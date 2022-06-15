West Elm Add some flare to your outdoor space with minimal stainless steel LED lights from West Elm.

It’s the time of year when parties and gatherings are moving outdoors and everyone’s dusting off their grills. But before you go sending backyard party invites and crafting the perfect playlist to blast on your speaker, let’s work on some mood lighting for your outdoor space.

String lights are a great way to spruce up your garden or patio. These small lights come in a variety of options (like warm white, solar-powered, LED and incandescent), cord lengths and shapes, and many offer waterproof capabilities so you don’t have to spend time taking them down when rain is forecast or during seasonal changes. You can even use certain ones indoors to refresh your kitchen and bedrooms.

But finding a set of string lights that don’t look like last year’s leftover holiday decorations can be a bit of a challenge. And as much as we love those multicolored lights that double as Christmas tree accents, there’s a time and a place for them — and summer is the time to branch out.

Whether you want just a simple string of lights to cover your back patio for year-round ambiance or lights that are more unique for a special event, there’s options for every price point. Below, we rounded up seven that are worthy of an invitation to your backyard barbecue.

