Tie-Dye Ruled This Week's Most Outrageous Celebrity Looks

At least it's seasonally appropriate?

Tie-dye is having more than just a moment ― it’s having an entire renaissance. It’s on the shelves, it was on Jason Sudeikis, and it’s on the red carpet in more colorful ways than one.

This week’s installment of most outrageous looks boasts two iterations, in dress and shirt form. There’s also some interesting print mixing, a hot-pink lace moment and one extremely bubbly skirt, courtesy of Lucy Liu.

If you’re interested in trying out the trend for yourself, we might recommend finding your inspo elsewhere. Still, check them out in all their glory below.

Penelope Cruz
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Penelope Cruz at the "Pain and Glory" U.K. premiere in London on Aug. 8.
Daya
Vivien Killilea via Getty Images
Daya at the Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter Pride Summit in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 8.
Bresha Webb
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Bresha Webb at the premiere of Netflix's "Sextuplets" in Hollywood, California, on Aug. 7
Lucy Liu
David Livingston via Getty Images
Lucy Liu at the premiere of "Why Women Kill" in Beverly Hills, California, on Aug. 7.
Joy Corrigan
Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
Joy Corrigan at a screening of "After the Wedding" in New York City on Aug. 6.
Sara Leonardi-McGrath
Don Arnold via Getty Images
Sara Leonardi-McGrath at the Mercedes-Benz Sydney Women in Business Luncheon in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 7.
Tayshia Adams
Troy Harvey via Getty Images
"Bachelor in Paradise" star Tayshia Adams at the ABC All-Star Party in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 6.
Carly Stewart, Lorraine Walker and Jennifer Conery
Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
Carly Stewart, Lorraine Walker and Jennifer Conery at a screening for "After the Wedding" in New York City on Aug. 6.
