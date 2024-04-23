Amazon

"Where Should We Camp Next?" by Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi

Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi are the married duo behind the traveling podcast “The RV Atlas.” In their book, the outdoorsy adventurers share over 300 American campsites that will captivate any traveler, from novice day-trippers to Patagonia-clad camping enthusiasts. Given the authors’ expertise, their book is akin to a detailed insider’s guide, but it’s still easily accessible and designed to inspire and empower readers to brave the outdoors. Crack the cover to learn everything from where to find lesser-known trails, to how to spot (or avoid) certain wildlife, to achieving the perfect camp setup.