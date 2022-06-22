34 Outdoor Products For Anyone Who Wants To Get Outside More

Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

A bottle of the cult-favorite Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

I've been using this sunscreen at least once daily since my mom gifted it to me two Christmases ago, and have every intention to keep using it for years. A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. After several years of stubbornly trying (and failing) to find a decent, oily-skin-friendly drugstore option, I've caved to this pricier kind because literally none of the six or seven other options I tried even compared to this. Every time I've worn makeup since I got it, I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it and lasts with it. You can see the texture and color in the photo above; it really does go on completely clear. And it's water- and sweat-resistant for 40 minutes!