Joan Collins And A Lot Of Sparkle Top This Week's Most Outrageous Celebrity Looks

9021-oh there's a lot going on here.

Some weeks, Hollywood’s heavy hitters keep a low profile. Other weeks, Joan Collins parties in Saint-Tropez dressed as a human disco ball and instantly takes the No. 1 spot both in our hearts and as the most outrageously dressed celeb.

Cara Delevingne came in at a close second, wearing a dress that is reminiscent of a certain feminist art piece. Ezra Miller brought it in with an extra floral look, and Piper Perabo landed a spot on the list merely for wearing fall layers in mid-August Los Angeles heat.

Check out the most outrageously dressed celebs of the week below.

Tori Spelling
Rachel Luna via Getty Images
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth at the Beverly Hills 90210 Costume Exhibit event in Los Angeles, Calif, on Aug. 19.
Tania Ruiz Eichelmann
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Tania Ruiz Eichelmann at a press conference to announce her as the new face of Dabalash cosmetics in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 20.
Ezra Miller
Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images
Ezra Miller at a photo call for an Urban Decay launch event in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 20.
Bjork
Santiago Felipe via Getty Images
Bjork performing at Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 20.
Joan Collins
Foc Kan via Getty Images
Percy Gibson and Joan Collins at the Massimo Gargia birthday party in Saint-Tropez, France, on Aug. 20.
Piper Perabo
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Piper Perabo at the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "Angel Has Fallen" in Westwood, Calif, on Aug. 20.
Cara Delevingne
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Cara Delevingne at the Los Angeles premiere of "Carnival Row" in Hollywood, Calif., on Aug. 21.
