children.)" — Farah