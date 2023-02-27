“Outer Banks” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The third season of the teen mystery drama, which premiered on Feb. 23, continues the story of a group of high schoolers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and even takes them beyond the titular setting. Fans of the series had some good news ahead of the new season drop, as Netflix announced “Outer Banks” would return for a fourth season as well.

Advertisement

Next in the ranking is “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” a three-part docuseries about a prominent South Carolina family connected with multiple horrific deaths. The show debuted on Feb. 22, just one day before Alex Murdaugh took the stand to testify in his murder trial.

Netflix "Outer Banks" on Netflix.

Fans of eerie content may also be interested in the new Mexican thriller “Triptych.” Titled “Triada” in Spanish, the show stars Maite Perroni as a detective who, while investigating a murder, discovers she is actually a triplet who was separated at birth from her sisters.

Two sports docuseries from the same creator are also trending on the streaming service. “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” follows the titular racing sport, while “Full Swing” is about the world of professional golf and the PGA Tour.

Advertisement

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement