The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Outer Banks'

“Outer Banks” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The second season of the teen mystery drama premiered on July 30 and continues the story of a group of high schoolers and their unique summer adventures.

Next on the list is “All American,” which had its Season 3 premiere on July 27. And in third place is “Love is Blind: After the Altar” ― a reunion special that takes a look at the lives of the stars who first paired up as couples two years earlier.

Netflix "Outer Banks" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, there’s a new Netflix reality show called “Tattoo Redo” in which tattoo artists are tasked with turning people’s bad ink into beautiful masterpieces.

As for other non-Netflix shows in the ranking, viewers can binge AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and NBC’s “Manifest.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.

