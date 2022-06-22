34 Outdoor Products For Anyone Who Wants To Get Outside More

Popular Items From This List:
A top-rated collapsible camp chair that comes complete with a four-can cooler pouch on one side and mesh storage pockets on the other.
A set of sexy anti-chafe lace bands — they’ll let you walk all over without having to worry about your thighs rubbing together one bit.
A pair of quad roller skates, because why walk when you can roll?
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A strawberry donut pool float for deliciously Instaworthy photo shoot
Promising review:
"Very cute! The donut color is more a creamy yellow and the icing color is a light pink with the pops of color from the sprinkles. It’s the perfect size for an adult to float around on. I probably wouldn’t use it on open water or a river because it does feel like if it bumped a rock it would pop." — KC
Or a too-cute monstera leaf-print inflatable sunning pool
Promising review:
"I love it! It fits me and my two adult sisters and is perfect for us because we like to lay out but now we have somewhere to cool off! We have had zero issues with holes or deflating. We place it on top of a tarp when we use it so nothing pops it, and we empty and deflate it after every use. Can’t wait to use it again this summer once it warms up!" — iz
An extra deep 26-inch fire pit
It comes with one poker/lid lifter tool and the mesh lid. It's best to either use a fire pit cover (like this highly-rated one, $36
) or store it in your garage or basement when it's not in use to help prevent rust. Promising review: "
I love this fire pit. Many other fire pits hold very little wood or can only handle kindling; however, this one will fit several substantial pieces no problem and can handle a decent size fire for groups to sit around. The design makes it easy to get oxygen to the fire and start it from scratch. It also comes with a grilling rack should you want to cook out over the fire. It looks great and is sturdy." — Stacie B.
And a set of six marshmallow (or hot dog!) roasting sticks
Each one has a different color at its base, so you can remember whose stick is whose. And because it has two prongs, marshmallows won't spin on the stick when they get extra gooey, making it easier to get that perfectly even caramelized crunchy layer.Promising review:
"Sturdy, functional, and easy to manage for kids and adults.
The rainbow colors are a lovely bonus and help with confusion around which stick belongs to who. The carrying case seals the deal. A great addition to our camping supply box! The only negative comment I heard around the fire pit from users was that they could have been a bit longer. Don't let that be a deterrent for purchasing these well made roasting sticks. Everyone knows that the glowing embers make for the best roasting, not the raging bonfire, anyway. Enjoy!!" — Amazon customer
A top-rated collapsible camp chair that comes complete with a four-can cooler pouch
It's best for when you can drive into your campsite. While it does come with a carrying bag, you're not gonna want to tote its eight pounds much further than a few yards. Promising reviews:
"This chair is by far the best chair of this kind that I have ever bought! I love that the seat is wide and you don't have to worry about the metal poles digging into your legs.
It's very comfortable, and the cooler and the storage are great bonuses. Cooler held about five beers with no ice. I love this for my campfires!" — Ashley
"These chairs are so comfortable! I love the cooler on the side. I didn't put ice in it, just stuck our drinks in, and it did keep them cold for a few hours. I would definitely recommend this for any plus-size person.
" — Phileena
Or a set of two zero-gravity chairs perfect for your back patio
You can sit upright in them too, of course! A few reviewers mention that if you leave them in the rain, they'll rust, so you might want to cover them or just stash them in the garage when weather is wet. Promising review:
"They are cleverly designed to accommodate every body position from sitting to reclining. The construction is solid, and the mesh fabric is comfortable, especially in hot weather.
It's easy to get in and out of them, and the front bottom cross-brace makes a great foot rest. They are easy to fold, store and unfold, and the cup/magazine tray is clever, handy, and easy to put on and take off. The have an adjustable pillow, so you don't need any other pads or pillows to use them. There are knobs on each side to lock the lounge-recline in position. If there is a shortcoming, it's that the position locks don't stay locked well if you move around a lot, but this is a minor problem. They are fantastic!" — James A.
An oversized Yardzee and Farkle set that'll get everyone off their phone
Besides the five wooden dice, it comes with the lidded silicone storage bucket (which can also collapse if you needed it to), five laminated score cards with Yardzee on one side and Farkle on the other, a dry eraser marker, and the rules for both those games and 18 other dice games you can play with the set. You can get five more scorecards for $11.99
and more dry erase markers for $9.68
. Promising review:
"We loved playing this life-size Yardzee game with the family. The kids loved it and had so much fun dumping the dice. The laminated scorecard was a nice addition to the game and makes it much easier to play outdoors without keeping up with extra sheets of paper or worrying about it blowing away. I love how easy it is to collapse the bucket down and fit back into the box to tuck away on a shelf." — Dwan
A set of sexy anti-chafe lace bands
Reviewers say that if you're between sizes (or even an exact number of inches that corresponds to a size), order down one so they stay put! Promising review:
"These are fantastic! I've been using the deodorant style anti-chafing rubs and wanted a longer lasting option. Ding Ding ladies!! This is it! So comfortable I fell asleep in them! No marks, no uncomfortable "digging in."
I did measure my thigh to get an accurate size rather than guessing, but it is definitely true to that measurement. And they do take some fine tuning to make sure that they don't roll, but once you find that spot, they don't move!! I got the lacy ones and they are sexy and soft to the touch with the silicone on the top and bottom. Highly recommended!!!" — A. Spencer
Or an anti-friction stick you can apply anywhere you chafe
Promising review:
"Working outside in the heat has caused me to research different products over the years to find one that actually works on reducing/eliminating skin rash, skin tags, and other skin irritations in crotch and armpit areas. THIS IS IT! I have been using Friction Defense for almost three years. It only takes a thin coat of this odorless and greaseless product to provide comfort.
And it does not stain clothing." — JOTS - USA
A double hammock made of lightweight nylon ideal for peaceful afternoons
It comes with everything you need to hang it up easily, which not all the hammocks on Amazon do, including two heavy-duty steel carabiners and two 10-foot tree straps that have triple-stitched seams. Promising review:
"This is a fantastic hammock setup! It is a bargain — huge, versatile, and very comfortable. Plenty of room and no uncomfortable seams in the wrong places. The tree straps with loops are very convenient.
After initial setup neither the hammock nor suspension stretched appreciably over the duration of two rainy nights. I love that it uses nylon webbing in lieu of ropes—less stretch and feels more robust. It comes with tree straps, hammock, and suspension all tucked inside an attached stuff sack.
I'm so pleased with this hammock I may start leaving my tent at home. You need one." — Julian
An electric power washer because all your outdoor surfaces and furniture just get dirty
It comes with five quick-connect cleaning tips so you can choose the perfect one for the task at hand — including a tip for soap, which you can use to wash your car. It generates up to 2030 PSI and has a two-year warranty.Promising review:
"It mastered cleaning my garage floors after a snowy and salty New England winter brilliantly. I have since found myriad other places to use it: lawn furniture, tech decking, wooden stair treads, and most recently deep cleaning a bluestone patio that has become discolored from year of oak pollen and leaves. I was impressed that it provides pinpoint accuracy (using 15 degree nozzle) and with a little care and time, was able to get great results. The spray pressure is not adjustable and the detergent bins are a little wonky (held in place with just a groove under a panel). But the motor is quiet, cuts off when not in use, and it's super easy to move around." — Mike M
A splash pad you can just hook up the hose on a hot day for both kiddos and dogs
Promising review:
"This thing is actually pretty cool. My kid had a ton of fun using it and I actually liked it also. It's a little bit of a pain to drain but it's fun to use. I would definitely put it away after use if you want it to last but other than that cool water toy. Makes a pretty decent pool of water in the bottom also. My five-year-old begged to use it again after I put it up. She loves it!" — IvoryDoom
A pair of quad roller skates
They come with wheels designed for a variety of outdoor surfaces and extra ankle padding so your feet stay comfortable and secure! You also get a little toe cap protector so while you're learning, you don't scuff up your pretty new skates. Before you buy, look at the size chart in the images on Amazon!
Promising reviews:
"These are great. They are narrow if you have wider feet like me. They're ready to go out and skate anywhere when you get them due to the wheels being decent. It's a smooth ride! Loosening the wheels and trucks was easy peasy.
100% would buy again, I see these lasting years!" — Courtney Doucet
"Bought these as a beginner skater paralyzed by the amount of options and I knew Moxi was a great brand. I felt comfortable so quickly on these and am now street skating comfortably! Sizing was great, though definitely felt a little snug the first wear. Very happy with my purchase and I’m sure I will use these skates for quite a while." — Leeana Peters
The classic, incredibly durable BPA-free quart-size Nalgene water bottle
Promising review:
"Nalgenes are notoriously hard to break. I've taken them hiking in -20 degree weather and had them freeze, but they still didn't burst on me. I've dropped them down cliffs while full of water and found them again later, still intact.
It has a wide mouth that makes it easy to fill and clean, plus measurement markings on the outside so you can measure out amounts of water for, say, cooking at camp. It can even can hold hot/boiling water if necessary (for a winter night, put hot water in this bottle, wrap it in a wool sock, and put it in your sleeping bag. It will keep you nice and toasty)." — A. Jones
A huge 100-quart cooler if you want to keep a bunch of drink options around
All coolers work best when you use them properly. Pre-cool it overnight by packing it with a bunch of reusable ice packs and nothing else. Then empty out the reusable ice packs, load it up with ice or more ice packs and your food and drinks! Those drinks should already be chilled overnight in the fridge, too. And remember, the more full you pack the cooler with ice and cold stuff, the colder it'll stay!Promising review:
"Love this for camping. I camp often and use this one mostly for food. I put some ice and water in it the night before I load it up and use a frozen gallon of water along with frozen water bottles to keep my food cold. If there's room I throw in a bag of ice. The gallon is usually still frozen by day four and we'll drink it day five when heading home if needed. Highly recommend. Camping made easier!" — Teagan
Or a smaller soft cooler that'll keep everything nice and chilled for a picnic in the grass
As with any cooler, everything will stay much colder if you follow all of the included instructions and pre-chill it. Promising review:
"Excellent cooler, keeps things cold over 24 hours if not in direct sun. The bag is leak-proof and the soft material allows for flexibility in transportation (and what seems like less total space).
I've used this for grocery delivery, groceries, and for camping. Easy clean-up. Excellent bag. Worth the price." — J.R. Collins
Insect repellent made with picaridin instead of DEET
Learn more about the differences between different repellents here
and here
.Promising review:
"I live near rice fields, which means mosquitoes all day, every day, 10 months of the year. I was really disappointed with DEET products: most are aerosols, and they quit spraying while you have about half the product left in the can. I found this product from the Consumer Reports review and decided to try it. It is VERY effective. When I use this, I don't even see mosquitoes in my vicinity!It has a light scent that fades within 20 minutes, but keeps working for hours
. I walk my dogs two to three times per day, and most other products are pretty effective, but I will notice that clouds of mosquitoes following me, especially after a long walk (they are attracted to the CO2 you exhale). Not so with this: mosquitoes keep their distance. This is also long lasting — I spray it once and don't need to reapply for up to 7 hours." — L. Bradford
And a box of 24 mosquito-repellent incense sticks
They're made with rosemary, peppermint, citronella, lemongrass, cedarwood, and bamboo, so you don't have to endure chemical plant-like smells to enjoy your outdoor space. Promising review:
"I am so happy to have this mosquito repellent.
I wanted something for my back patio in the evenings. This is so pleasant! Everyone comments about the scent; it’s not offensive like other nasty repellent sprays or candles
." — Namaste
A cantilever patio umbrella to cast all the shade you need
With these, you can change the direction they tilt, meaning you can block the sun as it gets closer and closer to the horizon. You'll need some sort of weight for the base, like this tough bag ($27.95
) that's designed to be filled with sand. Promising review:
"I was surprised at the quality of this umbrella given the price. It was super easy to assemble and took just a few minutes. We opted to screw it right into the deck, but you absolutely must secure the base or it will tip over (they sell the base weights on Amazon or you can just screw it in like we did). It's been up a few weeks now through some gnarly storms and has worked out excellently for us.
We keep it closed when not in use." — kasey
And a battery-powered umbrella light that'll help keep the chatter, games, and fun flowing
Iif you don't happen to have any AA batteries, you can stock up on a pack of 24 for $18.46
. Promising review:
"When I bought this, it was totally on a whim
. I was convinced that because it was so inexpensive, it would be a cheap piece of junk! Was I wrong! It does a great job of lighting up the table with the three different settings.
AND, if you turn it upside-down, you can further vary the brightness. (Sometimes you just want a hint of a glow, rather than a spotlight in your face.) I'm very happy with this, especially since I left it out all summer long with no issues. It was hidden under a closed umbrella, but I'm sure it got a little damp with rainwater and it survived!
For just $10, it is such an easy solution
for my patio that has no electricity, and therefore, needs something battery powered." — LouiseN
A waterproof pouch so you can take your phone swimming, fishing, beaching, tubing and rafting
It fits any phone up to about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches. Oh, and you can totally use the touchscreen through the case — including the camera! People take incredible photos
with it. Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
A UPF 50 wide-brim straw hat
Promising review:
"This is the perfect sun hat! It’s really comfortable and looks so cute. I love that the brim is stiff enough that it doesn’t flop down in my face, but flexible enough that you can fold it for travel. The removable adjustable chin strap was a lifesaver recently when I was out on a windy day. It kept the hat securely on my head. I also love the bow — it adds a little interest to the hat. There's a velcro strap on the inside that allows you to make micro-adjustments in size which is really convenient. Highly recommend!" — AKS
A bottle of the cult-favorite Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
I've been using this sunscreen at least once daily since my mom gifted it to me two Christmases ago, and have every intention to keep using it for years. A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. After several years of stubbornly trying (and failing) to find a decent, oily-skin-friendly drugstore option, I've caved to this pricier kind because literally none of the six or seven other options I tried even compared to this. Every time I've worn makeup since I got it, I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it and lasts with it. You can see the texture and color in the photo above; it really does go on completely clear. And it's water- and sweat-resistant for 40 minutes!
A fragrance-free broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen
This is one of the sunscreens recommended by Consumer Reports in their analysis of reef-safe sunscreens
. (It turns out that just because a sunscreen says
it's reef-safe, it might not be completely
reef-safe.) It's also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Promising review:
"Have used this product for eight years, and my daughter has never been sunburned even though she's at an outdoor day camp 9am-4pm
!" — Betty R.
A long-sleeved rash guard top swimsuit with a high-waisted bottom
Promising review:
"Loved this suit! I went to Mexico on vacation and was concerned with getting too much sun. The top was perfect and I was expecting to hate the bottoms but they fit and looked great for my frame! Not only was this functional but super cute and I received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day." — Amazon customer
A lightweight wind-inflated lounger just like the ones you've seen on TikTok
It packs up into a compact bag for easy traveling, has two mesh pockets on one side, and comes with a stake so it won't blow away when your nephew runs up and says "tag, you're it!" and you dash off after him. Several reviewers agree that it's definitely easiest to inflate if there's at least some wind, but that it's not too hard to blow up when the air's still. Promising review:
"My favorite purchase of 2020! This is a fabulous product! After seeing someone using one in a park, we ordered two. Once we figured out how to inflate (took a couple tries to get the knack), it's super easy. So comfortable, so easy to use/carry/store.
Has been wonderful to have during quarantine — we lounge in our yard reading and relaxing. Invariably, neighbors stop to ask about them. We absolutely love them!" — KCHWriter
A pair of polarized sunglasses to seriously reduce glare and protect your eyes
The first time I tried polarized glasses, we were on a beach in Hawaii and my mom let me borrow her pair. It was clear water anyway, but I could suddenly see SO much more detail through to the bottom, because it blocked the sun's glare so effectively. Now I'll only wear polarized! These also have 100% UV protection, which is the most important thing to look for in sunglasses, according to The American Academy of Ophthalmology
. Reviewers say each pair comes with a case, a cleaning cloth and a mini screwdriver for tightening them if needed.Promising reviews:
"I was driving directly into the sun yesterday and they did a damn good job of cutting the glare and enhancing my surroundings." — Henryhillsmom
"
"I bought these as a cheap and quick replacement to similar looking sunglasses that recently were stolen. I had no hope for these being as great but was extremely happy to be wrong. These are very comfortable and the polarized lenses are wonderful and work quite well.
These do not feel cheap, the quality is great! I am all around happier with this purchase than I was with similar sunglasses with an extra $100 on the price tag." — Anastasia Tavenier
A hammock chair that doesn't take up much space
Promising review:
"I could literally live in this thing! My parents have one at their cottage and I immediately fell in love. I've been looking for the same one ever since. Whether you want to sit up, lay back, or sprawl out it provides nice support. Just be careful not to turn too quickly or you might clock someone in the head!" — Brianne
The "extreme outdoors edition" of a game called "Throw Throw Burrito"
The goal of the two- to six-player game is to earn points by collecting as many sets of three matching cards as fast as you can (in the outdoor edition, they're oversized cards). Each player starts with their own draw pile, and there are two community draw piles in case your draw pile runs out for a minute or two. There are no turns: each player continually draws from their own pile, then discards their cards into the draw pile of the person on their left. If you collect a set of three special "battle cards," you trigger a battle, and that's where the burrito-throwing comes in! Want to know more? Watch the full Throw Throw Burrito tutorial
on YouTube! BTW, It's made by the same people who created the Exploding Kittens game
. Promising review:
"So... I can’t even begin to describe this game 😂. I’m 32, my husband 38, and our children are 14 and 11. We ALL love this!
We had to stock up on games for the quarantine and this has been our favorite. Make sure to take your glasses off before playing if you wear them 😂. You’ll have bruises. You’ll break things. You’ll yell. It will be the most fun you’ve had in a long time.
If you drink and aren’t playing with children, I imagine it would be even more fun! This isn’t hard to play and there aren’t many rules and it doesn’t really matter if you cheat because no one cares as long as you get to throw a burrito. You’ll have the most innocent fun you’ve had in years!" — M
Or Beat That, a game with 160 ridiculously silly challenges
It's for ages 9+ and two to eight players. Each game has 10 rounds of challenges, and at the beginning of each round you draw a challenge card and read it out loud. Everyone then places a bet on their own ability to complete the challenge. Once bets are placed, you go around in a circle attempting the challenge. Players who succeed bank their points. The player with the most points at the end of 10 rounds is the champion!Promising review:
"OMG soooo much fun! I played it with a bunch of friends and some of their teenage kids and we loved it. The betting is a great added concept and total mind f-er. We kept lowballing or overestimating ourselves. Highlight: our seven-months-pregnant friend won the “lay down with a cup face up on your forehead — the first person to get up without letting it fall wins the challenge.” No idea how she did it but she was up in less than five seconds. Point is, it’s fun for EVERYONE. It’s not inappropriate and the challenges are unique. (It does require a lot of dexterity and fine motor skills so I wouldn’t recommend for young children.)" — Farah
A extra durable pool for your pups and/or rambunctious kiddos!
Promising review:
"I am now the proud owner of THREE of these dog pools
. I have an XXL, an XL, and an S pool for our backyard 'frogs' that wouldn't stay out of the big pools! Yes, I bought the frogs their own pool...that's how amazing these pools are! We had the XXL and XL pools out every day last summer (changed the water twice per week) and they were used daily by all three dogs
. There have been no punctures of any sort or any issues at all with these pools, and my dogs can play pretty rough at times
. The XXL pool was used for both the 2018 and 2019 summers with no issues. These pools are literally my dogs' favorite part of summer
... I can't keep them out of them! As soon as we get back from a walk, they jump right in!" — Kate M
A set of four outdoor drink stakes so whether you end up sitting in a camp chair
They work at the beach, too! Note that they're sized to be able to hold large cups and tumblers, so you might want to slip a cozy on your beer bottle or can so it sits securely and stays cold in the heat! Get a set of four cozies in cute prints from Amazon for $9.99
(available for both regular and slim cans). Promising review:
"Love these! These drink holders was a great add to our outdoor seating area. They are easy to install and are very sturdy.
You don't have to worry about knocking your drink over ever again. I would totally recommend these to anyone who is looking!" — Shari
A four-pack of vented wine covers
The mesh in the center still lets your wine breathe, and the four colors make it easy to keep track of whose glass is whose!Promising review:
"I thought this was a neat idea. We sit outside a lot and are constantly battling bugs who want to get in our wine glasses. This really keeps them out!
You can also turn is upside down and use as a coaster. We love all the different colors!" — Carolyn Cook
An outdoor kitchen prep station
This'll make serving stuff outside about 100 times easier. Promising review:
"I was a little concerned this might be a POS, but it turns out to be one of the best finds I've made on Amazon in a while!
We have a small Webber Q grill and wanted a nice cook space outdoors with some storage and this cabinet is awesome! A combination of very durable plastic composite and stainless steel.
The "pop together" installation was not only remarkably easy, it seems impressively rugged. We love it!" — Craig