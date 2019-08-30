Style & Beauty

The Most Outrageous Celebrity Looks List Wrote Itself This Week

Thanks, VMAs!

It’s not every week we’re blessed with a gaggle of celebrities strutting their wildest looks in one place. That’s because not every week is the MTV Video Music Awards.

Monday’s big event — which, if you ask us, was just a Lizzo and Missy Elliott concert with a few awards interspersed — provided us with a wealth of premium content, including (but not limited to) scores of see-through looks, a ton of leg, and one very expensive-looking skirt ― literally. You’ll see what we mean below.

But not to worry: There were some other wild moments outside of Newark, New Jersey, this week (ahem, Sofia Richie in a pink, sparkly bodysuit).

Check out this week’s most outrageous celebrity looks below.

Sofia Richie
Denise Truscello via Getty Images
Sofia Richie at her 21st birthday party at the XS nightclub in Las Vegas on Aug. 24.
Halsey
Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
Halsey at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26.
Peppermint
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Peppermint at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Veronica Vega
Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
Veronica Vega at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
J Balvin
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
J Balvin at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
James Charles
Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
James Charles at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Tana Mongeau
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
Tana Mongeau at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Iman
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Iman at the Franca Sozzani Awards in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 27.
Fashionred carpetMTV VMAs