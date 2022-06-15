Shopping

Stylish Outdoor String Lights To Brighten Your Backyard

Spruce up your backyard with a string of outdoor lights.

Add some flare to your outdoor space with <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/2706071/267856/4336?subId1=stringlights-KristenAdaway-061322-62a73dd5e4b0cf43c84c6d42&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fsimple-string-lights-w3334%2F" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="minimal stainless steel LED lights from West Elm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a73dd5e4b0cf43c84c6d42" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/2706071/267856/4336?subId1=stringlights-KristenAdaway-061322-62a73dd5e4b0cf43c84c6d42&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fsimple-string-lights-w3334%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">minimal stainless steel LED lights from West Elm</a>.
West Elm
It’s the time of year when parties and gatherings are moving outdoors and everyone’s dusting off their grills. But before you go sending backyard party invites and crafting the perfect playlist to blast on your speaker, let’s work on some mood lighting for your outdoor space.

String lights are a great way to spruce up your garden or patio. These small lights come in a variety of options (like warm white, solar-powered, LED and incandescent), cord lengths and shapes, and many offer waterproof capabilities so you don’t have to spend time taking them down when rain is forecast or during seasonal changes. You can even use certain ones indoors to refresh your kitchen and bedrooms.

But finding a set of string lights that don’t look like last year’s leftover holiday decorations can be a bit of a challenge. And as much as we love those multicolored lights that double as Christmas tree accents, there’s a time and a place for them — and summer is the time to branch out.

Whether you want just a simple string of lights to cover your back patio for year-round ambiance or lights that are more unique for a special event, there’s options for every price point. Below, we rounded up seven that are worthy of an invitation to your backyard barbecue.

1
Amazon
Crystal solar lights
Each cord in this two-pack of crystal bubble string lights is 20 feet long, with a solar-powered battery that lasts 8-10 hours when fully charged. With eight different lighting modes to choose from, these waterproof lights are perfect for backyard parties and celebrations.
$17.79 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Classic incandescent bulbs
Built with 15 11-watt incandescent light bulbs, this string stretches 48 feet. It's made with durable, waterproof materials to withstand everything from rain to errant cannonball splashes coming from the pool.
$32.95 at Amazon
3
Wayfair
A curtain of bulb lights
Give your outdoor deck a star-inspired makeover with this curtain of incandescent lights. They make a great backdrop for all the summertime photos you plan on taking soon, and it's safe to use in wet environments so you don't have to worry about rain. It comes with a total of 150 bulbs.
$29.99 at Wayfair
4
West Elm
A basket-like strand with a boho feel
This 6-foot set comes with 10 LED lights, each encased in metal and decorative rattan. String them along the back wall of your house or around railings to create your own cozy oasis.
$86 at West Elm
5
Pottery Barn
Perforated metal lights powered by the sun
These lights are suitable for indoor and outdoor use, but because they're solar-powered, they must be exposed to direct sunlight to work (there's still an on/off switch on the 15-foot cord). The rechargeable battery lasts one to two years so you can get multiple uses out of it as the seasons change. The lights come in three designs: copper stars, silver stars and silver droplets.
$49.50+ at Pottery Barn
6
Amazon
Mini copper ball lights
Relax outside in soothing lighting with this string of warm white lights. Surrounded by stylish beaded copper balls, these lights are suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The total length of the brown wire cord measures 8.5 feet. The string also comes with four extra replacement mini bulbs.
$25.99 at Amazon
7
Target
Woven rattan globe lights
These plug-in incandescent lights will brighten up any backyard and add a rustic touch thanks to the rattan construction. They're strung on a 9.8-foot white wire, and can connect end-to-end so you can buy multiple strings to cover your entire yard or use a couple to wrap around railings. They're safe for indoor and outdoor use.
$17 at Target
8
West Elm
Minimal stainless steel LED lights
These minimal frosted globe lights come in brass and dark bronze finishes. The total length of the cord of lights is 11 feet. String them around your backyard for your next evening cookout or light up your at-home bar indoors.
$69 at West Elm
