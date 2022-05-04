In the warmer months, finding a shady spot to enjoy a drink is the simplest luxury. While you may be a regular at your local Tiki dive, these portable deck and patio umbrellas will transform your outdoor space into a dreamy cabana of your own. Forgo the crowds and tourists and kick back in your backyard (or the tiny city terrace Zillow said was “outdoor space”). Your outdoor umbrella will keep you out of direct sunlight, letting you enjoy the open air for hours.

From traditional thatched umbrellas to triple-tier umbrellas with wind vents, we’ve rounded up the best portable deck and patio umbrellas for making shade all summer long. We noted when a base was included, but spoiler alert: Most of them do not come with a base. In these cases, we listed the base the retailer recommends to make your summer shopping one step easier.

Even if you’re jonesing to snag an umbrella, you may want to do some light measuring before making a purchase. Some of the umbrellas have a “tilt” function, allowing the shade to follow the sun, whereas others stand straight up, hang over or even lie flush against your building. Knowing what will work best for your outdoor space will help you find an umbrella and base that you love for many years to come.

