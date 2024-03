An outdoor-ready rug that can offer an indoor feel

4.5 out of 5The soft pile of this indoor-outdoor rug may offer a slightly more inviting feel that some other flat-woven, outdoor-only rugs. It's available in several colors, some of which are woven with slight variations for a distinct look. It has a latex backing and a polypropylene weave, and is available in numerous rectangular, round and runner sizes and six additional colors. (Note that not all color and size combinations are currently available.)“Like the wise man Walter Sobchak once said, 'it really pulled the room together.' We were looking for a rug for our small creative events space, that could both look good and take a lot of foot traffic, and this low pile rug is perfect! The color is even nicer in person.” — Hopetank