The Most Outrageous Celebrity Looks List Wrote Itself This Week

It’s not every week we’re blessed with a gaggle of celebrities strutting their wildest looks in one place. That’s because not every week is the MTV Video Music Awards.

Monday’s big event — which, if you ask us, was just a Lizzo and Missy Elliott concert with a few awards interspersed — provided us with a wealth of premium content, including (but not limited to) scores of see-through looks, a ton of leg, and one very expensive-looking skirt ― literally. You’ll see what we mean below.

But not to worry: There were some other wild moments outside of Newark, New Jersey, this week (ahem, Sofia Richie in a pink, sparkly bodysuit).

Check out this week’s most outrageous celebrity looks below.