27 Outdoor Toys That'll Keep Your Kids Entertained All Summer Long

A Melissa & Doug sand baking play set

These thick and durable toys are an AWESOME alternative to traditional beach toys. I cannot tell you how many children have befriended my toddler in the sandpit after this play set caught their attention. Not to mention *countless* mamas have approached me at the park asking where I bought this. You won't regret buying this!Sturdy and high quality. Our boys will get years of use out of this, unlike the thinner toys we’ve purchased in the past. Very comparable to a true kitchen mixing bowl and measuring cups." — Kevin It's kind of hard to get 'creative' when it comes to stuff for the beach, so the second I saw this on Amazon, I had to get it.. This is definitely worth the money, especially for kids who like playing with sand but are sick of the usual beach 'stuff,' especially if your child really likes cooking or pretending to cook. They will throw seashells and rocks in their simulated 'soup' they are making right on the beach while you can relax and read a book for once! :-)." — Monica Main