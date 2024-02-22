ShoppingShoeswalkinghiking

The Outdoor Shoes That Hikers Over 50 Swear By

Make sure you have some supportive, comfortable kicks before you tackle the trail.
By 

Staff Writer

Danner Mountain Light boots and Salomon X Ultra 4 low hiking shoes.
Amazon
Danner Mountain Light boots and Salomon X Ultra 4 low hiking shoes.

Caring about your hiking shoes doesn’t make you a stick in the mud. Whether you’re a trail runner, backwoods trekker or just a novice hiker that enjoys spending time outside, you want to ensure you’ve got some supportive, comfortable kicks before you tackle the trial.

Engaging with the outdoors is an uplifting and invigorating pastime to be enjoyed at all stages of life. But, if you’re hitting the trails with a few more years on planet Earth under your belt, you’re probably thinking a little more about joint support and traction than younger hikers.

To help you find the best outdoor shoes for hikers over 50, we asked a hiking blogger and some outdoorsy folks from HuffPost’s Facebook audience to share their current favorite hiking shoes. All of these hiking shoes came recommended from people past the 50-year mark who love to move (on) mountains.

HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Salomon X Ultra 4 low hiking shoes
For Diane Spicer, creator of Hiking For Her, the best hiking boot is the Salomon X Ultra 4, a lower cut shoe. "The outsoles grip like crazy, an important feature for hikers like me who explore varied trails, from sand to loose rocks to wet mud," Spice told HuffPost. "They are lightweight, supportive yet supple. All this adds up to less leg and foot fatigue on a long hike."
Women's: $140 at ZapposMen's: $140 at Salomon
2
Amazon
Keen Targhee waterproof hiking boots
The most common brand we heard? Keens, baby. Per HuffPost reader Sarah Demers, "They are wide enough for my orthotics and my super comfy Sockwell compression socks," and Kris Roden added that they have a "nice big toe box and they stay waterproof even after years of use."

While no one suggested a specific Keen style, we love the Targhee 3 mid-height waterproof hiking boots that reviewers say give you ample room for your toes and good support of your hips and back.
Women's: $54+ at Amazon (originally $165)Men's: $98.83 at REI (regularly $165)
3
Zappos
Danner Mountain Light boots
"Danner Mountain Lights," said Facebook user Michael Metzger. "Been using them for 30 years. They are full leather, sturdy and though a bit pricey, last for decades if you take care of them."
Women's: $257.97 at Zappos (regularly $429.95)Men's: $429.95 at REI
4
Amazon
Merrell Moab 3 waterproof hiking boots
Another reader-favorite brand is Merrell. Ruth Dubinsky Heffes said "Merrells. Lightweight, strong bottoms for rock balancing and water resistant." Lynn K. Brown echoed the lightweight sentiment, adding that Merrells are "very comfortable."

If you're looking for a specific style, we love the Merrell Moab 3 waterproof hiking boot that comes with a removable contoured insole and extra heel cushioning. They boast a 4.6 overall rating on Amazon, with reviewers saying the Moab 3 style gives you more arch support and cushion than previous models.
Men's: $91.69+ at AmazonWomen's: $84.57+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
Hi-Tec waterproof hiking boots
Reader Susan Mayle reccomended boots from Hi-Tec, saying they have a "good fit" and are comfortable. We like the Hi-Tec Black Rock waterproof hiking boots (available only in men's sizes) for their reasonable price point and sock liner made with recovery foam. One reviewer said these boots are the most comfortable shoes they've tried since they started hiking mountain trails in the '70s. Who can argue with that?
$59.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
ALTRA Lone Peak 6 trail running shoe
If you're looking for a trail running shoe or something lightweight and lower cut, Facebooker Anita March recommended the Altra Lone Peak 6 for its "wide toe box!" This style has an overall rating of 4.7 on Amazon, with reviewers even deeming these babies the "Holy Grail of comfort all terrain walkers." (Sizes and colors are slightly limited in this style, but the brand's Lone Peak 7 shoe offers similar features.)
Men's: $128.59+ at Amazon (originally $140)Women's: $84.99+ at REI (originally $140)
7
Zappos
Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex boot
While you may already know and love Hoka for their running and walking shoes, many HuffPost readers recommended their hiking kicks, with Nađa Hadžić Čučak calling them "durable, comfortable, light."

We love the Anacapa mid Gore-Tex for their cool look, but also for their ankle support and strong traction. Zappos reviews say they barely have break-in time and are comfortable on their first wear, right out of the box.
Women's: $122.07 at Zappos (regularly $185)Men's: $194.95 at Zappos
8
Zappos
Salomon Quest 4 GTX
Goody Lindley likes the Quest 4 GTX, a high-top Salomon style, noting they're "lightweight, supportive and madly comfortable." Reviews say they're great for trekking, wearing in the snow or general use in extreme weather, giving you support and coverage through your whole ankle.
$229.95 at ZapposMen's: $229.95 at Zappos
9
Amazon
Columbia Newton Ridge waterproof hiking boot
Columbia shoes were another brand named multiple times, with reader Peggy La Point saying "they are solid and supportive on even the most challenging trail." We like the Newton Ridge Plus waterproof hiking boot, which has a 4.7 overall rating on Amazon with a hikers in their 70s calling them "attractive" as well as "supportive, functional, waterproof and breathable, they provide excellent stabilization and support."
$52.60+ at Amazon (originally $99.99)Men's: $70+ at Backcountry (originally $99.99)

Before You Go

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes that'll make you feel like you're truly walking on a cloud — thanks to the memory foam sockliner, stretchy mesh upper, and Cloudfoam cushioning. Plus, you can slip these right on and off without tying and untying the laces!

Forget The Foot Pain: 22 Oh-So-Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes To Add To Your Collection

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING