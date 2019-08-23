Joan Collins And A Lot Of Sparkle Top This Week's Most Outrageous Celebrity Looks

Some weeks, Hollywood’s heavy hitters keep a low profile. Other weeks, Joan Collins parties in Saint-Tropez dressed as a human disco ball and instantly takes the No. 1 spot both in our hearts and as the most outrageously dressed celeb.
Cara Delevingne came in at a close second, wearing a dress that is reminiscent of a certain feminist art piece. Ezra Miller brought it in with an extra floral look, and Piper Perabo landed a spot on the list merely for wearing fall layers in mid-August Los Angeles heat.
Check out the most outrageously dressed celebs of the week below.
Tori Spelling
Rachel Luna via Getty Images
Tania Ruiz Eichelmann
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Ezra Miller
Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images
Bjork
Santiago Felipe via Getty Images
Joan Collins
Foc Kan via Getty Images
Piper Perabo
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images