Tie-Dye Ruled This Week's Most Outrageous Celebrity Looks

Tie-dye is having more than just a moment ― it’s having an entire renaissance. It’s on the shelves, it was on Jason Sudeikis, and it’s on the red carpet in more colorful ways than one.

This week’s installment of most outrageous looks boasts two iterations, in dress and shirt form. There’s also some interesting print mixing, a hot-pink lace moment and one extremely bubbly skirt, courtesy of Lucy Liu.

If you’re interested in trying out the trend for yourself, we might recommend finding your inspo elsewhere. Still, check them out in all their glory below.