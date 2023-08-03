Caring about your hiking shoes doesn’t make you a stick in the mud. Whether you’re a trail runner, backwoods trekker or just a novice hiker that enjoys spending time outside, you want to ensure you’ve got some supportive, comfortable kicks before you tackle the trial.

Engaging with the outdoors is an uplifting and invigorating pastime to be enjoyed at all stages of life. But, if you’re hitting the trails with a few more years on planet Earth under your belt, you’re probably thinking a little more about joint support and traction than younger hikers.

To help you find the best outdoor shoes for hikers over 50, we asked a hiking blogger and some outdoorsy folks from HuffPost’s Facebook audience to share their current favorite hiking shoes. All of these hiking shoes came recommended from people past the 50-year mark who love to move (on) mountains.